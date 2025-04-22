Local firm JumpStart releases smart coffee machine with a designer's touch

Indonesian fashion designer Hian Tjen adds a stylish touch to coffee culture with his premium leather sleeves for the Never Ordinary Device (NOD) capsule machines. The sleeves feature a monogram of the letters “H” and “N”, representing Hian Tjen and NOD. (Courtesy of NOD/-)

J umpStart, a local smart coffee machine company, has released a limited-edition version of its capsule machine, Never Ordinary Device (NOD), in collaboration with Indonesian fashion designer Hian Tjen.

The machine can brew coffee and other drinks by inserting a capsule, followed by a single touch on the device or through a mobile app. The special edition comes with a premium leather sleeve featuring a monogram of the letters “H” and “N,” inspired by the initials of Hian Tjen and NOD.

“For the sleeve pattern, I used coffee bean elements to form the letters 'H' and 'N'. It shows the creative collaboration between me and NOD,” Hian said at the launch on April 16.

Hian, a couture designer who has run his namesake luxury fashion brand since 2008, created the sleeve in three colors, Silver or Chrome Brew, Pink or Rosie Roast and Dark Brown or Luxe Blend. These versions serve as fashion statements for premium lifestyle enthusiasts.

At the launch event, Hian also showcased a couture dress made entirely from used NOD coffee capsules, highlighting his commitment to sustainability.

“We live in an era where beauty and sustainability should go hand in hand. This collaboration is a reminder that even waste can be turned into something beautiful and meaningful,” Hian said.

Raynald Rabindra Soeharto, chief marketing officer of JumpStart Indonesia, said the limited-edition NOD is available at the brand’s outlet at Summarecon Mall Kelapa Gading in North Jakarta.