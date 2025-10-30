TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants
Rethinking ‘One Nation': Why Indonesia should allow dual citizenship
Trump, Xi will meet Thursday in South Korea

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants
Rethinking ‘One Nation': Why Indonesia should allow dual citizenship
Trump, Xi will meet Thursday in South Korea

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

IKN development shows confident progress as Prabowo celebrates first year in office

Creative deek (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, October 30, 2025 Published on Oct. 30, 2025 Published on 2025-10-30T20:43:14+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
IKN Authority chairman Basuki Hadimuljono carries out President Prabowo Subianto's mandate to ensure that the development of IKN’s infrastructure and human resources continues to run according to target. (Courtesy of Nusantara National Capital Authority) IKN Authority chairman Basuki Hadimuljono carries out President Prabowo Subianto's mandate to ensure that the development of IKN’s infrastructure and human resources continues to run according to target. (Courtesy of Nusantara National Capital Authority)

A

s President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka celebrate their first year in office, the development of the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) is showing significant progress, and is on track to become Indonesia’s political capital by 2028.  

The IKN Authority has emphasized that Nusantara’s development aligns with the President’s five key national development messages: economic stability, social welfare, education and human resource development, food security and public health. 

In terms of economic stability, the development of the IKN continues to be maintained through a combination of state financing, public-private partnership (PPP) and pure private investment.  

Prabowo has approved a budget of Rp 48.8 trillion (US$2.9 billion) for the continued development of the IKN for the 2025–2029 period. In addition, the IKN Authority has received investment commitments totaling Rp 225.02 trillion ($13.5 billion) to date, consisting of Rp 66.3 trillion ($4 billion) in pure private investment and Rp 158.72 trillion ($9.5 billion) through PPP schemes for road and multi-utility tunnel construction, as well as residential development in the IKN area.  

The development is also aimed at improving the social welfare of the residents of the new capital city and surrounding areas. The IKN Authority continuously organizes various skills training programs targeting all levels of society, with more than 879 programs conducted to date.  

In the field of education and human resource development, the IKN Authority is committed to fostering an inclusive and globally-minded learning ecosystem, targeting educational services from early childhood education to high school at KIPP (Education and Training Center) to be operational by the 2026/2027 academic year.  

Another initiative is a collaborative program between teachers and native English speakers at SDN 006 Sepaku, serving as the first step in building a culture of English literacy in schools in the capital city and its surrounding areas. 

A commitment to food security is shown by 10 percent of Nusantara’s territory allocated for food production. Over the past year, the IKN Authority has assisted 67 farmer groups and women's farmer groups in sustainable agricultural cultivation, home gardens, urban farming, and the downstreaming of commodities such as mushrooms and honey.  

Public health is also a key priority, and the IKN Authority regularly holds free health checks at the IKN Authority Office Clinic, which have attracted more than 877 participants to date.  

Responding to these achievements, IKN Authority chairman Basuki Hadimuljono said the President's enthusiasm, commitment and direction serve as a guiding principle for the IKN Authority. 

"We are at the point of no return, and there is no doubt in IKN’s development. All steps taken are now fully directed toward achieving the target of making Nusantara the political capital by 2028, in accordance with the President's directive," he said. 

Basuki added that the IKN Authority continues to work with confidence and optimism, ensuring that every development plan is implemented consistently, transparently and oriented towards tangible results for the community.  

"What we are building is not just a new city, but the future of Indonesia. And we are now realizing that future together," he concluded. 

Popular

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants

How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants

Related Articles

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Nusantara fire adds to scrutiny over new capital

Prabowo gives Nusantara certainty with new regulation

Doubts linger over new coastal body’s ability to deliver on seawall project

Related Article

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Nusantara fire adds to scrutiny over new capital

Prabowo gives Nusantara certainty with new regulation

Doubts linger over new coastal body’s ability to deliver on seawall project

Popular

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants

How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
An Indonesian Military (TNI) trooper clean the tires of an Anoa 2 armored personnel transport vehicle, produced by state owned arms manufacturer PT Pindad, used for peacekeeping forces under the United Nations during a rehearsal for the 78th Indonesian Military (TNI) anniversary in Jakarta on Oct. 3, 2023.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia awaits UN mandate for Gaza peace mission
A motorcycle rider braves the rain in the Senopati area, South Jakarta on March 14, 2025.
Editorial

Beware of microplastics in rain
A man does the warping process and arranges the yarn according to its colors to weave them into lurik motifs. JP/Aditya Sagita
Regulations

Yarn import duties may backfire on garment producers

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Govt, some unions want to narrow regional wage disparities
Archipelago

Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards
Archipelago

Rights groups demand fair legal process for activist accused of murder
Economy

IDX cuts IPO target to 45 newly listed companies this year
Markets

US demanding RI spices despite contamination concerns, govt says
Economy

RI, US to resume tariff talks in November
Market Pulse

Fantasy in the flesh: Inside Indonesia’s booming costume economy
Archipelago

More than 1,000 N. Sumatra provincial employees involved in online gambling
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.