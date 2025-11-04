TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal
Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race
Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Indonesia’s first A400M to arrive on Monday

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal
Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race
Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Indonesia’s first A400M to arrive on Monday

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Bank DBS Indonesia embraces sustainable financing as a catalyst for green economic growth

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, November 4, 2025 Published on Nov. 4, 2025 Published on 2025-11-04T15:34:06+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of Bank DBS Indonesia) (Courtesy of Bank DBS Indonesia)

A

s the global economy transitions toward a low-carbon model, banks play a pivotal role in accelerating this shift. Bank DBS Indonesia embraces a holistic approach to sustainable financing, positioning itself as a catalyst for green economic growth through responsible banking products.

As part of DBS Bank Ltd’s aspiration to be the “Best Bank for a Better World”, the bank is firmly committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. This commitment is not merely aspirational, it is embedded in concrete business strategies, encompassing financing, investment and operational policies.

The bank’s sustainability framework is anchored on three key pillars: Responsible Banking, Responsible Business Practices and Impact Beyond Banking.

Green financing and inclusion

Under the Responsible Banking pillar, Bank DBS Indonesia develops products aligned with sustainability goals. Its initiatives include responsible financing, ESG-based investing and financial inclusion programs.

Recently, the bank received its first mandate as sole advisor and ESG Coordinator for the development of a Social Finance Framework launched by PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, valued at Rp 5 trillion for the first phase.

This mandate underscores strong confidence in DBS’s capabilities and proven track record in sustainable financing. The process, from framework design to securing a Second Party Opinion (SPO) from S&P Global Ratings, was conducted end-to-end. The resulting bonds earned a AAA rating, indicating a solid credit profile and strong investor confidence.

Bank DBS Indonesia continues to promote sustainable financing as part of its commitment to the green economy transition. The bank channels funding into sectors that advance environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives, including renewable energy, low-carbon transportation, waste management and green infrastructure.

Strategic partnerships

One example is the bank’s support for the development of an eco-friendly data center by Princeton Digital Group (PDG). Designed for high energy efficiency and powered by renewable sources, the facility aims to minimize its carbon footprint. Bank DBS Indonesia provided a green loan facility aligned with green taxonomy standards, covering energy-efficient cooling technology and sustainable power management systems.

Another initiative is the US$15 million green financing facility provided in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Australian Climate Finance Partnership (ACFP).

The funds are channeled through PT Electrum to support Indonesia’s two-wheeled electric vehicle ecosystem, including electric motorbikes and battery swapping stations. This initiative helps reduce emissions from the transportation sector and accelerates the adoption of clean energy solutions.

Bank DBS Indonesia’s green financing efforts, spanning electric vehicles, data centers and industrial facilities such as Indorama, also enhance economic and environmental connectivity across Indonesia, Singapore, India and China.

With a strong presence across Asia, DBS acts as a bridge for cross-border sustainable investments, clean technologies, and green innovation. Projects such as the EV ecosystem and low-carbon industrial infrastructure help integrate regional green supply chains while supporting each country’s net-zero commitments.

ESG-based products

Beyond ESG-based mutual funds and bonds, Bank DBS Indonesia also introduced Spark Saving, an ESG-linked savings product that encourages sustainable saving habits while allowing customers to contribute directly to social causes.

A portion of the interest earned from Spark Saving accounts is automatically donated to support educational programs in remote areas through the Tangan Pengharapan Foundation, and previously, through Krakakoa, to empower local cocoa farmers.

Since its launch in 2021, Spark Saving has distributed Rp 1.54 billion to improve the livelihoods of cocoa farmers in Sumatra and Sulawesi, and Rp 1.35 billion to enhance educational programs for children in Eastern Indonesia. This product embodies DBS’s mission to integrate personal financial goals with tangible social and environmental impact.

Ecosystem lending model

Bank DBS Indonesia also strengthens financial inclusion through its ecosystem lending model, which reaches segments previously underserved by the traditional banking system.

The bank has formed strategic partnerships with multifinance institutions and fintech platforms to broaden access to financing. This model enables faster, more efficient fund distribution through digital channels while ensuring partners undergo rigorous evaluation.

These collaborations have expanded access to finance among younger generations and promoted digital financial literacy. From 2019 to the end of 2024, Bank DBS Indonesia disbursed more than Rp 30 trillion through its ecosystem lending scheme, contributing significantly to the growth of Indonesia’s consumer sector, an essential pillar of the national economy.

Thanks to its strong commitment to integrating sustainability across its operations and business portfolio, Bank DBS Indonesia has earned multiple international recognitions, including the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024 – Indonesia’s Best Bank for ESG, Global Finance Sustainable Finance Awards 2025 – Best Bank for Sustainable Finance and FinanceAsia Awards 2025 – Best Sustainable Bank – Indonesia.

These international accolades reaffirm Bank DBS Indonesia’s position as a sustainability leader in Indonesia.

Popular

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal

Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal
Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race

Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race

Related Articles

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

Chasing high growth: Indonesia’s risky economic leap

Insight: Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age

MR D.I.Y Indonesia cements commitment to sustainable growth during inaugural AGMS

RI nickel industry struggles to ditch coal amid global green demands

Related Article

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

Chasing high growth: Indonesia’s risky economic leap

Insight: Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age

MR D.I.Y Indonesia cements commitment to sustainable growth during inaugural AGMS

RI nickel industry struggles to ditch coal amid global green demands

Popular

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal

Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal
Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race

Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
The plight of children: A young displaced Palestinian boy waits with his pot to receive a portion of food on Sunday, November 02, 2025, at a shelter where families have been living, in Nuseirat in the central of Gaza Strip.
Middle East and Africa

UN mandate for Gaza force still in the works, Turkey says
Asian duo: President Prabowo Subianto shakes hands with South Korea’s President Lee Jae-myung on Friday, October 31, 2025, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea.
Editorial

Prabowo’s APEC charm
A worker watches the newly manufactured tire product at Multistrada Arah Sarana's factory.
Companies

House urges Michelin to halt layoffs

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Norway wealth fund to vote no on Musk $1 trillion Tesla pay package
Companies

House urges Michelin to halt layoffs
Asia & Pacific

Bangladesh scraps plan to hire music teachers after Islamist anger
Economy

Reforming fiscal base: The road to a 15% tax ratio
People

Actor Jonathan Bailey named 'sexiest man alive' by People magazine
Sports

Indonesia, IOC find ‘common ground’ over visa dispute for Israeli gymnasts
Academia

Trump’s gas gambit hurts allies and the planet
Regulations

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.