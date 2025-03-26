How food influencers shape culinary trends in Indonesia

Celebration: Visitors take iftar dishes prepared at the DoubleTree by Hilton Surabaya in East Java on March 6, 2025. (Antara/Rizal Hanafi)

From genuine, unpaid reviews to clever marketing tactics, food vloggers have painted the culinary landscape of the country, offering not just insightful responses but also vibrant recommendations to gastronomic explorers.

W ith the growing influence of food vloggers, many people have turned their love for food into careers, recommending dining spots, reviewing dishes and sharing their culinary experiences with the public through social media.

Cindy Evelyne, a 30-year-old former office worker, has been doing this for years. She began posting food recommendations on her Instagram account, Bellyculinary, back in 2017 as a hobby while working at a fast-moving consumer goods company. When her social media account gained thousands of followers, she left her corporate job and pursued food vlogging as a full-time career five years ago.

Cindy was at the Keraton Hotel at The Plaza, Central Jakarta, earlier this month, reviewing food and beverages. The hotel, which opened late last year, invited her to experience its offerings.

With camera and spotlight in hand, Cindy moved around, capturing images of the buffet while asking the hotel's marketing officer about the menu, the restaurant’s specialties and any exclusive dishes.

After filming the buffet spread, she reviewed each dish she ordered. Even in her fifth month of pregnancy, Cindy remained passionate about her work, savoring every meal.

"I usually spend four days a week going out to restaurants or trying new places. In one day, I can visit two different spots. I really love exploring food," she said.

As a food influencer, Cindy often receives invitations from hotels and restaurants to introduce their menus and share her dining experiences through her social media. She also accepts paid endorsements.