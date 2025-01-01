TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Tintin, Popeye, Hemingway among US copyrights expiring in 2025

US copyright law expires after 95 years for books, films and other works of art, while sound recordings from 1924 will also be copyright-free.

News Desk (AFP)
Washington
Wed, January 1, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Tintin, Popeye, Hemingway among US copyrights expiring in 2025 A picture taken on January 24, 2014 shows covers of comics series Tintin translated in several languages at the Casterman publisher headquarters in Brussels. (AFP/Georges Gobet)

F

rom "A Farewell to Arms" to the cartoon character Popeye the Sailor, thousands of artistic works will enter the public domain in the United States on Wednesday. 

US copyright law expires after 95 years for books, films and other works of art, while sound recordings from 1924 will also be copyright-free.

By entering the public domain, the pieces can be copied, shared, reproduced or adapted by anyone without paying the rights owner.

This year's crop includes internationally recognized figures such as the comic character Tintin, who made his debut in a Belgian newspaper in 1929, and Popeye the Sailor, created by cartoonist Elzie Crisler Segar. 

Every December, the Center for the Study of the Public Domain publishes a list of the cultural works that lose their copyright in the new year.

The center, part of the Duke University School of Law in the southeastern US state of North Carolina, makes the list available on its website for anyone to peruse.

"In past years we have celebrated an exciting cast of public domain characters: the original Mickey Mouse and Winnie-the-Pooh, and the final iterations of Sherlock Holmes from Arthur Conan Doyle's stories," center director Jennifer Jenkins wrote on its website.

"In 2025 copyright expires over more aspects of Mickey from his 1929 incarnations, along with the initial versions of Popeye and Tintin."

Among the literary works entering the US public domain on January 1 are the novels "The Sound and the Fury" by William Faulkner, "A Farewell to Arms" by Ernest Hemingway, "A Room of One's Own" by Virginia Woolf and the first English translation of "All Quiet on the Western Front" by the German author Erich Maria Remarque.

Films that will be in the public domain include "Blackmail," directed by Alfred Hitchcock, and "The Black Watch," the first sound film by Oscar-winning director John Ford.

Musical compositions published in 1929, such as "Bolero" by French composer Maurice Ravel and "An American in Paris" by George Gershwin, will lose their copyrights, though only recordings from 1924 or earlier will be in the public domain.

Popular

Indonesia’s downstreaming policy inspires Asian, African countries: Binus research

Indonesia’s downstreaming policy inspires Asian, African countries: Binus research
2024 a year of shrinking Indonesian middle class

2024 a year of shrinking Indonesian middle class
Yearender: Hope for KPK’s new leaders to remain independent 

Yearender: Hope for KPK’s new leaders to remain independent 

Related Articles

Tintin, Popeye, Hemingway among US copyrights expiring in 2025

Dead body found in wheel well after United flight lands in Hawaii

Sheeran awarded costs for ‘Shape of You’ copyright win

Season 5 of 'Rick and Morty' premieres with 10 episodes

Avengers ready to welcome Marvel fans at new Disneyland campus

Related Article

Tintin, Popeye, Hemingway among US copyrights expiring in 2025

Dead body found in wheel well after United flight lands in Hawaii

Sheeran awarded costs for ‘Shape of You’ copyright win

Season 5 of 'Rick and Morty' premieres with 10 episodes

Avengers ready to welcome Marvel fans at new Disneyland campus

Popular

Indonesia’s downstreaming policy inspires Asian, African countries: Binus research

Indonesia’s downstreaming policy inspires Asian, African countries: Binus research
2024 a year of shrinking Indonesian middle class

2024 a year of shrinking Indonesian middle class
Yearender: Hope for KPK’s new leaders to remain independent 

Yearender: Hope for KPK’s new leaders to remain independent 

More in Culture

 View more
A picture taken on January 24, 2014 shows covers of comics series Tintin translated in several languages at the Casterman publisher headquarters in Brussels.
Entertainment

Tintin, Popeye, Hemingway among US copyrights expiring in 2025
Protecting children: Hana Maulida (left) presents her child sexual violence prevention project, Kakak Aman Indonesia (Safe Indonesian Siblings), during the 2024 Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) Seeds for the Future showcase event at Ganara Art Space, Plaza Indonesia, in Central Jakarta, on Dec. 21, 2024. YSEALI Seeds is a grant program by the United States Mission to ASEAN, supporting young leaders in the region to develop projects addressing various issues.
Community

YSEALI Seeds supports innovative projects in disaster education, child protection
First responders arrive at an area burning by the Jennings Creek Wildfire on Nov. 13, 2024 in Greenwood Lake, New York. An extended drought has helped fuel the Jennings Creek Wildfire on the New York-New Jersey border, which has grown to 5,000 acres across both states.
Environment

'Dangerous new era': Climate change spurs disaster in 2024

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati briefed reporters on value added tax (VAT) decision at the Finance Ministry office on Dec. 31, 2024.
Regulations

Govt walks back sweeping VAT hike on last day of the year
Riot policemen stand guard as students take part in a protest against the government's decision to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 11 percent to 12 percent, effective from the beginning of 2025, in Jakarta on December 26, 2024.
Editorial

Cautiously optimistic
Workers clean the logo of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) below a screen displaying the IDX Composite index at the bourse in Jakarta in October 2024.
Markets

IDX falters in 2024 as global markets soar to record highs

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Public anger over Harvey Moeis ‘lenient’ sentence
Society

Fraud, alleged illegal levying raise questions about free meals program’s implementation
Asia & Pacific

Five years on, WHO urges China to share COVID-19 origins data
Politics

Prabowo looks set to continue high int’l engagements in 2025
Jakarta

Trash piles up in Jakarta’s old town during NYE celebrations
Asia & Pacific

South Korea to send Jeju Air crash black box to US
Middle East and Africa

Gaza babies die from winter cold say medics and families
Entertainment

Tintin, Popeye, Hemingway among US copyrights expiring in 2025
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!