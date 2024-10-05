TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Beneath a boiling sun: MotoGP showdown in Mandalika, land of a princess

The motorcycle race brought a modern thrill to this timeless land and was scorching in every sense.

Aditya Hadi (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Mandalika, West Nusa Tenggara
Sat, October 5, 2024

Beneath a boiling sun: MotoGP showdown in Mandalika, land of a princess Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team crashes on Sept. 28, 2024, during the qualifying round of the MotoGP Indonesia 2024 at the Pertamina Mandalika Street Circuit on Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara. (Antara/Ahmad Subaidi)

T

he people of Lombok tell the legend of the beautiful and kind-hearted Princess Mandalika, who was pursued by the princes of several neighboring kingdoms. These eager suitors flocked to the island, competing fiercely for her hand.

Fast-forward half a millennium to Sept. 29, when hundreds of thousands of people from around the globe gathered on the island in West Nusa Tenggara. They did not come to watch a royal contest, but the high-octane drama of the MotoGP Indonesia 2024, which took place at the Mandalika International Street Circuit in the Mandalika tourist district, both named after the legendary princess.

The motorcycle race brought a modern thrill to this timeless land and was scorching in every sense. With temperatures soaring to 34 degrees Celsius over the weekend of the event and track temperatures exceeding 60 degrees, the heat was as much an adversary as the riders.

Fans of Gresini Racing’s Spanish racer Marc Marquez walk alongside a shady wall on Sept. 28, 2024, ahead of the qualifying round of the MotoGP Indonesia 2024 at the international street circuit in Mandalika, Lombok Island.
Fans of Gresini Racing’s Spanish racer Marc Marquez walk alongside a shady wall on Sept. 28, 2024, ahead of the qualifying round of the MotoGP Indonesia 2024 at the international street circuit in Mandalika, Lombok Island. (JP/Aditya Hadi)

After winning the sprint race on Sept. 28, two-time world champion Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia of the Ducati Lenovo team acknowledged it was not an easy race, as the temperatures were the highest ever encountered on this track.

Japanese rider Takaaki Nakagami echoed his sentiment, calling the Mandalika circuit “too hot”.

The intense heat even prompted French rider Fabio Quartararo to cool off in an unconventional way, plunging into a trash bin filled with cold water.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.