100% of Palembang residents covered by BPJS Kesehatan

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, November 7, 2025 Published on Nov. 7, 2025 Published on 2025-11-07T09:42:22+07:00

(Courtesy of BPJS Kesehatan) (Courtesy of BPJS Kesehatan)

R

esidents of Palembang, South Sumatra, have put their financial woes for medical treatments behind, as all 1.8 million residents are currently registered as participants in the National Health Insurance (JKN) program, managed by BPJS Kesehatan.

Palembang regional secretary Aprizal Hasyim stated that the achievement demonstrates the local government's commitment to protecting every citizen through health insurance.

"The JKN program aligns with the vision and mission of Palembang City's development, especially in supporting the Healthy Palembang 2029 vision. The JKN program must be maintained together, and therefore we will continue to collaborate with BPJS Kesehatan," he explained.

With the registration of all of Palembang’s residents in the JKN program, the city has achieved universal health coverage (UHC).

The Palembang city government has also allocated a budget of approximately Rp 127 billion to ensure sustainable health insurance protection for its residents, as the quality and ease of access to healthcare services must also be improved alongside the rising number of JKN participants.

"To accommodate the need for access to healthcare services, the Palembang city government has established community health centers (puskesmas) with inpatient services in 18 sub-districts. Improvements will of course continue to be made so that the public can access healthcare more smoothly," Aprizal explained.

M. Iqbal Anas Ma'ruf, the deputy director for organizational communications at BPJS Kesehatan, expressed his appreciation for the Palembang city government's commitment to improving the health of its residents, adding that he hopes the initiative will inspire other local governments to participate in realizing UHC as health insurance coverage for their citizens.

"Thank you for the support of the Palembang city government and all other local governments for BPJS Kesehatan. The JKN program ecosystem is enormous. On the one hand, we need solid cross-agency collaboration, but on the other hand, we must also convey information in language that is easily understood by the public. Furthermore, the needs of JKN participants must be addressed not only by healthcare facilities, but also by the government, associations and other stakeholders," he said.

