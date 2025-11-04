Bank DBS Indonesia embraces sustainable financing as a catalyst for green economic growth

A s the global economy transitions toward a low-carbon model, banks play a pivotal role in accelerating this shift. Bank DBS Indonesia embraces a holistic approach to sustainable financing, positioning itself as a catalyst for green economic growth through responsible banking products.

As part of DBS Bank Ltd’s aspiration to be the “Best Bank for a Better World”, the bank is firmly committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. This commitment is not merely aspirational, it is embedded in concrete business strategies, encompassing financing, investment and operational policies.

The bank’s sustainability framework is anchored on three key pillars: Responsible Banking, Responsible Business Practices and Impact Beyond Banking.

Green financing and inclusion

Under the Responsible Banking pillar, Bank DBS Indonesia develops products aligned with sustainability goals. Its initiatives include responsible financing, ESG-based investing and financial inclusion programs.

Recently, the bank received its first mandate as sole advisor and ESG Coordinator for the development of a Social Finance Framework launched by PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, valued at Rp 5 trillion for the first phase.

This mandate underscores strong confidence in DBS’s capabilities and proven track record in sustainable financing. The process, from framework design to securing a Second Party Opinion (SPO) from S&P Global Ratings, was conducted end-to-end. The resulting bonds earned a AAA rating, indicating a solid credit profile and strong investor confidence.

Bank DBS Indonesia continues to promote sustainable financing as part of its commitment to the green economy transition. The bank channels funding into sectors that advance environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives, including renewable energy, low-carbon transportation, waste management and green infrastructure.

Strategic partnerships

One example is the bank’s support for the development of an eco-friendly data center by Princeton Digital Group (PDG). Designed for high energy efficiency and powered by renewable sources, the facility aims to minimize its carbon footprint. Bank DBS Indonesia provided a green loan facility aligned with green taxonomy standards, covering energy-efficient cooling technology and sustainable power management systems.

Another initiative is the US$15 million green financing facility provided in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Australian Climate Finance Partnership (ACFP).

The funds are channeled through PT Electrum to support Indonesia’s two-wheeled electric vehicle ecosystem, including electric motorbikes and battery swapping stations. This initiative helps reduce emissions from the transportation sector and accelerates the adoption of clean energy solutions.

Bank DBS Indonesia’s green financing efforts, spanning electric vehicles, data centers and industrial facilities such as Indorama, also enhance economic and environmental connectivity across Indonesia, Singapore, India and China.

With a strong presence across Asia, DBS acts as a bridge for cross-border sustainable investments, clean technologies, and green innovation. Projects such as the EV ecosystem and low-carbon industrial infrastructure help integrate regional green supply chains while supporting each country’s net-zero commitments.

ESG-based products

Beyond ESG-based mutual funds and bonds, Bank DBS Indonesia also introduced Spark Saving, an ESG-linked savings product that encourages sustainable saving habits while allowing customers to contribute directly to social causes.

A portion of the interest earned from Spark Saving accounts is automatically donated to support educational programs in remote areas through the Tangan Pengharapan Foundation, and previously, through Krakakoa, to empower local cocoa farmers.

Since its launch in 2021, Spark Saving has distributed Rp 1.54 billion to improve the livelihoods of cocoa farmers in Sumatra and Sulawesi, and Rp 1.35 billion to enhance educational programs for children in Eastern Indonesia. This product embodies DBS’s mission to integrate personal financial goals with tangible social and environmental impact.

Ecosystem lending model

Bank DBS Indonesia also strengthens financial inclusion through its ecosystem lending model, which reaches segments previously underserved by the traditional banking system.

The bank has formed strategic partnerships with multifinance institutions and fintech platforms to broaden access to financing. This model enables faster, more efficient fund distribution through digital channels while ensuring partners undergo rigorous evaluation.

These collaborations have expanded access to finance among younger generations and promoted digital financial literacy. From 2019 to the end of 2024, Bank DBS Indonesia disbursed more than Rp 30 trillion through its ecosystem lending scheme, contributing significantly to the growth of Indonesia’s consumer sector, an essential pillar of the national economy.

Thanks to its strong commitment to integrating sustainability across its operations and business portfolio, Bank DBS Indonesia has earned multiple international recognitions, including the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024 – Indonesia’s Best Bank for ESG, Global Finance Sustainable Finance Awards 2025 – Best Bank for Sustainable Finance and FinanceAsia Awards 2025 – Best Sustainable Bank – Indonesia.

These international accolades reaffirm Bank DBS Indonesia’s position as a sustainability leader in Indonesia.