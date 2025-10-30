IKN development shows confident progress as Prabowo celebrates first year in office

IKN Authority chairman Basuki Hadimuljono carries out President Prabowo Subianto's mandate to ensure that the development of IKN’s infrastructure and human resources continues to run according to target. (Courtesy of Nusantara National Capital Authority)

A s President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka celebrate their first year in office, the development of the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) is showing significant progress, and is on track to become Indonesia’s political capital by 2028.

The IKN Authority has emphasized that Nusantara’s development aligns with the President’s five key national development messages: economic stability, social welfare, education and human resource development, food security and public health.

In terms of economic stability, the development of the IKN continues to be maintained through a combination of state financing, public-private partnership (PPP) and pure private investment.

Prabowo has approved a budget of Rp 48.8 trillion (US$2.9 billion) for the continued development of the IKN for the 2025–2029 period. In addition, the IKN Authority has received investment commitments totaling Rp 225.02 trillion ($13.5 billion) to date, consisting of Rp 66.3 trillion ($4 billion) in pure private investment and Rp 158.72 trillion ($9.5 billion) through PPP schemes for road and multi-utility tunnel construction, as well as residential development in the IKN area.

The development is also aimed at improving the social welfare of the residents of the new capital city and surrounding areas. The IKN Authority continuously organizes various skills training programs targeting all levels of society, with more than 879 programs conducted to date.

In the field of education and human resource development, the IKN Authority is committed to fostering an inclusive and globally-minded learning ecosystem, targeting educational services from early childhood education to high school at KIPP (Education and Training Center) to be operational by the 2026/2027 academic year.

Another initiative is a collaborative program between teachers and native English speakers at SDN 006 Sepaku, serving as the first step in building a culture of English literacy in schools in the capital city and its surrounding areas.

A commitment to food security is shown by 10 percent of Nusantara’s territory allocated for food production. Over the past year, the IKN Authority has assisted 67 farmer groups and women's farmer groups in sustainable agricultural cultivation, home gardens, urban farming, and the downstreaming of commodities such as mushrooms and honey.

Public health is also a key priority, and the IKN Authority regularly holds free health checks at the IKN Authority Office Clinic, which have attracted more than 877 participants to date.

Responding to these achievements, IKN Authority chairman Basuki Hadimuljono said the President's enthusiasm, commitment and direction serve as a guiding principle for the IKN Authority.

"We are at the point of no return, and there is no doubt in IKN’s development. All steps taken are now fully directed toward achieving the target of making Nusantara the political capital by 2028, in accordance with the President's directive," he said.

Basuki added that the IKN Authority continues to work with confidence and optimism, ensuring that every development plan is implemented consistently, transparently and oriented towards tangible results for the community.

"What we are building is not just a new city, but the future of Indonesia. And we are now realizing that future together," he concluded.