IKN Authority intensifies phase II construction with six contract signings

The signing of six contracts and a pre-construction meeting between the IKN Authority and service providers was held at the Coordinating Ministry Office 4 on Nov. 10. (Courtesy of Nusantara National Capital Authority)

T o strengthen the implementation of Phase II of the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) development, the IKN Authority has signed six contracts and held an integrated pre-construction meeting (PCM) at the Coordinating Ministry Office 4 on Nov. 10.

Witnessed by IKN Authority head Basuki Hadimuljono, the signing was carried out by the IKN Authority's commitment making officer XIV-2025 Rizal Falevi and commitment making officer XXI-2025 Siddiq Permana, along with the holders of the joint operational authorization (KSO).

In his briefing, Basuki emphasized that the contract signing is an important part of ongoing steps toward Nusantara's medium-term development targets.

"Today we signed the second batch of contracts for up until 2028, and there may be more [contracts] in 2026 for work that has not been completed yet. This will continue so we can begin working on developing the judicial and legislative areas. Our only instruments are the budget implementation list (DIPA) and regulations, while the ladies and gentlemen of the KSO are the ones creating jobs. Insha Allah (God willing), this will also create jobs for contractors, construction workers and consultants," he said Basuki.

The six signed contracts consist of one physical work package and five construction management packages, with a total value of over Rp 1 trillion.

The physical work package is the construction of a 3.7-kilometer stretch of road for the legislative complex, consisting of 10 main sections and four bridges in a multi-year project that will last until 2027.

Meanwhile, the five construction management consultant packages for the commencement of construction of legislative buildings for the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), House of Representatives (DPR), Regional Representatives Council (DPD) as well as supporting buildings.

Following the contract signing, the activity continued with an integrated PCM between the IKN Authority and all service providers on four main agenda items: the master construction management, the judicial complex road construction package, the legislative complex road construction package and the KIPP 1A supporting area road construction package.

The PCM was held to agree on work methodologies, project traffic management and cross-party technical coordination before construction activities began, serving as a crucial forum for mitigating potential issues on the ground and ensuring a smooth construction process.

Through both activities, the IKN Authority affirms its commitment to accelerate the development of government area infrastructure in accordance with the President's directives as stated in Presidential Regulation No. 79/2025 concerning the Update of the 2025 Government Work Plan.

Development is carried out with collaborative and transparent principles, oriented toward achieving national development targets toward Nusantara as a global city for all.