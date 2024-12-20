‘Sorop’: Upi’s familial slice of horror

Vision of terror: Writer-director Upi (center) has been at the helm of a number of iconic Indonesian films, including “30 Hari Mencari Cinta“, “Serigala Terakhir“, “Belenggu“ and “My Stupid Boss“, among others. (Courtesy of MD Pictures/-)

Acclaimed writer-director Upi, as well as her lead actors, Egi Fedly and Yasamin Jasem, share an inside look at their latest fright flick.

Very few Indonesian filmmakers have had such an era-defining career as Upi.

It is hard to imagine now what the 2000s pop culture would have been like without Upi’s iconic features 30 Hari Mencari Cinta and Serigala Terakhir. Meanwhile, Upi’s My Stupid Boss and Belenggu have pretty much shaped Indonesian cinephiles’ memories of the 2010s.

This month, Upi continues her cinematic stride with Sorop, a family horror tale developed in collaboration with MD Pictures, set to premiere in Indonesian theaters on Dec. 19.

Scream king: Citra Award-nominated actor Egi Fedly stars in family horror "Sorop". Egi's previous acting credits include “Marlina, si Pembunuh dalam Empat Babak“ and “Siksa Kubur“, among many others. Other actors in the "Sorop" are Yasamin Jasem, Hana Malasan and Ratu Felisha (Courtesy of MD Pictures/-)

Not a ‘tedious’ horror

Whenever Upi drops a film, regardless of its genre, it always feels like a landmark event.

The Citra Award-nominated filmmaker acknowledged that she is not as productive as her fellow auteurs, particularly her male counterparts. That is why, perhaps, every time her new project is just around the corner, an extra dose of attention from Indonesian cinephiles always follows.