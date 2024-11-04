TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

The Next Hangout Hotspot in the City Has Arrived

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, November 4, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The Next Hangout Hotspot in the City Has Arrived

I

n the vibrant city of Jakarta, people are always after the best place to socialize and try something new to unwind. Being a melting pot of people with different backgrounds and various activities, the city has had to keep up in order to ensure that everyone has a place that caters to their needs and interests.

Sports and wellness in general have been one activity that has remained constant when it comes to the social life of many locals in the city. However, most know that trying a new sport can be daunting, especially in a city like Jakarta. Topgolf Jakarta is trying to change that.

Amid the hustle and bustle of Fatmawati, stands a new establishment built as a place that brings people together through a unique fusion of sports, entertainment and social fun upon 3.5 hectares of land.

More than just a new entertainment venue, Topgolf Jakarta stands out as a hub that combines high-tech sports with a playful atmosphere, creating the perfect spot for social seekers and golf enthusiasts. It opens its doors for the first time on Oct. 27.

The day is a momentous one, marked by the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with partners like BMW, Bali Hai, Coca Cola, Red Bull and PT Pelita Makmur Perkasa as trusted partners that will elevate the venue to the next level.

With the tagline of “It’s golf. It’s not golf. It’s Topgolf,” the Jakarta location is the second in Southeast Asia, following the success of its predecessor in Thailand. The venue features 102 hitting bays across three levels and is designed to be the city’s next “nongkrong” spot for fun, food and play.

“Topgolf Jakarta is an exciting milestone in our global journey. We are thrilled to introduce this dynamic space to Jakarta, where we blend the excitement of golf with advanced technology and a vibrant social scene,” said Andrew Nathan, CEO of Topgolf Southeast Asia Development.

Moreover, the brand that originated from the United Kingdom also reiterates the meaning of golf, debunking the image of the sport as one that only belongs to a particular social class and/or age group. As part of a worldwide brand known for transforming how people enjoy golf, Topgolf Jakarta joins more than 100 venues across nine countries, each dedicated to making golf fun, modern and accessible.

“Golf often has a serious image, but with #SwingAja, we’re showing people that at Topgolf, it’s all about having a great time with friends, no pressure, just fun and great vibes,” explained Francis Dehnhardt, director of operations at Topgolf Indonesia.

To celebrate its launch, Topgolf Jakarta has introduced the #SwingAja campaign, a fun and engaging initiative aimed at making golf accessible to everyone. Led by influencers and supported by pop-up events, the campaign encourages new players to try golf in a fun, pressure-free environment, showing that the sport is as much about laughter and fun as it is about skill.

The venue is equipped with Topgolf’s Toptracer technology embedded in each of the balls to encourage players to know more about the speed, distance and other data based on their swings. For golf enthusiasts, they can also take a quick trip around the world virtually, giving them the opportunity to take their clubs from Jakarta to Scotland.

However, Andrew and Francis revealed that 90 percent of customers who come to Topgolf are not necessarily golfers. Therefore, Topgolf Jakarta also offers fan-favorite games like Angry Birds, alongside new offerings like Block Party and "The Sure Thing."

The Sure Thing club is a golf club designed to be easier to hit for all players, with a large clubhead that boosts confidence and helps with solid contact. It has an unusually high loft of 20 degrees, making it easier to get the ball airborne. This combination of features, size, loft and control, makes hitting the ball feel almost guaranteed, hence the name "The Sure Thing." An in-house coach is also provided for those who desire to take their game to the next level.

Moreover, Topgolf Jakarta is set to become the city’s hottest new nongkrong spot for social seekers. The venue features three restaurants, four bars and multiple chill zones, perfect for unwinding with friends or family. The atmosphere caters to families, as a place to bring kids and grandparents alike on weekends, or for a large group of friends who yearn to try something new.

“The way the technology is set up, the game is set up, it allows us, golfers, non-golfers, or skilled and less-skilled golfers, to play together and it kind of levels the playing field, and it allows us to have fun together,” said Andrew.

This article is in collaboration with Topgolf

Popular

Palm oil conference overshadowed by damaging information

Palm oil conference overshadowed by damaging information
Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections

Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections
Government keen to break online gambling habit

Government keen to break online gambling habit

Related Articles

Gibran follows in Jokowi’s footsteps with ‘blusukan’ in first week as VP

Regional candidates in hot water for dubious campaign statements

Pollster association audits two conflicting surveys on Jakarta race

Teguh Setyabudi to prioritize flood mitigation in Jakarta

Accelerating productivity growth for Indonesia 2045

Related Article

Gibran follows in Jokowi’s footsteps with ‘blusukan’ in first week as VP

Regional candidates in hot water for dubious campaign statements

Pollster association audits two conflicting surveys on Jakarta race

Teguh Setyabudi to prioritize flood mitigation in Jakarta

Accelerating productivity growth for Indonesia 2045

Popular

Palm oil conference overshadowed by damaging information

Palm oil conference overshadowed by damaging information
Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections

Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections
Government keen to break online gambling habit

Government keen to break online gambling habit

More in Culture

 View more
Collection of Rolex watches on display.
Culture

Investing outside the box: From collectibles to green solutions
US producer Quincy Jones waves on stage during the 53rd Montreux Jazz Festival on June 30, 2019 in Montreux.
Entertainment

Producer Quincy Jones, who worked with Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson, dies aged 91
.
Entertainment

The Next Hangout Hotspot in the City Has Arrived

Highlight
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6, 2024.
Americas

Trump claims victory over Harris in US presidential election
Central Java gubernatorial candidate Andika Perkasa (left) shakes hands with rival Ahmad Luthfi (second left) while their respective running mates Hendrar Prihadi and Taj Yasin follow suit after their first public debate at the Marina Convention Center, Semarang, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
Editorial

Educate, don’t exploit, voters
Former World Bank development policy and partnerships managing director Mari Elka Pangestu speaks at the 12th Annual International Forum on Economic Development and Public Policy (AIFED) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 in Nusa Dua, Bali.
Economy

Middle-class spending key to fixing GDP growth: Economic Council

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Prabowo, Wong usher in stronger bilateral ties
Asia & Pacific

Singapore 'deeply invested' in Indonesia’s success, PM says
Economy

Rupiah down, IDX Composite drops as Trump wins US election
Presidential Race

Pramono-Rano going strong in Jakarta race, surveys show
Americas

Diaspora hopes for warmer US-Indonesia ties amid election tumult
Companies

Apple reportedly pledges investment after ban of iPhone 16
Economy

Number of unemployed Indonesians falls to 7.47 million
Regional Elections

KIM remains ineffective as candidates struggle in opinion polls
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.