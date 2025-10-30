TheJakartaPost

PNM honors the frontline of community empowerment with scholarships, Umrah tours

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, October 30, 2025

(Courtesy of PNM) (Courtesy of PNM)

I

n today’s demanding work environment, recognizing employees is not merely a gesture of appreciation, but a long-term investment in a company’s sustainability. PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) understands the importance of nurturing the spirit of those who serve on the front lines of empowerment, particularly the account officers who act as the company’s key agents in accompanying clients across Indonesia.

As a form of sincere appreciation for its outstanding account officers, PNM has provided a range of special rewards, including all expense paid trips to Europe, fully funded undergraduate scholarships and opportunities for umrah (the minor Haj) or religious tours at no cost.

The company’s data shows that around 92 percent of PNM’s account officers are young people aged 18 to 25, predominantly female high school or vocational school graduates. Every day, they support millions of underprivileged women through the PNM Mekaar program. From rural villages to urban corners, these account officers are not just field officers, they are companions who ignite hope and independence among women striving for a better life.

Their dedication reflects the spirit of Indonesia’s Youth Pledge (Sumpah Pemuda): unity, perseverance and contribution to nation-building through one’s best efforts. By honoring these young workers, PNM not only strengthens their professional motivation but also cultivates a renewed sense of nationalism,  proving that serving and empowering communities is a profound expression of love for the nation.

PNM president director Arief Mulyadi emphasized that these rewards represent the company’s commitment to fostering a humane and sustainable work culture.

“Our account officers are the face of PNM in the field. They are not just employees but true empowerment warriors. Therefore, we want them to feel appreciated, supported and continuously grow not only in their careers but also personally, including in their education,” said Arief.

Through the company’s special rewards, particularly the free undergraduate scholarship program for account officers, PNM actively supports the government’s agenda to improve educational attainment and enhance national intelligence as part of the vision for Indonesia Emas 2045.

This initiative also embodies PNM’s core values, “Growth, Care, and Inspiration”. The company’s focus extends beyond economic empowerment of clients to the holistic development of its employees. By providing access to higher education for young account officers, most of whom are high school graduates, PNM opens wider pathways for personal and professional advancement.

These efforts empower account officers to enhance their competitiveness, pursue lifelong learning, and become agents of change who carry the spirit of empowerment to even the most remote corners of Indonesia. In doing so, PNM demonstrates that true progress begins with investment in people, turning dedication into opportunity and service into a lasting legacy for the nation.

