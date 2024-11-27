When music speaks louder than words at 2024 Joyland Festival in Jakarta

A magical weekend: Festivalgoers sit on the ground as they wait for a performer to come onstage during the 2024 Joyland Festival in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on Nov. 23, 2024. (JP/Muhammad Zaenuddin)

A magical weekend: Festivalgoers sit on the ground as they wait for a performer to come onstage during the 2024 Joyland Festival in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on Nov. 23, 2024. (JP/Muhammad Zaenuddin)

M ost festivals in Indonesia have lineups of chart-topping artists whose hit singles boast relatable lyrics, which ensures singalong moments with the crowd.

But Joyland is not the country’s typical music festival. People come with picnic mats, parents bring their children, and indoor craft activities are available for those interested. In short, Joyland prioritizes good music that sets a good atmosphere.

The festival has made its name through the famous acts it has pulled over the years, from Australian indie pop darling Alvvays to American rock legend Interpol. But it was Joyland’s curation, especially its mix of local and regional artists, that catapulted its reputation as a highly sought-after festival.

In this year’s edition, however, lyrics comfortably took a back seat as the featured artists showcased more instrumental-heavy music, allowing the audience to dance to the rhythm or immerse themselves in the atmospheric soundscape.

These examples were apparent throughout the 2024 Joyland, held at the the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex’s baseball stadium from Friday to Sunday in Senayan, Central Jakarta.

Among them were Australian band Surprise Chef and American pianist John Carroll Kirby with his live band. Both made the audience sway with smooth jazz notes and, especially from the latter, playful flute melodies.

Even among acts whose songs contained lyrics, the words served as a beautiful backdrop to the soundscape, like in the case of American pop duo Bubble Tea and Cigarettes with their hushed vocals.