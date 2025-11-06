TheJakartaPost

Wonderful Indonesia Wellness 2025 celebrates Indonesia’s cultural, wellness traditions

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, November 6, 2025

(Courtesy of Ministry of Tourism) (Courtesy of Ministry of Tourism)

T

he Wonderful Indonesia Wellness 2025 officially kicked off in Surakarta, Central Java and Yogyakarta, bringing a month-long celebration of Indonesian cultural traditions in a wellness journey for the mind, body and soul.

Running from Nov. 1 to 30, the inaugural Wonderful Indonesia Wellness event unites two regional festivals showcasing the essence of Javanese tradition, alongside the spirit of authentic Indonesian cultural wellness. The Royal Surakarta Wellness Festival organized by the Surakarta Palace, and the Jogja Cultural Wellness Festival organized by the Yogyakarta Tourism Promotion Agency.

The Royal Surakarta Wellness Festival offered a variety of key activities, including “Javanese Wisdom Immersion”, “Gending for Therapy”, “Royal Dance Symphony”, “A Holy Journey” and “Javanese Secret Recipe”.

Meanwhile, the Jogja Cultural Wellness Festival featured sessions on “Healthy Food and Herbalism”, “Eco-Friendly Living”, “Spiritual Wellness and Energy Healing”, “Natural Beauty”, “Family and the Inner Child” and “Harmony in Wellness”.

During the opening ceremony at Balekambang Park in Surakarta, Central Java on Nov. 1, Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana said the Wonderful Indonesia Wellness 2025 is not just an effort to promote quality wellness tourism, but also a celebration of the richness of local wisdom and authentic wellness traditions passed down through generations.

"Tonight is a very special moment. A night where we not only witness the launch of a program, but also celebrate the local wisdom and Indonesian wellness traditions that have lived and grown with our communities. We hope that with the presence of Wonderful Indonesia Wellness, more tourists from across the archipelago and abroad will come to experience Indonesian wellness," she said.

During the occasion, Widiyanti also launched the "Wellness Journey Across the Java Wonders" book, which introduces the beauty of Javanese wellness traditions to the world through a wellness itinerary in Yogyakarta and Surakarta. The book provides inspiration for travelers seeking to explore wellness experiences holistically, while also serving as a guide for travel agents and tour operators in designing tour packages that can be commercialized sustainably.

Gusti Raden Ayu Putri Purnaningrum, project leader of the Royal Surakarta Cultural Wellness Festival, explained that the festival encourages the public to understand that wellness is not only about physical health, but also about inner balance, cultural beauty and harmony with nature.

"Through this festival, we want to show the world that Indonesia has great potential in developing wellness tourism that not only refreshes the body, but also nourishes the mind and nurtures the soul," she said.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Surakarta Respati Ardi emphasized his commitment to strengthening Surakarta as a global wellness tourism destination, such as through the Solo Medical Tourism and Among Tamu Solo programs which offer healthy and authentic travel experiences.

The Tourism Ministry’s deputy for tourism products and event organizers Vinsensius Jemadu said the ministry is targeting 5,000 visitors throughout the month.

"Furthermore, we also expect a total economic impact on local micro, small and medium enterprises, with a transaction value of between Rp 8.5 billion and Rp 9 billion," he said.

