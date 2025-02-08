TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Rare Stradivarius violin sells for $11.3 million at Sotheby's

Known for its extraordinary sound, the "Joachim-Ma Stradivarius," named after its distinguished former owners, became the third most-expensive musical instrument ever sold at auction.

AFP
New York, United States
Sat, February 8, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Rare Stradivarius violin sells for $11.3 million at Sotheby's The Joachim-Ma Stradivarius violin is on display during a preview of the violin's auction at Sotheby's in New York City, the United States on Feb. 3, 2025. The 1714 instrument, which belonged to 19th century violin great Joseph Joachim, is expected to fetch $12 to 18 million during its live auction on Feb. 7. (AFP/Angela Weiss)

A

rare Stradivarius violin, made over 300 years ago by Antonio Stradivari during his so-called golden period, fetched $11.3 million at auction in New York on Friday, Sotheby's said.

"This extraordinary violin represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship and classical music history, its unparalleled sound and storied provenance captivating collectors and musicians alike," Sotheby's chair Mari-Claudia Jimenez said in a statement.

It said the buyer chose to remain anonymous.

Known for its extraordinary sound, the "Joachim-Ma Stradivarius," named after its distinguished former owners, became the third most-expensive musical instrument ever sold at auction.

The most-expensive record belongs to another Stradivarius, the "Lady Blunt," which sold was sold in 2011 for $15.9 million.

"What sets the Joachim-Ma Stradivarius apart is its exceptional sound: rich, complex, and full of depth," the auction house said.

The instrument belonged to the celebrated Chinese violinist and pedagogue Si-Hon Ma, who before his death in 2009 donated the violin to his alma mater, the New England Conservatory in Boston, on condition that some day it sell the violin to fund scholarships.

Before that, the violin belonged to the 19th century Hungarian virtuoso Joseph Joachim, who was famous for his collaborations with composers such as Johannes Brahms.

Popular

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia

Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia

Related Articles

How global interest rate cuts will impact on Indonesia

Asian buyers dominate luxury auctions in first half of 2023, says Christie’s

Picasso painting sells for $67.5 million at New York auction

Wikipedia creator's computer and NFT of first edit up for auction

Rothko abstract sells for $82.5 million

Related Article

How global interest rate cuts will impact on Indonesia

Asian buyers dominate luxury auctions in first half of 2023, says Christie’s

Picasso painting sells for $67.5 million at New York auction

Wikipedia creator's computer and NFT of first edit up for auction

Rothko abstract sells for $82.5 million

Popular

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia

Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia

More in Culture

 View more
The BYD logo is seen on a car from the Chinese brand at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok on March 25, 2024.
Science & Tech

Chinese auto giant BYD to integrate DeepSeek
Aditya Ananta Toer (left), accompanied by Astuti Ananta Toer, respectively the grandson and daughter of Pramoedya Ananta Toer, speaks on Feb. 6, 2025, the opening day of a three-day event in Blora, Central Java, to launch a yearlong festival to mark the birth centenary of the late, great writer.
Art & Culture

Blora takes up Pramoedya's torch to fight injustice
Introspective rebel writer: Dalhar Muhammadun, head of the committee set up to celebrate the centennial of Pramoedya Ananta Toer, inaugurates an exhibition at the Blora Creative Space in Blora, Central Java, on Feb. 6, 2025.
People

Pramoedya Ananta Toer: A walking contradiction

Highlight
A general view shows the presidential palace during the 79th Independence Day celebrations in Nusantara, East Kalimantan on Aug. 17, 2024.
Politics

IKN Authority deputy resigns as budget for new capital frozen
Businessman Hashim Djojohadikusumo, who is appointed by his brother President Prabowo Subianto as special presidential envoy on environment and climate, delivers a statement during the United Nations climate conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan on Nov. 12, 2024.
Editorial

Why we should stick with Paris Agreement
Residents line up on Monday to exchange 3-kilogram lique- fied petroleum gas (LPG) canisters in Cibodas, Tangerang city, Banten on Monday, February 3, 2025. Residents have said that it has been difficult for them to get the gas canisters following the government’s new policy prohibiting their sale at the retailer level and requiring people to buy them from official distribution centers.
Archipelago

MUI declares use of subsidized fuels by wealthy people haram

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Few takers for goverenment's free health screenings
Society

BMKG seeks to avoid budget cuts, citing disaster risks
Archipelago

Ministry investigates mass fish deaths at Jatiluhur dam
Companies

State-run radio, TV cut contract workers, contributors amid budget cuts
Asia & Pacific

Trump says he has spoken to Xi since inauguration
Regulations

BPH Migas to reduce Solar diesel purchase quota
Politics

IKN Authority deputy resigns as budget for new capital frozen
Archipelago

Proposal to time limit rusunawa rentals under review
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.