TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

US music industry posts 100 million paid streaming users

The US industry's total revenue last year increased three percent to $17.7 billion retail, the report said, up half a billion dollars from 2023.

News Desk (AFP)
New York, United States
Wed, March 19, 2025 Published on Mar. 19, 2025 Published on 2025-03-19T12:47:59+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
US music industry posts 100 million paid streaming users Rumors about tech giant, Apple’s intention to acquire music streaming service, Tidal, has been swirling over the weekend and seems to be getting hotter.  (Shutterstock/-)

T

he US music industry passed 100 million paid streaming subscriptions for the first time in 2024, according to the latest report from the Recording Industry Association of America released Tuesday.

The US industry's total revenue last year increased three percent to $17.7 billion retail, the report said, up half a billion dollars from 2023.

Paid subscription services accounted for 79 percent of streaming revenues, and almost two-thirds of total revenues.

Yet streaming growth has slowed over the past five years -- in 2024, it increased by less than four million subscriptions, compared to the jump from 2020 to 2021, when it spiked by almost nine million -- a trend that has pushed music companies to seek growth elsewhere.

Universal, for example, has been touting a "Streaming 2.0" vision focusing on avenues like selling products to superfans.

Music revenues meanwhile fell two percent to $1.8 billion on ad-supported, on-demand services -- examples include YouTube, Facebook and Spotify's ad-supported version.

Indie darling vinyl posted its 18th straight year of growth, and accounts for nearly 75 percent of physical format revenues that total $2 billion, the RIAA said.

For the third year in a row, vinyl albums outsold compact discs, selling 44 million versus 33 million respectively.

Vinyl's popularity has grown steadily in recent years, fueled by collectors and fans nostalgic for the warm crackle that emanates from Side A and Side B.

The annual report from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, which represents global record companies, is due on Wednesday.

Popular

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill
Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia 

Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia 
We are undeterred by intimidation: ‘Tempo’

We are undeterred by intimidation: ‘Tempo’

Related Articles

The planned gold royalty hike could discourage investment

Govt looks to hike royalties for several mining products

Royalties 101: Lawsuit stirs up debate in Indonesian music scene

The 'greatest Indonesian album of all time' gets a vinyl reissue

Spotify passes 600 million users, expects profitable 2024 start

Related Article

The planned gold royalty hike could discourage investment

Govt looks to hike royalties for several mining products

Royalties 101: Lawsuit stirs up debate in Indonesian music scene

The 'greatest Indonesian album of all time' gets a vinyl reissue

Spotify passes 600 million users, expects profitable 2024 start

Popular

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill
Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia 

Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia 
We are undeterred by intimidation: ‘Tempo’

We are undeterred by intimidation: ‘Tempo’

More in Culture

 View more
A general view of the melting Lewis Glacier, with a pool of meltwater at its base in Mount Kenya National Park on March 7, 2025. Mount Kenya, Africa's second-highest peak, is home to rapidly shrinking glaciers that are vital for nearby ecosystems and communities.
Environment

World's glacier mass shrank again in 2024, UN says
The Italian newspaper Il Foglio prints a fully AI-generated edition for a month.
Science & Tech

Italian newspaper prints fully-AI edition, but not to 'kill' journalism
A vsitors looks at a section of the life size Lascaux cave replica after a special immersive torch light visit on June 16, 2022 in Montignac.
Art & Culture

Rarely seen cave art holds prehistoric secrets in France

Highlight
Police are on guard in front of protesters who reject the newly passed amendment of the Indonesian Military (TNI) law in Banyumas, Central Java, on March 21, 2025.
Politics

'RIP Reform': Democracy advocates sound alarm over return of New Order
Journalists put flowers and press cards on mock headstones as they demonstrate on May 17, 2024, outside the Blitar mayoral Legislative Council headquarters in Blitar, East Java. The members of the Indonesian Journalists Association (PWI) rejected a broadcasting bill that they believe will curtail press freedom.
Politics

'Tempo' says pig’s head sent to reporter 'act of terror'
Muslims perform the Eid al-Adha morning prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca, on the first day of the holiday marking the end of the hajj pilgrimage, on June 16, 2024.
Middle East and Africa

Six Indonesian pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Japan, China, South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation
Environment

World's glacier mass shrank again in 2024, UN says
Archipelago

Tourist killed as boat capsizes off Indonesia's Bali
Politics

Calls grow for meaningful public participation in lawmaking
Middle East and Africa

Israel defense minister threatens to annex parts of Gaza
Economy

Germany's huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house
Asia & Pacific

Hundreds of thousands defy Erdogan to protest Istanbul mayor's arrest
Politics

We are undeterred by intimidation: ‘Tempo’
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.