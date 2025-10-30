Universitas Terbuka spotlights 113 innovations from seven countries at 5th ISST

T he Universitas Terbuka (UT) Faculty of Science and Technology successfully hosted the 5th International Seminar on Science and Technology (ISST) 2025 on Oct. 30 at the Universitas Terbuka Convention Center (UTCC) and virtually via Zoom and the UT TV YouTube channel.

With the theme of “Advancing Science and Technology for a Sustainable and Resilient Future,” the event served as a scientific platform for global researchers, academicians and practitioners to share innovations in building a resilient and sustainable future through science and technology.

The annual seminar is part of UT’s commitment to strengthening the role of higher education in promoting sustainable development, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and UT’s mission as an open and distance learning university that is adaptive to technological advancements.

This year, several countries participated in the ISST seminar, including Malaysia, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Japan, Slovakia, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia.

The event began with a traditional Indonesian dance performance by Sanggar Tari Ayodya Pala, symbolizing diversity and national spirit. This was followed by a report from conference chair Vita Elysia, remarks from the Faculty of Science and Technology Dean Dr. Subekti Nurmawati and an opening speech by UT Rector Ali Muktiyanto.

As the keynote speaker, the Higher Education, Science and Technology Ministry’s science and technology dissemination and utilization director Yudi Darma shared insights about the role of research and innovation in strengthening national resilience in science and technology.

On this occasion, UT’s Faculty of Science and Technology launched a video titled “Science Speaks: Launching Ideas into the World,” showcasing ongoing collaborative research projects between faculty and students in the fields of regional and urban planning, food technology, mathematics and biology. In addition, a book titled “Pendekatan Spasial dalam Memahami Isu Kota dan Wilayah” was symbolically presented to UT leaders and keynote speakers, representing the faculty’s commitment to strengthening and advancing multidisciplinary research.

The seminar continued with two plenary sessions featuring speakers from prominent universities in Indonesia and abroad, including Ahmad Sanusi bin Hassan from Universiti Sains Malaysia, Risti Permani from the University of Queensland, Sindu Daniarta from Wrocław University of Science and Technology and Fatia Fatimah from UT.

In addition to the plenary sessions, a Scientific Poster Competition and Exhibition was held to encourage student participation in spreading the spirit of scientific innovation. The poster competition featured submissions from students from various universities, both domestic and international, showcasing research ideas in sustainable science and technology.

The seminar also included 107 scientific presentations across 15 parallel sessions, presenting research results from lecturers and research across various scientific fields. These sessions provided a platform for research dissemination and fostered scientific interactions among participants from institutions both in Indonesia and abroad.

The event concluded with the announcement of winners in several categories, including Best Paper, Best Presenter and Best Poster. The award presentations were made symbolically to recognize the contributions and creativity of the participants.

Through the 5th ISST 2025, UT reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening international research networks, expanding access to science and technology-based education and making a tangible contribution to sustainable and resilient development.