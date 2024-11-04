The Next Hangout Hotspot in the City Has Arrived

I n the vibrant city of Jakarta, people are always after the best place to socialize and try something new to unwind. Being a melting pot of people with different backgrounds and various activities, the city has had to keep up in order to ensure that everyone has a place that caters to their needs and interests.

Sports and wellness in general have been one activity that has remained constant when it comes to the social life of many locals in the city. However, most know that trying a new sport can be daunting, especially in a city like Jakarta. Topgolf Jakarta is trying to change that.

Amid the hustle and bustle of Fatmawati, stands a new establishment built as a place that brings people together through a unique fusion of sports, entertainment and social fun upon 3.5 hectares of land.

More than just a new entertainment venue, Topgolf Jakarta stands out as a hub that combines high-tech sports with a playful atmosphere, creating the perfect spot for social seekers and golf enthusiasts. It opens its doors for the first time on Oct. 27.

The day is a momentous one, marked by the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with partners like BMW, Bali Hai, Coca Cola, Red Bull and PT Pelita Makmur Perkasa as trusted partners that will elevate the venue to the next level.

With the tagline of “It’s golf. It’s not golf. It’s Topgolf,” the Jakarta location is the second in Southeast Asia, following the success of its predecessor in Thailand. The venue features 102 hitting bays across three levels and is designed to be the city’s next “nongkrong” spot for fun, food and play.

“Topgolf Jakarta is an exciting milestone in our global journey. We are thrilled to introduce this dynamic space to Jakarta, where we blend the excitement of golf with advanced technology and a vibrant social scene,” said Andrew Nathan, CEO of Topgolf Southeast Asia Development.

Moreover, the brand that originated from the United Kingdom also reiterates the meaning of golf, debunking the image of the sport as one that only belongs to a particular social class and/or age group. As part of a worldwide brand known for transforming how people enjoy golf, Topgolf Jakarta joins more than 100 venues across nine countries, each dedicated to making golf fun, modern and accessible.

“Golf often has a serious image, but with #SwingAja, we’re showing people that at Topgolf, it’s all about having a great time with friends, no pressure, just fun and great vibes,” explained Francis Dehnhardt, director of operations at Topgolf Indonesia.

To celebrate its launch, Topgolf Jakarta has introduced the #SwingAja campaign, a fun and engaging initiative aimed at making golf accessible to everyone. Led by influencers and supported by pop-up events, the campaign encourages new players to try golf in a fun, pressure-free environment, showing that the sport is as much about laughter and fun as it is about skill.

The venue is equipped with Topgolf’s Toptracer technology embedded in each of the balls to encourage players to know more about the speed, distance and other data based on their swings. For golf enthusiasts, they can also take a quick trip around the world virtually, giving them the opportunity to take their clubs from Jakarta to Scotland.

However, Andrew and Francis revealed that 90 percent of customers who come to Topgolf are not necessarily golfers. Therefore, Topgolf Jakarta also offers fan-favorite games like Angry Birds, alongside new offerings like Block Party and "The Sure Thing."

The Sure Thing club is a golf club designed to be easier to hit for all players, with a large clubhead that boosts confidence and helps with solid contact. It has an unusually high loft of 20 degrees, making it easier to get the ball airborne. This combination of features, size, loft and control, makes hitting the ball feel almost guaranteed, hence the name "The Sure Thing." An in-house coach is also provided for those who desire to take their game to the next level.

Moreover, Topgolf Jakarta is set to become the city’s hottest new nongkrong spot for social seekers. The venue features three restaurants, four bars and multiple chill zones, perfect for unwinding with friends or family. The atmosphere caters to families, as a place to bring kids and grandparents alike on weekends, or for a large group of friends who yearn to try something new.

“The way the technology is set up, the game is set up, it allows us, golfers, non-golfers, or skilled and less-skilled golfers, to play together and it kind of levels the playing field, and it allows us to have fun together,” said Andrew.

This article is in collaboration with Topgolf