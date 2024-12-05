TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

'Love Unlike in K-Dramas' and the eternal delights of the love triangle

The lead actors of Imajinari's latest romantic drama share their insights and why love triangles will never fade with time.

Felix Martua (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Contributor/Jakarta
Thu, December 5, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
'Love Unlike in K-Dramas' and the eternal delights of the love triangle Love triangle: 'Cinta Tak Seindah Drama Korea' stars (counterclockwise, from left) Jerome Kurnia, Lutesha, Ganindra Bimo, Anya Geraldine and Dea Panendra. (Courtesy of Imajinari/-)

T

he love triangle. It is as old as the Cleopatra-Julius Caesar-Mark Antony saga, yet somehow, even in this modern era, this romantic trope has yet to lose its juiciness. There is something about someone being torn between two potential lovers that continues to be seen as both fascinating and resonant for centuries. But why?

Lutesha, one of the lead actors in Cinta Tak Seindah Drama Korea (Love Unlike in K-Dramas), premiered in Indonesian theaters on Dec. 5, shared her own theory: "Perhaps it's because the socially acceptable love, especially in the heteronormative sense, is the one consisting of two persons only: a man and a woman. Hence, when romance, particularly in films, grows more complicated, it gets more interesting as well."

Meanwhile, her co-star, Ganindra Bimo, believed that a love triangle is also a social commentary on humans' honesty: "Sometimes we find ourselves in a place where we have no clue how to respond to our emotions in a forthright manner, especially in the face of two different options. It's the ensuing doubt and dilemma."

Last but not least, Jerome Kurnia, being the remaining corner of this cinematic love triangle, found that, ultimately, a resonant love triangle touches on humans' buried, yet primal instincts: "Perhaps it's true what people say, that humans are not meant for one person only. Perhaps humans have more love to give to more people, but society dictates that we stick with one person. Perhaps we are meant to have, like, lots of loves."

Past love, new hope: 'Cinta Tak Seindah Drama Korea' tells the story of a woman who bumps into her high school sweetheart on a trip to Seoul.
Past love, new hope: 'Cinta Tak Seindah Drama Korea' tells the story of a woman who bumps into her high school sweetheart on a trip to Seoul. (Courtesy of Imajinari/-)

Something's gotta give

CTSDK, written and directed by Meira Anastasia, tells the story of Dhea (Lutesha) who is sent on a holiday trip to Seoul by her boyfriend, Bimo (Ganindra) only to end up bumping into her high school sweetheart, Julian (Jerome).

Popular

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD
Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry

Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry
Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

Related Articles

'Love Unlike in K-Dramas' and the eternal delights of the love triangle

From Mobility to Creativity: InDrive Empowers Asian Filmmakers, Boosting Indonesian Cinema

A case for prudence

'Star Wars', 'Batman' and Bond items for sale at Propstore film auction

Maestro Dolorosa Sinaga and her protégé illuminate Indonesia's dark past

Related Article

'Love Unlike in K-Dramas' and the eternal delights of the love triangle

From Mobility to Creativity: InDrive Empowers Asian Filmmakers, Boosting Indonesian Cinema

A case for prudence

'Star Wars', 'Batman' and Bond items for sale at Propstore film auction

Maestro Dolorosa Sinaga and her protégé illuminate Indonesia's dark past

Popular

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD
Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry

Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry
Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

More in Culture

 View more
.
Entertainment

Collaboration paves the way for BSJ students’ success in performing ‘We Will Rock You’
Love triangle: 'Cinta Tak Seindah Drama Korea' stars (counterclockwise, from left) Jerome Kurnia, Lutesha, Ganindra Bimo, Anya Geraldine and Dea Panendra.
Entertainment

'Love Unlike in K-Dramas' and the eternal delights of the love triangle
Taking it all in: A little girl and her mother are impressed by the photo story by a 'National Geographic' photographer, titled "Saving the Monarchs" during the opening of the 2024 World Press Photo Exhibition at the Dutch cultural center, Erasmus Huis in Jakarta on Aug. 24. The photos detailed efforts to save the declining number of Monarch butterflies in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Art & Culture

2024 World Press Photo: A lens on pressing global issues

Highlight
Players of the Indonesian women's national soccer team point to the team's head coach Satoru Mochizuki during the trophy awarding ceremony of the 2024 AFF Women's Cup at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane, Laos on Dec. 5, 2024. The Indonesian women's national soccer team wins the competition after beating Cambodia 3-1 in the final match and is qualified for the 2025 ASEAN Women's Championship.
Sports

Women’s soccer team wins first trophy with 3-1 victory over Cambodia
Activists from a women's anti-violence movement hold a banner reading “eradicate sexual violence? There must be a way!“ during a protest against sexual harassment and violence on women on campuses, outside the Education and Culture Ministry in Jakarta on Feb. 10, 2020.
Editorial

Women’s protection crisis
A reclamation project in Jakarta Bay is seen from the air. The reclamation is part of the controversial National Capital Integrated Coastal Development ( NCICD ), which also includes the construction of a seawall.
Economy

Prabowo pitches Java's giant seawall project to Japanese firms: Rosan

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Govt continues search for missing Indonesians in Jeju ship accident
Archipelago

At least five dead, seven missing after West Java floods, landslides
Asia & Pacific

Malaysian PM says Gus Miftah’s case shows arrogance can also arise in preacher
Archipelago

Thousands of Ahmadiyah members stranded as authorities ban mass gathering
Markets

World food prices reach 19-month high in November, UN says
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia prepares evacuation for citizens in Syria

Markets

IDX Composite gains 0.95% with upbeat investor sentiment
Regulations

House suggests initial VAT rollout for just luxury goods
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

'Love Unlike in K-Dramas' and the eternal delights of the love triangle

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.