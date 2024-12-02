TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Join #GenHappineZ with the latest beauty products launch from Sasa and Naturally Speaking

Creative desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, December 2, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Join #GenHappineZ with the latest beauty products launch from Sasa and Naturally Speaking

We often forget that happiness can be found in everyday moments, like trying a new recipe or enjoying a skincare routine.

This is what Sasa and Naturally Speaking by ERHA aim to celebrate with their latest collaboration, Happiness Journey to be #GenHappineZ. Through this unique partnership, two brands come together with a shared vision of empowering people to express themselves freely, starting with confidence in self-care and the simple joy of cooking.

Ranie Wulandari, Head of Marketing Support at PT Sasa Inti, explains, "Cooking is more than just preparing food. It is a way of expressing yourself, caring for others and loving yourself." From experimenting with recipes to sharing heartfelt moments at the table, Sasa believes that happiness is in the process.

With its high-quality ingredients, Sasa inspires young people to embrace cooking as a creative and fun experience. It is not just about food; it is about creating memories and bringing joy into everyday life.

Naturally Speaking by ERHA enhances this journey by offering skincare and beauty products that inspire confidence. Healthy, glowing skin empowers individuals to express themselves fully, whether in the kitchen or out and about.

The Sasa and Naturally Speaking by ERHA collection showcases the company's latest beauty offerings, with a range of skincare and makeup products designed for self-expression and personal grooming. Skincare essentials such as facial wash, hair serum, moisturizer and body mist keep skin glowing, while makeup favorites like lip tint and highlighter help consumers feel and look their best.

Through the Happiness Journey to be #GenHappineZ campaign, Sasa and Naturally Speaking by ERHA aim to inspire Generation Z to embark on their own happiness journey. "Happiness starts with self-expression," says Vergina, Head of Marketing Naturally Speaking by ERHA.

She adds, "This campaign is not just about introducing new products. It is about creating emotional connections and helping young consumers discover their personal paths to happiness." The brands hope to foster meaningful relationships and loyalty by combining lifestyle, beauty, and joy into one cohesive message.

This collaboration shows that happiness does not have to be big or complicated. It starts with the little things, like caring for your skin, preparing delicious meals and creating moments of connection.

With the courage to express ourselves through the meals we create and through our unique selves, we can inspire happiness and encourage others to do the same. Whether it is the glow of self-care or the warmth of cooking for loved ones, the Sasa and Naturally Speaking by ERHA campaign shows that happiness is within reach.

The collection officially launches on Dec. 2, 2024, and will be available on major e-commerce platforms and in beauty stores. These products bring the joy of self-expression and creativity right to your hands. So why wait? Discover the latest beauty offerings from Sasa and Naturally Speaking by ERHA today and let your inner glow shine through.

This article is in collaboration with Sasa

Popular

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children
Indonesian internet companies must dominate locally before expanding globally

Indonesian internet companies must dominate locally before expanding globally
Complaints on deepfake sex crimes surge in South Korea

Complaints on deepfake sex crimes surge in South Korea

Related Articles

Join #GenHappineZ with the latest beauty products launch from Sasa and Naturally Speaking

From Gen Z to Hashim at COP29: Our future is not for sale

Youth consumption and its challenges

'Eventonomics' as a new perspective on growth

Balancing workplace flexibility and stability for Gen Z

Related Article

Join #GenHappineZ with the latest beauty products launch from Sasa and Naturally Speaking

From Gen Z to Hashim at COP29: Our future is not for sale

Youth consumption and its challenges

'Eventonomics' as a new perspective on growth

Balancing workplace flexibility and stability for Gen Z

Popular

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children
Indonesian internet companies must dominate locally before expanding globally

Indonesian internet companies must dominate locally before expanding globally
Complaints on deepfake sex crimes surge in South Korea

Complaints on deepfake sex crimes surge in South Korea

More in Culture

 View more
Taking it all in: A little girl and her mother are impressed by the photo story by a 'National Geographic' photographer, titled "Saving the Monarchs" during the opening of the 2024 World Press Photo Exhibition at the Dutch cultural center, Erasmus Huis in Jakarta on Aug. 24. The photos detailed efforts to save the declining number of Monarch butterflies in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Art & Culture

2024 World Press Photo: A lens on pressing global issues
.
Science & Tech

Join #GenHappineZ with the latest beauty products launch from Sasa and Naturally Speaking
Greenpeace activists stand next to a giant Octopus as they demonstrate in front of the Eiffel Tower against the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store's wish to authorize deep sea mining in the Arctic, as he attends the Paris Peace Forum, in Paris on November 10, 2023.
Environment

Norway suspends deep-sea mining projects: Govt

Highlight
A man watches South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol speak during a news broadcast on a television at a train station in Seoul on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, after he declared emergency martial law, saying the step was necessary to protect the country from “communist forces“ amid parliamentary wrangling over a budget bill. “To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements. I hereby declare emergency martial law,“ Yoon said in a live televised address to the nation.
Asia and Pacific

South Korean lawmakers call to impeach Yoon after martial law rescinded
Protesters hold a demonstration in front of the Central Java Police headquarters in Semarang on Nov. 28, 2024. They demand a complete and transparent investigation on the case of shooting allegedly done by a police officer that killed a 17-year-old high school student in the city on Nov. 24.
Editorial

Get tough on the police
Bank Indonesia governor Perry Warjiyo (second left), accompanied by senior deputy governor Destry Damayanti (second right) and deputy goernors Doni Primanto Joewono (left) and Juda Agung (right), prepares ahead of a press briefing in Jakarta on June 20, 2024 on the result of the bank's board of governors meeting.
Economy

Room for interest rate cuts seen to narrow in 2025 thanks to Trump

The Latest

 View more
Society

Teachers skeptical of Prabowo’s pay increase policy
Regulations

Early retirement of coal plants must be ‘cost-neutral’, PLN says
Markets

South Korea rushes to stabilise markets after Yoon's martial law bid
Americas

Meta seeks nuclear power developers for reactors to start in early 2030s
Asia & Pacific

South Korean lawmakers call to impeach Yoon after martial law rescinded
Asia & Pacific

US welcomes South Korea leader's reversal on martial law
Politics

Public works ministry wants Rp 14 trillion budget for new capital
Academia

Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.