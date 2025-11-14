TheJakartaPost

Aloft Bali Kuta at Beachwalk launches DEPOT Rooftop, an open-air escape for every moment

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, November 14, 2025 Published on Nov. 14, 2025 Published on 2025-11-14T10:41:41+07:00

loft Bali Kuta at Beachwalk has introduced DEPOT Rooftop, a sophisticated new venue that combines contemporary design with Bali’s vibrant rooftop lifestyle.

Perched atop the iconic Beachwalk Mall, DEPOT Rooftop provides a versatile and stylish setting for intimate weddings, romantic dinners, social gatherings and bespoke celebrations, redefining the rooftop experience in the heart of Bali.

Spanning 325 square meters of lush, green artificial turf, DEPOT Rooftop accommodates up to 50 guests. Its thoughtfully designed layout allows for a variety of experiences, whether an alfresco group dinner, a sunset cocktail soirée or a serene picnic under the open sky.

With sweeping views of Beachwalk Mall and the surrounding cityscape, the rooftop offers a truly enchanting backdrop for any occasion.

“DEPOT Rooftop was designed to inspire memorable moments in an intimate yet dynamic environment,” said Daniel Bartolomeus, hotel manager of Aloft Bali Kuta at Beachwalk.

“From romantic dinners to intimate weddings and stylish social gatherings, the rooftop embodies the spirit of Aloft, fresh, modern and full of energy, while providing a unique canvas for guests’ most special celebrations.”

Bookings for DEPOT Rooftop are now open.

For reservations and inquiries, contact +62 822-3692-5033 or email AH.dpska.reservations@aloft.com. Follow @aloftbalikuta on Instagram for updates and behind-the-scenes moments.

