APPSI inaugurates 2025–2029 board, holds governors’ meeting at Nusantara

The inauguration of the APPSI board of directors for the 2025-2029 and Indonesia-wide governors’ meeting on Nov. 11 was held at the Coordinating Ministry 1 Office in Nusantara. (Courtesy of Nusantara National Capital Authority)

T he Association of Indonesian Provincial Governments (APPSI) has inaugurated its board of directors for the 2025–2029 term, followed by an Indonesia-wide governors’ meeting that included discussions on their work program for 2026 onwards.

Held at the Coordinating Ministry 1 Office in the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) on Nov. 11, Deputy Home Affairs Minister Akhmad Wiyagus inaugurated the new APPSI board, with East Kalimantan Governor Rudy Mas'ud as chairman for the 2025–2029 term.

In his remarks, Rudy expressed his gratitude and determination to strengthen synergy between provinces to accelerate national development.

"We are grateful for the trust given to us. APPSI will be a space for collaboration between regions to build a resilient and equitable economy. Through this forum, we want to ensure that each province can make a real contribution to the nation's progress," Rudy said.

Following the inauguration, the governors' meeting discussed the concept of APPSI's 2026 work program, with a focus on developing strategies that address national and regional issues.

The discussion included thematic forums based on the region's leading economic clusters, such as fisheries, mining, maritime affairs, agriculture, tourism and other potential sectors. Furthermore, plans for regional economic workshops were formulated to encourage digital transformation, fiscal management efficiency and increased national economic competitiveness.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister Akhmad emphasized the important role of regional administrations as strategic partners of the central government in realizing the national development vision of Golden Indonesia 2045.

"The potential of all regions must be directed for the benefit of all generations. The nation's great ideals can only be achieved through the active contribution of all elements, including the strategic role of APPSI. In line with the mandate of Presidential Regulation No. 12/2025 as the direction of national development, regional administrations are key to translating central government policies for the public," said Akhmad.

Meanwhile, IKN Authority head Basuki Hadimuljono welcomed the holding of this national event at Nusantara, as the presence of governors from across the archipelago provides an important momentum to strengthen the spirit of collaboration between regions in building Indonesia's future.

"The presence of the governors in the Indonesian capital demonstrates a shared commitment that the development of this nation is a collective one. Nusantara was built as a symbol of equality, and this spirit aligns with APPSI's mission to strengthen interprovincial cooperation towards a developed and sustainable Indonesia," he said.

The APPSI forum emphasized that interprovincial collaboration is a crucial element in accelerating equitable development and promoting the welfare of communities throughout Indonesia. With a spirit of togetherness and a measurable work direction, APPSI is expected to be a driving force for regional administrations synergy in supporting the national agenda towards achieving Golden Indonesia 2045.