TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

‘Sorop’: Upi’s familial slice of horror

Acclaimed writer-director Upi, as well as her lead actors, Egi Fedly and Yasamin Jasem, share an inside look at their latest fright flick.

Felix Martua (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Contributor/Jakarta
Fri, December 20, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
‘Sorop’: Upi’s familial slice of horror Vision of terror: Writer-director Upi (center) has been at the helm of a number of iconic Indonesian films, including “30 Hari Mencari Cinta“, “Serigala Terakhir“, “Belenggu“ and “My Stupid Boss“, among others. (Courtesy of MD Pictures/-)

Very few Indonesian filmmakers have had such an era-defining career as Upi.

It is hard to imagine now what the 2000s pop culture would have been like without Upi’s iconic features 30 Hari Mencari Cinta and Serigala Terakhir. Meanwhile, Upi’s My Stupid Boss and Belenggu have pretty much shaped Indonesian cinephiles’ memories of the 2010s.

This month, Upi continues her cinematic stride with Sorop, a family horror tale developed in collaboration with MD Pictures, set to premiere in Indonesian theaters on Dec. 19.

Scream king: Citra Award-nominated actor Egi Fedly stars in family horror
Scream king: Citra Award-nominated actor Egi Fedly stars in family horror "Sorop". Egi's previous acting credits include “Marlina, si Pembunuh dalam Empat Babak“ and “Siksa Kubur“, among many others. Other actors in the "Sorop" are Yasamin Jasem, Hana Malasan and Ratu Felisha (Courtesy of MD Pictures/-)

Not a ‘tedious’ horror

Whenever Upi drops a film, regardless of its genre, it always feels like a landmark event.

The Citra Award-nominated filmmaker acknowledged that she is not as productive as her fellow auteurs, particularly her male counterparts. That is why, perhaps, every time her new project is just around the corner, an extra dose of attention from Indonesian cinephiles always follows.

Popular

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Vietnam e-taxi company makes Jakarta debut

Vietnam e-taxi company makes Jakarta debut
Prabowo’s plan to pardon ‘corrupters’ raises eyebrows

Prabowo’s plan to pardon ‘corrupters’ raises eyebrows

Related Articles

Stuck in the middle: The second child identity

The unseen toll: Mental health challenges facing lecturers

A case for prudence

Will new comedy 'Kaka Boss' continue Imajinari's box office streak?

The 'greatest Indonesian album of all time' gets a vinyl reissue

Related Article

Stuck in the middle: The second child identity

The unseen toll: Mental health challenges facing lecturers

A case for prudence

Will new comedy 'Kaka Boss' continue Imajinari's box office streak?

The 'greatest Indonesian album of all time' gets a vinyl reissue

Popular

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Vietnam e-taxi company makes Jakarta debut

Vietnam e-taxi company makes Jakarta debut
Prabowo’s plan to pardon ‘corrupters’ raises eyebrows

Prabowo’s plan to pardon ‘corrupters’ raises eyebrows

More in Culture

 View more
Vision of terror: Writer-director Upi (center) has been at the helm of a number of iconic Indonesian films, including “30 Hari Mencari Cinta“, “Serigala Terakhir“, “Belenggu“ and “My Stupid Boss“, among others.
Entertainment

‘Sorop’: Upi’s familial slice of horror
An illustrative picture shows icons of Google's artificial intelligence (AI) app BardAI, or ChatBot, OpenAI's app ChatGPT and other AI apps on a smartphone screen in Oslo, on July 12, 2023.
Science & Tech

ChatGPT search opens to all users in challenge to Google
(Courtesy of the UNCCD COP 16)
Environment

UNCCD COP16: Saudi Arabia emphasizes international collaboration to combat desertification

Highlight
Rescue workers from the Trenggalek Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) evacuate a senior citizen suffering from short breaths using a rubber dinghy amid flooding in Kelutan subdistrict, Trenggalek district, Trenggalek regency, East Java, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. The flooding has cut the access to the Trenggalek city center.
Archipelago

Floods, landslides hit various regions ahead of year-end holidays
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol bows during a public address from his official residence in Seoul in this handout photo issued by the South Korean Presidential Office via Yonhap on Dec. 14, 2024. Yoon on Dec. 14 said he would “step aside“ after parliament voted to remove him from office, urging an end to “politics of excess and confrontation“. South Korean lawmakers on Saturday impeached Yoon over his failed martial law bid, with the opposition declaring a “victory of the people“.
Editorial

Lessons from Korea
United States President Joe Biden and his grandson Beau Biden are seen on board Marine One as they return to the South lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on Dec. 19, 2024.
Americas

Fade out: Biden disappears into background

The Latest

 View more
Society

IPB researchers introduce IVF tech to help save endangered animals
Companies

Google counters bid by US to force sale of Chrome
Society

MUI urges government to regulate social media use for children
Americas

Fade out: Biden disappears into background
Middle East and Africa

Sweden doubles aid to Gaza, but ends UNRWA funding
Americas

Canada PM Trudeau looks set to lose power after key ally vows to topple him
Culture and Entertainment

How Juicy Luicy Became Indonesia's Biggest Pop Band
Weekend Five

Unconventional gifts for the holidays
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

‘Sorop’: Upi’s familial slice of horror

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!