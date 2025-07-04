TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
US, Colombia recall top diplomats as rift deepens
Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production
Rescuers widen search for missing after ferry sinks near Bali

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
US, Colombia recall top diplomats as rift deepens
Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production
Rescuers widen search for missing after ferry sinks near Bali

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Newly spotted comet is third interstellar object seen in our solar system

According to US space agency NASA, the interloper - named 3I/ATLAS - was first spotted on Tuesday by an Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System, or ATLAS, telescope located in Rio Hurtado, Chile. Astronomers said its unusual trajectory indicated it had ventured from beyond our solar system. 

Will Dunham (Reuters)
Washington
Fri, July 4, 2025 Published on Jul. 4, 2025 Published on 2025-07-04T09:50:06+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) streaks through the sky in a photo released by NASA, obtained from its website on January 6, 2023. The comet was discovered by astronomers using the wide-field survey camera at the Zwicky Transient Facility in early March 2022. Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) streaks through the sky in a photo released by NASA, obtained from its website on January 6, 2023. The comet was discovered by astronomers using the wide-field survey camera at the Zwicky Transient Facility in early March 2022. (AFP/NASA/Dan Bartlett)

A

stronomers are tracking a newly spotted comet hailing from parts unknown, only the third time such an interstellar object has been observed visiting our solar system.

According to US space agency NASA, the interloper - named 3I/ATLAS - was first spotted on Tuesday by an Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System, or ATLAS, telescope located in Rio Hurtado, Chile. Astronomers said its unusual trajectory indicated it had ventured from beyond our solar system. 

Journeying at a speed of around 37 miles (60 km) per second from the direction of the center of the Milky Way galaxy, 3I/ATLAS is presently located about 420 million miles (670 million kilometers) from Earth.

"Beyond that we do not know very much, and there are many efforts underway to observe this object with larger telescopes to determine composition," University of Hawaii astronomer Larry Denneau, co-principal investigator for ATLAS, said on Thursday.

The only other such interstellar visitors previously observed by astronomers were objects called 1l/'Oumuamua (pronounced oh-MOO-uh-MOO-uh), detected in 2017, and 2I/Borisov, discovered in 2019.

"The comet has some similarities to 2I/Borisov in that it appears to be an icy comet, but it is much larger, possibly 10 km (6.2 miles) in diameter," Denneau said.

"It currently has a faint coma," Denneau added, referring to the cloud of gas and dust surrounding a comet's nucleus, "but the coma and tail may increase dramatically as the object comes closer to the sun. Its closest approach to the sun will be later this year, when it will come inside the orbit of Mars. We don't know what will happen, so that's exciting."

Astronomers said the comet poses no threat to Earth and will never come closer than 150 million miles (240 million km) away, equivalent to more than 1-1/2 times the distance between Earth and the sun. It is currently located about 416 million miles (670 million km) from the sun and will reach its closest approach to the sun around October 30, when it will be about 130 million miles (210 million km) away from our star.

The ATLAS network is a NASA-funded telescope survey built and operated by the University of Hawaii, with five telescopes around the world that scan the night sky continuously to look for objects that could threaten Earth.

Popular

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
US, Colombia recall top diplomats as rift deepens

US, Colombia recall top diplomats as rift deepens
Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals

Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals

Related Articles

Why is there no life on Mars? Rover finds a clue

Newly spotted comet is third interstellar object seen in our solar system

Why the world needs China after Iran’s Qatar strike

Johann Strauss's 'Blue Danube' waltzes into outer space

NASA spacecraft 'safe' after closest-ever approach to Sun

Related Article

Why is there no life on Mars? Rover finds a clue

Newly spotted comet is third interstellar object seen in our solar system

Why the world needs China after Iran’s Qatar strike

Johann Strauss's 'Blue Danube' waltzes into outer space

NASA spacecraft 'safe' after closest-ever approach to Sun

Popular

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
US, Colombia recall top diplomats as rift deepens

US, Colombia recall top diplomats as rift deepens
Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals

Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals

More in Culture

 View more
Liam Gallagher of Oasis performs during the first of their sellout comeback shows at the Cardiff Principality Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales, Britain, on July 4, 2025.
Entertainment

British rock band Oasis reunite in Cardiff, thrilling fans
(Courtesy of Shutterstock)
Parenting

From chalkboards to chatbots: Education in the age of AI
This file handout picture released on October 16, 2016 by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows planet Mars as seen by the webcam on ESA’s Mars Express orbiter, as another mission, ExoMars, is about to reach the Red Planet.
Science & Tech

Why is there no life on Mars? Rover finds a clue

Highlight
Churchgoers are silhouetted as they attend Christmas mass in Bekasi on December 25, 2021.
Society

State turns blind eye to rising intolerance
This handout photo, taken on June 23, 2025, by the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), shows rescue workers attempting to evacuate Juliana Marins, a Brazilian national who fell into a ravine on Mount Rinjani, Lombok Island, West Nusa Tenggara, after going missing on June 21.
Editorial

Climbing should never kill
In order: Motorcycle deliverymen working for three different online companies, Gojek, Grab and Shopee, wait for the green light at a crossroads in Jakarta on Feb. 10, 2022.
Regulations

Drivers, customers wary of ride hailing fare hike plan

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Hamas says it responds to Gaza ceasefire proposal in 'a positive spirit'
Americas

Prabowo to make debut at Rio’s BRICS summit
Entertainment

British rock band Oasis reunite in Cardiff, thrilling fans
Archipelago

Forest fire threatens Lake Toba’s UNESCO Global Geopark status
Market Pulse

Beyond galleries: Inside Jakarta’s thriving indie art markets
Archipelago

Lenient sentences given to soldiers who attacked North Sumatra village
Politics

Prosecutors seek seven years for Thomas Lembong in sugar graft case
Archipelago

Brazil plans to take a legal action in the death of Juliana Marins
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.