Local firm JumpStart releases smart coffee machine with a designer's touch

The special edition came with a premium leather sleeve featuring a monogram of letters “H” and “N,” inspired by the initials of Hian Tjen and NOD.
umpStart, a local smart coffee machine company, has released a limited-edition version of its capsule machine, Never Ordinary Device (NOD), in collaboration with Indonesian fashion designer Hian Tjen.
The machine can brew coffee and other drinks by inserting a capsule, followed by a single touch on the device or through a mobile app. The special edition comes with a premium leather sleeve featuring a monogram of the letters “H” and “N,” inspired by the initials of Hian Tjen and NOD.
“For the sleeve pattern, I used coffee bean elements to form the letters 'H' and 'N'. It shows the creative collaboration between me and NOD,” Hian said at the launch on April 16.
Hian, a couture designer who has run his namesake luxury fashion brand since 2008, created the sleeve in three colors, Silver or Chrome Brew, Pink or Rosie Roast and Dark Brown or Luxe Blend. These versions serve as fashion statements for premium lifestyle enthusiasts.
At the launch event, Hian also showcased a couture dress made entirely from used NOD coffee capsules, highlighting his commitment to sustainability.
“We live in an era where beauty and sustainability should go hand in hand. This collaboration is a reminder that even waste can be turned into something beautiful and meaningful,” Hian said.
Raynald Rabindra Soeharto, chief marketing officer of JumpStart Indonesia, said the limited-edition NOD is available at the brand’s outlet at Summarecon Mall Kelapa Gading in North Jakarta.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.