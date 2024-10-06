TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Van Gogh's 'Starry Night' inspires Bosnian park

Tens of thousands of lavender bushes, grasses and other plants form swirls and spirals across a dozen hectares that, seen from the air, unmistakably resemble the celestial configuration painted by the Dutch post-Impressionist master in 1889.

Rusmir Smajilhodzic (AFP)
Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Sun, October 6, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Van Gogh's 'Starry Night' inspires Bosnian park A general view of the “Starry Night“ park landscape, inspired by Van Gogh's work, near the central Bosnian town of Visoko, on Oct. 1, 2024. Bosnian businessman with a passion for Van Gogh's work, created a nature reproduction of “Starry Night“ on no less than ten hectares, paying tribute to painter's work and transformed a hilly area in central Bosnia into a work of art. Tens of thousands of lavender bushes, grasses and plants form swirls and spirals that, seen from the sky, are unmistakably reminiscent of the celestial configuration painted in 1889 by the Dutch post-impressionist artist. (AFP/Elvis Barukcic)

A

Vincent Van Gogh aficionado in Bosnia has turned a plot of land into a giant, living reproduction of the painter's masterpiece, "Starry Night", composed of thousands of plants.

"Vincent Van Gogh belongs to us too. It's our heritage and this is a way of paying tribute to him," Halim Zukic told AFP. 

Behind him, tens of thousands of lavender bushes, grasses and other plants form swirls and spirals across a dozen hectares that, seen from the air, unmistakably resemble the celestial configuration painted by the Dutch post-Impressionist master in 1889.

"It wasn't possible to simply reproduce a flat image on a three-dimensional space," Zukic said.

"Inspired by the painting, we tried to stick to the shapes and proportions, so that it looks like the painting as much as possible. "And I think we succeeded."

The 56-year-old entrepreneur first noticed the land 20 years ago when he was returning from a day out picking mushrooms nearby, in the woods surrounding the village of Luznica in central Bosnia.

He bought the first plot with the idea of building a hut and creating a small, rounded garden.

At the time, he wasn't even thinking about "Starry Night", one of the favourite landscapes in New York's Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). But the idea just clicked in 2018 when Zukic noticed the tracks left on the lawn by a tractor.

"To my eyes, these tracks looked like spirals from "Starry Night" and it was an immediate decision."

130,000 lavender plants

The former insurance company owner, who now works in tourism, bought more land and started working it, helped daily by up to 20-30 gardeners.

He declined to say what it cost to complete his labour of love, which took six years to acquire its final shape. 

"We planted around 130,000 lavender bushes, tens of thousands of aromatic and medicinal plants, several thousand trees," he said. "There isn't a single straight line in the park; just like in nature."

Rose bushes at the “Starry Night“ park landscape, inspired by Van Gogh's work, near the central Bosnian town of Visoko, on Oct. 1, 2024. Bosnian businessman with a passion for Van Gogh's work, created a nature reproduction of “Starry Night“ on no less than ten hectares, paying tribute to painter's work and transformed a hilly area in central Bosnia into a work of art. Tens of thousands of lavender bushes, grasses and plants form swirls and spirals that, seen from the sky, are unmistakably reminiscent of the celestial configuration painted in 1889 by the Dutch post-impressionist artist.
Rose bushes at the “Starry Night“ park landscape, inspired by Van Gogh's work, near the central Bosnian town of Visoko, on Oct. 1, 2024. Bosnian businessman with a passion for Van Gogh's work, created a nature reproduction of “Starry Night“ on no less than ten hectares, paying tribute to painter's work and transformed a hilly area in central Bosnia into a work of art. Tens of thousands of lavender bushes, grasses and plants form swirls and spirals that, seen from the sky, are unmistakably reminiscent of the celestial configuration painted in 1889 by the Dutch post-impressionist artist. (AFP/Elvis Barukcic)

At the same time, Zukic became interested in Van Gogh, about whom he knew very little at the time.

Today, Zukic talks animatedly about the painter, his "love of nature" and the "passion with which he did his work".

In 2023, he travelled to France to visit the places where Van Gogh spent some of his most prolific years: Arles and Saint-Remy-en-Provence.

The artist painted "Starry Night" in June 1889 while he was in a Saint Remy psychiatric hospital. A year later, he committed suicide, aged 37.

For the time being, only a handful of visitors have had the chance to appreciate Zukic's park.

The plants and trees still need time to flourish so the public will need a few more months of patience, he said.

"Having money is not enough. You need time for a park," he said. "I'd say we've created a good foundation. The park will be more beautiful every year."

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Related Articles

Van Gogh painting set to break Asia record in Hong Kong auction

Nusantara opens to public

Taiwan man invents stroller for fish to ‘explore other worlds’

Dutch man gets eight years for Van Gogh, Hals thefts

UEFA open probe after Ibrahimovic racially abused at Red Star

Related Article

Van Gogh painting set to break Asia record in Hong Kong auction

Nusantara opens to public

Taiwan man invents stroller for fish to ‘explore other worlds’

Dutch man gets eight years for Van Gogh, Hals thefts

UEFA open probe after Ibrahimovic racially abused at Red Star

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

More in Culture

 View more
.
Science & Tech

Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids
Courtesy of Universal Music Indonesia
Entertainment

Lyodra is stepping into her 'diva' era
Fresh: Interior designer Agam Riadi sits in the middle of the living room that he designed for "The Colors of Indonesia" exhibition held at Senayan City in Central Jakarta, on Sept. 12. Large windows and potted plants provided ample fresh air.
Culture

The Colors of Indonesia 2024: A showcase of post-pandemic design innovations

Highlight
Special guest: President-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 31, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia and Russia to hold first joint naval drills
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Editorial

Sexism in Indonesian politics
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

The Latest

 View more
Society

Sumatran tigers in Aceh's Ulu Masen need protection: Study
Science & Tech

Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids
Academia

Investors should not underestimate Prabowo
Jakarta

Ara aims to reopen idle ‘rusun’ in Jakarta
Academia

Balancing Indonesia’s ambition in nickel downstreaming with a dose of realism
Entertainment

Lyodra is stepping into her 'diva' era
Culture

The Colors of Indonesia 2024: A showcase of post-pandemic design innovations
Culture

Investing smart: Knowing your risk profile
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.