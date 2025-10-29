PNM’s English-language scholarship empowers youth with cerebral palsy

T o commemorate Youth Pledge Day on Oct. 28, PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) collaborated with the Indonesian Disability Institute (INDISI) to provide equal learning opportunities for youth with cerebral palsy through the PNM Peduli program.

The program offers a one-year English-language scholarship for 100 students and teachers with cerebral palsy at SLB-D1 Yayasan Peduli Anak Cacat (YPAC) Jakarta and SLBN 01 Jakarta, both special needs schools.

Combining online classes through the BAHASO app with daily in-person sessions, the program aims to improve awardees’ English proficiency, broaden global perspectives and boost their confidence.

SLB-D1 YPAC Jakarta principal Ai Ucu Rosida expressed her appreciation to the PNM-INDISI collaboration for providing a meaningful learning opportunity for her students.

“This program proves that every child deserves access to quality education and equal hope for the future,” she said.

PNM president director Arief Mulyadi said the company believed every human being had great potential, and that equal opportunity was what they needed to grow.

“Youths with cerebral palsy are part of Indonesia’s future and must not be overlooked, especially on Youth Pledge Day,” he said.

“We have learned a lot from them about perseverance, enthusiasm and the will to never give up: qualities that inspire millions of young people across the nation.”

For PNM, empowering people with disabilities is not just a social initiative, but part of its foundational commitment to building an inclusive and empowered society. The company strives to ensure that each person, regardless of individual limitations, has the opportunity to grow to reach their potential.

The PNM-INDISI scholarship also expands on the meaning of “empowerment” beyond the company’s traditional economic sector to the education sector, specifically focusing on people with disabilities.

The scholarship program has been launched in several major cities, including Bekasi and Bandung in West Java, Purwokerto, Semarang and Tegal in Central Java, Makassar in South Sulawesi, Pontianak in West Kalimantan, Balikpapan in East Kalimantan, Surabaya and Jember in East Java, Denpasar in Bali, as well as Jambi and Yogyakarta.

Through its ongoing efforts, PNM reaffirms its dedication to creating inclusive access to education and supporting the independence of people with disabilities. This latest initiative aims to embody the spirit of the Youth Pledge values of unity, growth and empowerment for all.