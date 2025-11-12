TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Agriculture at the heart of security
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets
Limited options for pushing GDP
‘Betraying reformasi’: Survivors of human rights cases oppose plan to name Soeharto hero
Toyota, Pertamina to build $155m bioethanol plant in Lampung: Ministry

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Agriculture at the heart of security
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets
Limited options for pushing GDP
‘Betraying reformasi’: Survivors of human rights cases oppose plan to name Soeharto hero
Toyota, Pertamina to build $155m bioethanol plant in Lampung: Ministry

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

APPSI inaugurates 2025–2029 board, holds governors’ meeting at Nusantara

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, November 12, 2025 Published on Nov. 12, 2025 Published on 2025-11-12T15:50:12+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The inauguration of the APPSI board of directors for the 2025-2029 and Indonesia-wide governors’ meeting on Nov. 11 was held at the Coordinating Ministry 1 Office in Nusantara. (Courtesy of Nusantara National Capital Authority) The inauguration of the APPSI board of directors for the 2025-2029 and Indonesia-wide governors’ meeting on Nov. 11 was held at the Coordinating Ministry 1 Office in Nusantara. (Courtesy of Nusantara National Capital Authority)

T

he Association of Indonesian Provincial Governments (APPSI) has inaugurated its board of directors for the 2025–2029 term, followed by an Indonesia-wide governors’ meeting that included discussions on their work program for 2026 onwards.

Held at the Coordinating Ministry 1 Office in the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) on Nov. 11,  Deputy Home Affairs Minister Akhmad Wiyagus inaugurated the new APPSI board, with East Kalimantan Governor Rudy Mas'ud as chairman for the 2025–2029 term.

In his remarks, Rudy expressed his gratitude and determination to strengthen synergy between provinces to accelerate national development.

"We are grateful for the trust given to us. APPSI will be a space for collaboration between regions to build a resilient and equitable economy. Through this forum, we want to ensure that each province can make a real contribution to the nation's progress," Rudy said.

Following the inauguration, the governors' meeting discussed the concept of APPSI's 2026 work program, with a focus on developing strategies that address national and regional issues.

The discussion included thematic forums based on the region's leading economic clusters, such as fisheries, mining, maritime affairs, agriculture, tourism and other potential sectors. Furthermore, plans for regional economic workshops were formulated to encourage digital transformation, fiscal management efficiency and increased national economic competitiveness.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister Akhmad emphasized the important role of regional administrations as strategic partners of the central government in realizing the national development vision of Golden Indonesia 2045.

"The potential of all regions must be directed for the benefit of all generations. The nation's great ideals can only be achieved through the active contribution of all elements, including the strategic role of APPSI. In line with the mandate of Presidential Regulation No. 12/2025 as the direction of national development, regional administrations are key to translating central government policies for the public," said Akhmad.

Meanwhile, IKN Authority head Basuki Hadimuljono welcomed the holding of this national event at Nusantara, as the presence of governors from across the archipelago provides an important momentum to strengthen the spirit of collaboration between regions in building Indonesia's future.

"The presence of the governors in the Indonesian capital demonstrates a shared commitment that the development of this nation is a collective one. Nusantara was built as a symbol of equality, and this spirit aligns with APPSI's mission to strengthen interprovincial cooperation towards a developed and sustainable Indonesia," he said.

The APPSI forum emphasized that interprovincial collaboration is a crucial element in accelerating equitable development and promoting the welfare of communities throughout Indonesia. With a spirit of togetherness and a measurable work direction, APPSI is expected to be a driving force for regional administrations synergy in supporting the national agenda towards achieving Golden Indonesia 2045.

Popular

Agriculture at the heart of security

Agriculture at the heart of security
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets

The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets
Limited options for pushing GDP

Limited options for pushing GDP

Related Articles

Merdeka Palace to host largest Independence Day celebration

Parties press for Prabowo’s show of commitment to Nusantara

Analysis: The curious case of IKN’s forgotten development

Govt to lift Nusantara spending freeze, minister says

IKN Authority admits less than half of LoIs represent real investment proposals

Related Article

Merdeka Palace to host largest Independence Day celebration

Parties press for Prabowo’s show of commitment to Nusantara

Analysis: The curious case of IKN’s forgotten development

Govt to lift Nusantara spending freeze, minister says

IKN Authority admits less than half of LoIs represent real investment proposals

Popular

Agriculture at the heart of security

Agriculture at the heart of security
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets

The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets
Limited options for pushing GDP

Limited options for pushing GDP

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) welcomes President Prabowo Subianto at Kirribilli House in Sydney on November 12, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Australia, Indonesia agree to sign new security treaty
Reinstated and rebuked: Suspended lawmakers (from right) Adies Kadir, Ahmad Sahroni, Surya “Uya Kuya” Utama, Eko Hendro Purnomo and Nafa Urbach attend a verdict hearing at the House of Representatives ethics committee in the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta, on Wednesday, November 05.
Editorial

Lawmakers’ ethics crisis
Siti Hardijanti Rukmana talks with Bambang Trihatmodjo standing beside the photograph of former Indonesian president Soeharto, as Soeharto receives the title of a national hero during National Heroes' Day at the State Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 10, 2025.
Politics

Positive online sentiment greets Soeharto’s national hero title

The Latest

 View more
Economy

World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says
Asia & Pacific

Australia, Indonesia agree to sign new security treaty
Science & Tech

Humans can no longer tell AI music from the real thing: survey
Companies

Ford eyes local factory in Indonesia
Regulations

Danantara to pour Rp 20t into poultry farms for free meals program
Academia

Today’s heroes are building Indonesia’s digital future
FEATURES

Freedom, at a price: The true cost and reward of divorce for women

Academia

Mediating in a broken world: How Indonesia can make a difference
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.