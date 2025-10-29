TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo
Jump-starting Indonesia’s credit cycle
How ASEAN was reduced to a mere coworking space
Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo
Jump-starting Indonesia’s credit cycle
How ASEAN was reduced to a mere coworking space
Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

PNM’s English-language scholarship empowers youth with cerebral palsy

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, October 29, 2025 Published on Oct. 29, 2025 Published on 2025-10-29T16:25:12+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

T

o commemorate Youth Pledge Day on Oct. 28, PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) collaborated with the Indonesian Disability Institute (INDISI) to provide equal learning opportunities for youth with cerebral palsy through the PNM Peduli program.

The program offers a one-year English-language scholarship for 100 students and teachers with cerebral palsy at SLB-D1 Yayasan Peduli Anak Cacat (YPAC) Jakarta and SLBN 01 Jakarta, both special needs schools.

Combining online classes through the BAHASO app with daily in-person sessions, the program aims to improve awardees’ English proficiency, broaden global perspectives and boost their confidence.

SLB-D1 YPAC Jakarta principal Ai Ucu Rosida expressed her appreciation to the PNM-INDISI collaboration for providing a meaningful learning opportunity for her students.

“This program proves that every child deserves access to quality education and equal hope for the future,” she said.

PNM president director Arief Mulyadi said the company believed every human being had great potential, and that equal opportunity was what they needed to grow.

“Youths with cerebral palsy are part of Indonesia’s future and must not be overlooked, especially on Youth Pledge Day,” he said.

“We have learned a lot from them about perseverance, enthusiasm and the will to never give up: qualities that inspire millions of young people across the nation.”

For PNM, empowering people with disabilities is not just a social initiative, but part of its foundational commitment to building an inclusive and empowered society. The company strives to ensure that each person, regardless of individual limitations, has the opportunity to grow to reach their potential.

The PNM-INDISI scholarship also expands on the meaning of “empowerment” beyond the company’s traditional economic sector to the education sector, specifically focusing on people with disabilities.

The scholarship program has been launched in several major cities, including Bekasi and Bandung in West Java, Purwokerto, Semarang and Tegal in Central Java, Makassar in South Sulawesi, Pontianak in West Kalimantan, Balikpapan in East Kalimantan, Surabaya and Jember in East Java, Denpasar in Bali, as well as Jambi and Yogyakarta.

Through its ongoing efforts, PNM reaffirms its dedication to creating inclusive access to education and supporting the independence of people with disabilities. This latest initiative aims to embody the spirit of the Youth Pledge values of unity, growth and empowerment for all.

Popular

Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo

Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo
Jump-starting Indonesia’s credit cycle

Jump-starting Indonesia’s credit cycle
How ASEAN was reduced to a mere coworking space

How ASEAN was reduced to a mere coworking space

Related Articles

LG promotes smart, comfortable living with family-focused event on financial planning

Thanks to PNM, a shallot farmer's son can go to Korea

PNM customers soar together with Whoosh high-speed train

PNM's Madani Village arrives in Tanjung Bunut, trains in pineapple leaf processing

Five healthy eating rituals: PNM customer’s tuna floss attracts buyers

Related Article

LG promotes smart, comfortable living with family-focused event on financial planning

Thanks to PNM, a shallot farmer's son can go to Korea

PNM customers soar together with Whoosh high-speed train

PNM's Madani Village arrives in Tanjung Bunut, trains in pineapple leaf processing

Five healthy eating rituals: PNM customer’s tuna floss attracts buyers

Popular

Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo

Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo
Jump-starting Indonesia’s credit cycle

Jump-starting Indonesia’s credit cycle
How ASEAN was reduced to a mere coworking space

How ASEAN was reduced to a mere coworking space

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
This combination of pictures created on June 05, 2025, shows Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 8, 2025, and US President Donald Trump at US Steel - Irvin Works in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, on May 30, 2025. Two two leaders held a phone call on Sept. 19, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Trump, Xi will meet Thursday in South Korea
Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks with President Prabowo Subianto (right) at the 28th ASEAN-Japan Summit, as part of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025.
Editorial

Time to step up
Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers remarks during the ASEAN chairmanship handing over ceremony as part of the closing ceremony of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 28, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Philippines to take ASEAN chair with focus on South China Sea

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Philippines to take ASEAN chair with focus on South China Sea
Science & Tech

OpenAI says a million ChatGPT users talk about suicide
Asia & Pacific

Trump, Xi will meet Thursday in South Korea
Companies

Nike supplier to lay off 2,804 workers in second ‘efficiency’ round
Science & Tech

AI can help double oil-well productivity: Saudi Aramco
Companies

Danone defends ‘mountain spring’ claim amid groundwater scrutiny
Middle East and Africa

Gaza civil defence says at least 50 killed in Israeli strikes
Asia & Pacific

Australia's human rights commissioner 'concerned' by Nauru deportation secrecy
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.