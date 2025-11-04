Contract for development of IKN’s legislative, judicial areas officially signed

The construction of office infrastructure and facilities for the future capital city Nusantara's legislative and judicial institutions officially began with the signing of two of 15 construction contracts and one of 13 non-construction package contracts on Friday, Oct. 31, at the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority Headquarters. (Courtesy of Nusantara National Capital Authority)

T he construction of office infrastructure and facilities for the legislative and judicial institutions in the future capital city Nusantara has officially begun with the signing of two contracts for the construction of supporting infrastructure for the legislative and judicial areas and one contract of Master Construction Management package.

The construction contracts consist of the Judicial Area Road Development Package, the KIPP 1A Supporting Area Road Development Package, the contract signing took place at the IKN Authority Headquarters in the Central Government Core Area (KIPP) on Oct. 31. The scope of work includes road construction and a multi-utility tunnel (MUT), mechanical and electrical systems, pedestrian and bicycle paths, arch bridges, box culverts and retaining walls.

The Judicial Area Road Development Package has a contract value of Rp 1.9 trillion (US$113.818 million), covering a total length of 6,418 kilometers with a construction period from October 2025 to December 2027.

The KIPP 1A Supporting Area Road Development Package has a contract value of Rp 1.1 trillion, covering a total length of 5,399 km to be constructed from October 2025 to November 2027.

Meanwhile, the Rp 8.5 billion Master Construction Management contract covers the planning and harmonization of development design, integrated implementation and performance indicator management to ensure the project is effective, efficient, integrated and compliant with sustainability principles.

The second phase of the Nusantara development is divided into three batches: Batch 1 (Single-year contract 2025), Batch 2 (Multi-year contract 2025-2027) and Batch 3 (Multi-year contract 2026-2028).

Batch 1 of the work is currently underway and is expected to be completed by the end of December 2025. The three contracted work packages are part of Batch 2, with 13 construction work packages currently in the tender process including the construction of offices for the legislative and judicial institutions as well as supporting ecosystems such as water resources infrastructure and drinking water pipelines.

In addition, 12 construction management/supervision work packages are also in the tender stage, with all work expected to begin by the end of November 2025.

IKN Authority chairman Basuki Hadimuljono stressed the importance of maintaining high standards in development implementation.

"There are three things I emphasize: quality, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. I live here, and I can supervise at any time. I maintain that all service providers must meet these three requirements," he said.

The development of the legislative and judicial areas strengthens the role of Nusantara as the center of national government while also encouraging investment and opening economic opportunities for the surrounding community.

With the signing of these three packages, the start of Nusantara's Legislative and Judicial Areas development reinforces the IKN Authority's commitment to realizing the city as the political capital by 2028.