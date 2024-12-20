‘Sorop’: Upi’s familial slice of horror

Acclaimed writer-director Upi, as well as her lead actors, Egi Fedly and Yasamin Jasem, share an inside look at their latest fright flick.
Very few Indonesian filmmakers have had such an era-defining career as Upi.
It is hard to imagine now what the 2000s pop culture would have been like without Upi’s iconic features 30 Hari Mencari Cinta and Serigala Terakhir. Meanwhile, Upi’s My Stupid Boss and Belenggu have pretty much shaped Indonesian cinephiles’ memories of the 2010s.
This month, Upi continues her cinematic stride with Sorop, a family horror tale developed in collaboration with MD Pictures, set to premiere in Indonesian theaters on Dec. 19.
Not a ‘tedious’ horror
Whenever Upi drops a film, regardless of its genre, it always feels like a landmark event.
The Citra Award-nominated filmmaker acknowledged that she is not as productive as her fellow auteurs, particularly her male counterparts. That is why, perhaps, every time her new project is just around the corner, an extra dose of attention from Indonesian cinephiles always follows.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!