Gaia Hotel Bandung receives GSTC certification A milestone in sustainable hospitality

T he Gaia Hotel Bandung marks a meaningful milestone in its ongoing sustainability journey as it received certification from the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), becoming the first independent hotel in Indonesia to achieve the recognition.

This certification, conducted through TÜV Rheinland and Control Union Indonesia, validates The Gaia Hotel Bandung’s commitment to responsible tourism practices across four key pillars: effective sustainability management, socioeconomic benefits for the local community, cultural heritage preservation and environmental conservation.

“We are very pleasantly surprised and very proud to receive the global certification. The process of certification has also provided us with more knowledge and guidance for the way forward,” Gaia Hotel Bandung general manager Novi Samodro said.

Gaia, derived from the Greek word for Mother Nature, believes businesses play an essential role in environmental health and sustainability and seeks to live this principle from the day the brand is conceived. This philosophy has guided the brand since day one where from design to operations, every decision is guided by respect for nature and community.

The hotel’s open-air architecture and full window and balcony in every room leverage natural light and the cool and fresh mountain air, resulting in reduced electricity consumption.

In its second year of business, the hotel replaced single use plastic bottles with reusable glass bottles, saving about 240,000 plastic bottles per year.

Managing and handling food waste is one of the foremost sustainability challenges for hotels. To that end, The Gaia Hotel invested in machinery and practices to help recycle and repurpose 240 kg of organic waste daily, transforming food waste into eco-enzymes, and nurturing an organic garden that supplies its restaurants.

“For our 3rd anniversary, we completed 11 million walking steps and earned 333 trees to be planted as part of our sustainability effort. These are some examples of our team’s genuine care and daily commitment to creating a better, more sustainable future for hospitality,” Novi said. “Our GSTC certification is not the end, but the beginning. It motivates us to keep improving, collaborating and inspiring others in the industry to grow responsibly”.

The Gaia Hotel Bandung remains committed to its role as a leader in sustainable hospitality, contributing to the city’s environmental and cultural preservation while redefining what it means to stay responsibly.