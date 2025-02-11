TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Blora takes up Pramoedya's torch to fight injustice

A literary and arts event from Feb. 6 to 8 in Blora kicked off a yearlong centenary celebration of Pramoedya, but a misinformed protest shows that while this is a solid first step, a broader wave might be needed to restore the reputation of Indonesia's most renowned writer, almost 30 years after the downfall of the New Order.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Blora, Central Java
Tue, February 11, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Blora takes up Pramoedya's torch to fight injustice Aditya Ananta Toer (left), accompanied by Astuti Ananta Toer, respectively the grandson and daughter of Pramoedya Ananta Toer, speaks on Feb. 6, 2025, the opening day of a three-day event in Blora, Central Java, to launch a yearlong festival to mark the birth centenary of the late, great writer. (The Jakarta Post/Radhiyya Indra)

N

early three decades ago, the name of celebrated writer Pramoedya Ananta Toer, Indonesia’s only Nobel Prize nominee for literature, was spoken only in hushed tones.

The writer's most renowned works, such as the Buru Quartet and his magnum opus Nyanyi Sunyi Seorang Bisu (The Mute's Soliloquy: A Memoir), were banned by Soeharto’s authoritarian regime, which also arrested and handed down lengthy jail terms to those who clandestinely distributed them.

Students, political activists and artists read Pramoedya's books and essays in secret. A running joke among student activists in the late 1990s was that Soeharto’s New Order had inscribed the writer's home telephone number under “Tour and Travel”, a play on his family name, to block his access to the world.

The regime’s reasoning was simple: Pramoedya was affiliated with Lembaga Kebudajaan Rakjat (Lekra), or the People’s Cultural Institution, a sociocultural organization under the Indonesian Communist Party (PKI), and his literary works were a propaganda tool for Marxism and Leninism.

So it came as a surprise that a yearlong festival to mark the writer's birth centennial kicked off last week in his hometown of Blora, Central Java, with an event organized by Blora Regent Arief Rahman of the National Awakening Party (PKB) and officiated by Culture Minister Fadli Zon of President Prabowo Subianto's Gerindra Party. 

For three days until Feb. 8, hundreds of human rights activists, bibliophiles and casual readers descended on the sleepy coastal town to celebrate the life and work of Pramoedya, who was born on Feb. 6, 1925.

Despite the democratic atmosphere of present-day Indonesia, politics reared its ugly head on the first day of the celebration, when the festival committee had to cancel a plan to name a stretch of road in downtown Blora after the writer.

Popular

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia

Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia

Related Articles

Erdogan to visit Prabowo this week

Indonesia set to celebrate Pramoedya's centennial

Hashim Djojohadikusumo chairs trustees board for museums and cultural heritage

Culture minister to repatriate more daggers, ancient inscription

The troubled history of South Korean presidents

Related Article

Erdogan to visit Prabowo this week

Indonesia set to celebrate Pramoedya's centennial

Hashim Djojohadikusumo chairs trustees board for museums and cultural heritage

Culture minister to repatriate more daggers, ancient inscription

The troubled history of South Korean presidents

Popular

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia

Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia

More in Culture

 View more
The BYD logo is seen on a car from the Chinese brand at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok on March 25, 2024.
Science & Tech

Chinese auto giant BYD to integrate DeepSeek
Aditya Ananta Toer (left), accompanied by Astuti Ananta Toer, respectively the grandson and daughter of Pramoedya Ananta Toer, speaks on Feb. 6, 2025, the opening day of a three-day event in Blora, Central Java, to launch a yearlong festival to mark the birth centenary of the late, great writer.
Art & Culture

Blora takes up Pramoedya's torch to fight injustice
Introspective rebel writer: Dalhar Muhammadun, head of the committee set up to celebrate the centennial of Pramoedya Ananta Toer, inaugurates an exhibition at the Blora Creative Space in Blora, Central Java, on Feb. 6, 2025.
People

Pramoedya Ananta Toer: A walking contradiction

Highlight
A general view shows the presidential palace during the 79th Independence Day celebrations in Nusantara, East Kalimantan on Aug. 17, 2024.
Politics

IKN Authority deputy resigns as budget for new capital frozen
Businessman Hashim Djojohadikusumo, who is appointed by his brother President Prabowo Subianto as special presidential envoy on environment and climate, delivers a statement during the United Nations climate conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan on Nov. 12, 2024.
Editorial

Why we should stick with Paris Agreement
Residents line up on Monday to exchange 3-kilogram lique- fied petroleum gas (LPG) canisters in Cibodas, Tangerang city, Banten on Monday, February 3, 2025. Residents have said that it has been difficult for them to get the gas canisters following the government’s new policy prohibiting their sale at the retailer level and requiring people to buy them from official distribution centers.
Archipelago

MUI declares use of subsidized fuels by wealthy people haram

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

House halts meetings on budget cuts for 'reconstruction'
Archipelago

Few takers for goverenment's free health screenings
Society

BMKG seeks to avoid budget cuts, citing disaster risks
Archipelago

Ministry investigates mass fish deaths at Jatiluhur dam
Companies

State-run radio, TV cut contract workers, contributors amid budget cuts
Asia & Pacific

Trump says he has spoken to Xi since inauguration
Regulations

BPH Migas to reduce Solar diesel purchase quota
Politics

IKN Authority deputy resigns as budget for new capital frozen
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Blora takes up Pramoedya's torch to fight injustice

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.