TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants
Rethinking ‘One Nation': Why Indonesia should allow dual citizenship
Trump, Xi will meet Thursday in South Korea

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants
Rethinking ‘One Nation': Why Indonesia should allow dual citizenship
Trump, Xi will meet Thursday in South Korea

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Universitas Terbuka spotlights 113 innovations from seven countries at 5th ISST

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, October 30, 2025 Published on Oct. 30, 2025 Published on 2025-10-30T15:39:31+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of Universitas Terbuka) (Courtesy of Universitas Terbuka)

T

he Universitas Terbuka (UT) Faculty of Science and Technology successfully hosted the 5th International Seminar on Science and Technology (ISST) 2025 on Oct. 30 at the Universitas Terbuka Convention Center (UTCC) and virtually via Zoom and the UT TV YouTube channel.

With the theme of “Advancing Science and Technology for a Sustainable and Resilient Future,” the event served as a scientific platform for global researchers, academicians and practitioners to share innovations in building a resilient and sustainable future through science and technology.

The annual seminar is part of UT’s commitment to strengthening the role of higher education in promoting sustainable development, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and UT’s mission as an open and distance learning university that is adaptive to technological advancements.

This year, several countries participated in the ISST seminar, including Malaysia, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Japan, Slovakia, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia.

The event began with a traditional Indonesian dance performance by Sanggar Tari Ayodya Pala, symbolizing diversity and national spirit. This was followed by a report from conference chair Vita Elysia, remarks from the Faculty of Science and Technology Dean Dr. Subekti Nurmawati and an opening speech by UT Rector Ali Muktiyanto.

As the keynote speaker, the Higher Education, Science and Technology Ministry’s science and technology dissemination and utilization director Yudi Darma shared insights about the role of research and innovation in strengthening national resilience in science and technology.

On this occasion, UT’s Faculty of Science and Technology launched a video titled “Science Speaks: Launching Ideas into the World,” showcasing ongoing collaborative research projects between faculty and students in the fields of regional and urban planning, food technology, mathematics and biology. In addition, a book titled “Pendekatan Spasial dalam Memahami Isu Kota dan Wilayah” was symbolically presented to UT leaders and keynote speakers, representing the faculty’s commitment to strengthening and advancing multidisciplinary research.

The seminar continued with two plenary sessions featuring speakers from prominent universities in Indonesia and abroad, including Ahmad Sanusi bin Hassan from Universiti Sains Malaysia, Risti Permani from the University of Queensland, Sindu Daniarta from Wrocław University of Science and Technology and Fatia Fatimah from UT.

In addition to the plenary sessions, a Scientific Poster Competition and Exhibition was held to encourage student participation in spreading the spirit of scientific innovation. The poster competition featured submissions from students from various universities, both domestic and international, showcasing research ideas in sustainable science and technology.

The seminar also included 107 scientific presentations across 15 parallel sessions, presenting research results from lecturers and research across various scientific fields. These sessions provided a platform for research dissemination and fostered scientific interactions among participants from institutions both in Indonesia and abroad.

The event concluded with the announcement of winners in several categories, including Best Paper, Best Presenter and Best Poster. The award presentations were made symbolically to recognize the contributions and creativity of the participants.

Through the 5th ISST 2025, UT reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening international research networks, expanding access to science and technology-based education and making a tangible contribution to sustainable and resilient development.

Popular

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants

How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants

Related Articles

ICWA: A collaboration in implementing Indonesian foreign policy

SJM Resorts Jakarta Seminar 2024 showcases Macau's vibrant tourism attractions

HSBC seminar highlights challenges faced by banking industry amid digital disruption

Celebrating 39th anniversary, UT enters new chapter and aims to move forward

Asian, African academics gathered in Bali for better open and distance learning

Related Article

ICWA: A collaboration in implementing Indonesian foreign policy

SJM Resorts Jakarta Seminar 2024 showcases Macau's vibrant tourism attractions

HSBC seminar highlights challenges faced by banking industry amid digital disruption

Celebrating 39th anniversary, UT enters new chapter and aims to move forward

Asian, African academics gathered in Bali for better open and distance learning

Popular

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants

How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
An Indonesian Military (TNI) trooper clean the tires of an Anoa 2 armored personnel transport vehicle, produced by state owned arms manufacturer PT Pindad, used for peacekeeping forces under the United Nations during a rehearsal for the 78th Indonesian Military (TNI) anniversary in Jakarta on Oct. 3, 2023.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia awaits UN mandate for Gaza peace mission
A motorcycle rider braves the rain in the Senopati area, South Jakarta on March 14, 2025.
Editorial

Beware of microplastics in rain
A man does the warping process and arranges the yarn according to its colors to weave them into lurik motifs. JP/Aditya Sagita
Regulations

Yarn import duties may backfire on garment producers

The Latest

 View more
Economy

IDX cuts IPO target to 45 newly listed companies this year
Markets

US demanding RI spices despite contamination concerns, govt says
Economy

RI, US to resume tariff talks in November
Market Pulse

Fantasy in the flesh: Inside Indonesia’s booming costume economy
Archipelago

More than 1,000 N. Sumatra provincial employees involved in online gambling
Academia

Copper Study Group highlights impact of mine supply hits
Academia

Untangling the killing of Brig. Gen. Mallaby in revolutionary Surabaya
Asia & Pacific

Trump meets 'tough negotiator' Xi
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.