Ramadan and the liberation theology of state and society

While presented as a stabilizing force, experts argue the “hegemonic coalition” of the current administration narrows the system of checks and balances. 

M. Syafi’i Anwar (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, February 19, 2026 Published on Feb. 17, 2026

Head-to-head: Students brave security cordons during a rally on Aug. 28, 2025, near the House of Representatives building in Senayan, Central Jakarta. Head-to-head: Students brave security cordons during a rally on Aug. 28, 2025, near the House of Representatives building in Senayan, Central Jakarta. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

amadan is a holy month for Muslims, a profound time to enhance worship through fasting. Yet, many often neglect muhasabah (self-reflection). Without it, fasting becomes a meaningless exercise in hunger and thirst, failing to transform our character.

As noted in a hadith narrated by Ibn Majah: “[...] there are many people who fast, but they gain nothing from it except hunger and thirst.”

During Ramadan, we are challenged to confront our inner selves, mindsets and habits to attain taqwa (God-consciousness). This spiritual discipline aims to liberate us from negative traits such as indiscipline, dishonesty, greed and corruption.

Furthermore, Muslims must extend this spirit of liberation to the state and society. This involves "liberation theology", a transformative perspective that interprets Islamic texts as a means to challenge authoritarian and unjust structures that marginalize mustadafin (the poor and the weak). It transforms textual interpretation into praxis, or practical action, against unjust social and political policies.

At first glance, Islamic Liberation Theology mirrors the Latin American Liberation Theology promoted by Catholic theologians like Gustavo Gutiérrez in the 1960s. However, fundamental differences exist. The latter is rooted in Catholic social teachings, interpreting Jesus as a liberator of the poor, and often applies Marxian social analysis.

As Enrique Dussel noted, it draws from "humanist" Marxist thinkers like Antonio Gramsci and Ernst Bloch. Gutiérrez insisted the Church must unite with the poor in revolutionary action to overcome capitalist subjugation.

In contrast, Islamic Liberation Theology is rooted in the Quran and Islamic notions of social justice. It focuses on liberating human beings from all forms of subjugation to achieve God’s will. It is a product of progressive intellectuals committed to dismantling systemic oppression within Muslim-majority contexts.

