BPJS Kesehatan monitors chronic disease among JKN participants through Prolanis

A s a promotional and preventive effort to reduce the number of chronic disease cases, BPJS Kesehatan has implemented the Chronic Disease Management Program (Prolanis) to monitor and manage the health of National Health Insurance (JKN) participants.

Dwi Purwanti, a 56-year-old JKN participant based in Surabaya, East Java, found the program very helpful, especially since she is living with type two diabetes.

Diabetes mellitus is categorized as a catastrophic disease, meaning a chronic disease that requires long-term care, thus incurring significant medical expenses. Furthermore, the largest annual claims paid by BPJS Kesehatan also come from the treatment of chronic diseases, such as hypertension, kidney failure, stroke and heart disease.

"In 2021, I was diagnosed with type two diabetes mellitus. Luckily, I was already registered as a JKN participant through my company. Since then, I have regularly used JKN services for treatment and monthly health check-ups, including receiving insulin injections to keep my blood sugar levels under control. Furthermore, the doctor at the Primary Health Facility (FKTP) also recommended I join Prolanis," she said.

According to Dwi, she was invited to join the Prolanis club so that the health facility could monitor her health condition regularly, with consultations and health check-ups at least once a month.

In addition, participants also receive a month's worth of medication along with services such as regular monthly and biannual blood sugar and cholesterol checks. They also receive Prolanis healthy exercise, health education and counseling.

"I certainly benefit greatly from Prolanis activities, from regular health monitoring to education about healthy lifestyles. This program not only helps me control my blood sugar levels, but also motivates me to be more disciplined in exercising, caring for my health, maintaining a healthy diet and regularly consulting with medical professionals to maintain a stable health condition," Dwi said.

Beyond relying solely on Prolanis, she also strives to control her consumption habits by avoiding excessive amounts of sugary foods and drinks. Furthermore, Dwi maintains a balanced, nutritious diet with appropriate portions, including vegetables, fruit and low-fat protein sources.

"I also do light exercise every morning to stay fit and control my blood sugar levels. By consistently adopting a healthy lifestyle, I feel my body is more stable and I have more energy for my daily activities."

Reflecting on her experiences, Dwi encouraged the public to start making lifestyle changes while they are still healthy, including controlling their daily food and beverage intake as what we consume today will have a significant impact on our health in the future. She also emphasized the importance of maintaining a balance between diet, physical activity and adequate rest.

"People should adopt healthy lifestyle habits from an early age to avoid the risk of chronic diseases and enjoy a better quality of life in old age. Furthermore, it's important to have health insurance through the JKN program as a form of protection when medical services are needed, so they are not burdened with medical costs and can receive adequate healthcare," she concluded.