Join #GenHappineZ with the latest beauty products launch from Sasa and Naturally Speaking

We often forget that happiness can be found in everyday moments, like trying a new recipe or enjoying a skincare routine.

This is what Sasa and Naturally Speaking by ERHA aim to celebrate with their latest collaboration, Happiness Journey to be #GenHappineZ. Through this unique partnership, two brands come together with a shared vision of empowering people to express themselves freely, starting with confidence in self-care and the simple joy of cooking.

Ranie Wulandari, Head of Marketing Support at PT Sasa Inti, explains, "Cooking is more than just preparing food. It is a way of expressing yourself, caring for others and loving yourself." From experimenting with recipes to sharing heartfelt moments at the table, Sasa believes that happiness is in the process.

With its high-quality ingredients, Sasa inspires young people to embrace cooking as a creative and fun experience. It is not just about food; it is about creating memories and bringing joy into everyday life.

Naturally Speaking by ERHA enhances this journey by offering skincare and beauty products that inspire confidence. Healthy, glowing skin empowers individuals to express themselves fully, whether in the kitchen or out and about.

The Sasa and Naturally Speaking by ERHA collection showcases the company's latest beauty offerings, with a range of skincare and makeup products designed for self-expression and personal grooming. Skincare essentials such as facial wash, hair serum, moisturizer and body mist keep skin glowing, while makeup favorites like lip tint and highlighter help consumers feel and look their best.

Through the Happiness Journey to be #GenHappineZ campaign, Sasa and Naturally Speaking by ERHA aim to inspire Generation Z to embark on their own happiness journey. "Happiness starts with self-expression," says Vergina, Head of Marketing Naturally Speaking by ERHA.

She adds, "This campaign is not just about introducing new products. It is about creating emotional connections and helping young consumers discover their personal paths to happiness." The brands hope to foster meaningful relationships and loyalty by combining lifestyle, beauty, and joy into one cohesive message.

This collaboration shows that happiness does not have to be big or complicated. It starts with the little things, like caring for your skin, preparing delicious meals and creating moments of connection.

With the courage to express ourselves through the meals we create and through our unique selves, we can inspire happiness and encourage others to do the same. Whether it is the glow of self-care or the warmth of cooking for loved ones, the Sasa and Naturally Speaking by ERHA campaign shows that happiness is within reach.

The collection officially launches on Dec. 2, 2024, and will be available on major e-commerce platforms and in beauty stores. These products bring the joy of self-expression and creativity right to your hands. So why wait? Discover the latest beauty offerings from Sasa and Naturally Speaking by ERHA today and let your inner glow shine through.

This article is in collaboration with Sasa