Five arrested in UK for disrupting film starring Gal Gadot

Gadot, star of "Wonder Woman" and in "Fast and Furious" is in London to film a new thriller "The Runner". She has been criticised by pro-Palestinian groups for expressing her support of Israel since the Gaza war erupted in 2023.

News Desk (AFP)
London, United Kingdom
Fri, May 30, 2025

'Wonder Woman 1984' sees Gal Gadot reprising the titutar character. (Warner Bros/The Star/-)

L

ondon police on Wednesday arrested five people for trying to disrupt the filming of a movie starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, a statement said.

Gadot, star of "Wonder Woman" and in "Fast and Furious" is in London to film a new thriller "The Runner". She has been criticised by pro-Palestinian groups for expressing her support of Israel since the Gaza war erupted in 2023.

Police said officers were deployed to a "filming location" in Westminster "to identify suspects wanted in connection with offences at previous film set protests and to deal with any new offences."

The arrests were for blocking an access to a place of work. Police said in a statement posted on social media that two of the arrests were for previous protests and three for action carried out Wednesday.

"While we absolutely acknowledge the importance of peaceful protest, we have a duty to intervene where it crosses the line into serious disruption or criminality," said Superintendent Neil Holyoak in the statement.

"I hope today's operation shows we will not tolerate the harassment of or unlawful interference with those trying to go about their legitimate professional work in London," the officer added.

Pro-Palestinian protesters also disrupted a Hollywood ceremony in March when Gadot's star on the Walk of Fame was unveiled. 

'Wonder Woman 1984' sees Gal Gadot reprising the titutar character.
