TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

China pits humanoid robots against humans in half-marathon

Humanoid robots have made appearances at marathons in China over the past year, but this is the first time they have raced alongside humans.

Eduardo Baptista and Alessandro Diviggiano (Reuters)
Beijing
Sat, April 19, 2025 Published on Apr. 19, 2025 Published on 2025-04-19T10:07:57+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
China pits humanoid robots against humans in half-marathon Humanoid robot “Tiangong“ participates along with human runners in the E-Town Half Marathon & Humanoid Robot Half Marathon in Beijing, China on April 19, 2025. (Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

T

wenty-one humanoid robots joined thousands of runners at the Yizhuang half-marathon in Beijing on Saturday, the first time these machines have raced alongside humans over a 21-kilometer course.

The robots from Chinese manufacturers such as DroidVP and Noetix Robotics came in all shapes and sizes, some shorter than 120 centimeters, others as tall as 1.8 meters. One company boasted that its robot looked almost human, with feminine features and the ability to wink and smile.

Some firms tested their robots for weeks before the race. Beijing officials have described the event as more akin to a race car competition, given the need for engineering and navigation teams.

"The robots are running very well, very stable [...] I feel I'm witnessing the evolution of robots and AI,” said spectator He Sishu, who works in artificial intelligence.

The robots were accompanied by human trainers, some of whom had to physically support the machines during the race.

A few of the robots wore running shoes, with one donning boxing gloves and another wearing a red headband with the words "Bound to Win" in Chinese.

Some robots completed the race, while others struggled from the beginning. One robot fell at the starting line and lay flat for a few minutes before getting up and taking off. One crashed into a railing after running a few metres, causing its human operator to fall over.

Although humanoid robots have made appearances at marathons in China over the past year, this is the first time they have raced alongside humans.

China is hoping that investment in frontier industries like robotics can help create new engines of economic growth. Some analysts, though, question whether having robots enter marathons is a reliable indicator of their industrial potential.

Alan Fern, professor of computer science, artificial intelligence and robotics at Oregon State University, said contrary to claims from Beijing officials that such a race requires "AI breakthroughs", the software enabling humanoid robots to run was developed and demonstrated more than five years ago.

"[The robot half-marathon] is more of a hardware endurance demonstration," he said. "Chinese companies have really focused on showing off walking, running, dancing, and other feats of agility."

"Generally, these are interesting demonstrations, but they don't demonstrate much regarding the utility of useful work or any type of basic intelligence," Fern continued.

Popular

Welcoming the golden age of Indonesia, facilitated by AI

Welcoming the golden age of Indonesia, facilitated by AI
Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage

Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage
Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Related Articles

China's Xi calls for UN, multilateral systems to be upheld on Southeast Asia trip

China Q1 GDP growth beats expectations, but US tariff shock dims outlook

Cambodia still haunted by Khmer Rouge

Prabowo touches down in US with opportunities, challenges ahead

French ‘eco-adventurer’ runs 100 marathons for climate

Related Article

China's Xi calls for UN, multilateral systems to be upheld on Southeast Asia trip

China Q1 GDP growth beats expectations, but US tariff shock dims outlook

Cambodia still haunted by Khmer Rouge

Prabowo touches down in US with opportunities, challenges ahead

French ‘eco-adventurer’ runs 100 marathons for climate

Popular

Welcoming the golden age of Indonesia, facilitated by AI

Welcoming the golden age of Indonesia, facilitated by AI
Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage

Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage
Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

More in Culture

 View more
Humanoid robot “Tiangong“ participates along with human runners in the E-Town Half Marathon & Humanoid Robot Half Marathon in Beijing, China on April 19, 2025.
Science & Tech

China pits humanoid robots against humans in half-marathon
The educators: Kartini (right) and her sisters Roekmini, Kartinah and Soemarti as teachers, pose for a photo, believed to be taken in Jepara, Central Java, 1903. (Courtesy of Leiden University)
Books

UNESCO recognizes Kartini's letters as a Memory of the World
New playground: A person opens a Grok page on X social media on a computer in Jakarta in this photo illustration created on April 16, 2025. Grok, an artificial intelligence chatbot integrated with X, recently gained traction among X users to voice criticism. Grok generates responses based on user posts, such as statements or news, allowing it to produce critical replies backed by data.
Community

Social media users in Indonesia turn to AI chatbot to voice criticism

Highlight
An illustration image of flags of Indonesia and the United States.
Economy

Indonesia, US seek new balance in tariff talks
Elementary school students participate in a coloring contest at a literacy festival and book fair held in Padalarang, West Bandung Regency, on Feb. 18, 2025.
Editorial

Experimenting with education

Russian Tupolev Tu-95 turboprop-powered strategic bombers fly above the Kremlin during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade ceelbrating the anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany in Moscow on May 4, 2018.
Politics

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

The Latest

 View more
Science & Tech

China pits humanoid robots against humans in half-marathon
Asia & Pacific

Trial opens for students, journalists over Istanbul protests

Academia

Letter to the editor: Russian ambassador responds
Middle East and Africa

Iran, US to hold talks in Rome in bid to reach nuclear deal
Academia

AI and art: An everlasting ethical debate
Table Setting

Vilo Gelato: Can a scoop replace my daily apple?
Academia

Javanese sayings for a world losing its way
Politics

Defense Ministry awaits green light for F-15EX deal
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.