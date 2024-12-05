'Love Unlike in K-Dramas' and the eternal delights of the love triangle

The lead actors of Imajinari's latest romantic drama share their insights and why love triangles will never fade with time.
he love triangle. It is as old as the Cleopatra-Julius Caesar-Mark Antony saga, yet somehow, even in this modern era, this romantic trope has yet to lose its juiciness. There is something about someone being torn between two potential lovers that continues to be seen as both fascinating and resonant for centuries. But why?
Lutesha, one of the lead actors in Cinta Tak Seindah Drama Korea (Love Unlike in K-Dramas), premiered in Indonesian theaters on Dec. 5, shared her own theory: "Perhaps it's because the socially acceptable love, especially in the heteronormative sense, is the one consisting of two persons only: a man and a woman. Hence, when romance, particularly in films, grows more complicated, it gets more interesting as well."
Meanwhile, her co-star, Ganindra Bimo, believed that a love triangle is also a social commentary on humans' honesty: "Sometimes we find ourselves in a place where we have no clue how to respond to our emotions in a forthright manner, especially in the face of two different options. It's the ensuing doubt and dilemma."
Last but not least, Jerome Kurnia, being the remaining corner of this cinematic love triangle, found that, ultimately, a resonant love triangle touches on humans' buried, yet primal instincts: "Perhaps it's true what people say, that humans are not meant for one person only. Perhaps humans have more love to give to more people, but society dictates that we stick with one person. Perhaps we are meant to have, like, lots of loves."
Something's gotta give
CTSDK, written and directed by Meira Anastasia, tells the story of Dhea (Lutesha) who is sent on a holiday trip to Seoul by her boyfriend, Bimo (Ganindra) only to end up bumping into her high school sweetheart, Julian (Jerome).
