TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Local firm JumpStart releases smart coffee machine with a designer's touch

The special edition came with a premium leather sleeve featuring a monogram of letters “H” and “N,” inspired by the initials of Hian Tjen and NOD.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, April 22, 2025 Published on Apr. 21, 2025 Published on 2025-04-21T15:28:44+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Local firm JumpStart releases smart coffee machine with a designer's touch Indonesian fashion designer Hian Tjen adds a stylish touch to coffee culture with his premium leather sleeves for the Never Ordinary Device (NOD) capsule machines. The sleeves feature a monogram of the letters “H” and “N”, representing Hian Tjen and NOD. (Courtesy of NOD/-)

J

umpStart, a local smart coffee machine company, has released a limited-edition version of its capsule machine, Never Ordinary Device (NOD), in collaboration with Indonesian fashion designer Hian Tjen.

The machine can brew coffee and other drinks by inserting a capsule, followed by a single touch on the device or through a mobile app. The special edition comes with a premium leather sleeve featuring a monogram of the letters “H” and “N,” inspired by the initials of Hian Tjen and NOD.

“For the sleeve pattern, I used coffee bean elements to form the letters 'H' and 'N'. It shows the creative collaboration between me and NOD,” Hian said at the launch on April 16.

Hian, a couture designer who has run his namesake luxury fashion brand since 2008, created the sleeve in three colors, Silver or Chrome Brew, Pink or Rosie Roast and Dark Brown or Luxe Blend. These versions serve as fashion statements for premium lifestyle enthusiasts.

At the launch event, Hian also showcased a couture dress made entirely from used NOD coffee capsules, highlighting his commitment to sustainability.

“We live in an era where beauty and sustainability should go hand in hand. This collaboration is a reminder that even waste can be turned into something beautiful and meaningful,” Hian said.

Raynald Rabindra Soeharto, chief marketing officer of JumpStart Indonesia, said the limited-edition NOD is available at the brand’s outlet at Summarecon Mall Kelapa Gading in North Jakarta.

Popular

Jokowi’s hometown pushes for special status

Jokowi’s hometown pushes for special status
Explore nearby, spend wisely: intra-provincial travel boom

Explore nearby, spend wisely: intra-provincial travel boom
Furniture exporters decry new quarantine rule

Furniture exporters decry new quarantine rule

Related Articles

‘Geometria dell'Incanto’: A poetic glimpse of Italy through the lens

Indorama to invest $2b in US as tariff talks go on

‘Life Music’ album channels Indonesia’s natural sounds for conservation

Analysis: President’s son shows mettle in politics

Pos Indonesia launches stamps to welcome Pope to Jakarta

Related Article

‘Geometria dell'Incanto’: A poetic glimpse of Italy through the lens

Indorama to invest $2b in US as tariff talks go on

‘Life Music’ album channels Indonesia’s natural sounds for conservation

Analysis: President’s son shows mettle in politics

Pos Indonesia launches stamps to welcome Pope to Jakarta

Popular

Jokowi’s hometown pushes for special status

Jokowi’s hometown pushes for special status
Explore nearby, spend wisely: intra-provincial travel boom

Explore nearby, spend wisely: intra-provincial travel boom
Furniture exporters decry new quarantine rule

Furniture exporters decry new quarantine rule

More in Culture

 View more
Guerilla warfare: Perang Kota cast members Chicco Jerikho (left) and Jerome Kurnia (center) are directed by Mouly Surya (right). The latter's previous directorial credits include the 2017 neo-Western thriller Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts. Courtesy of Cinesurya, Starvision and Kaninga Pictures
Entertainment

Gunpowder and unspoken tension set Mouly Surya's 'Perang Kota' ablaze
A visitor stands on an ice tower on the grounds of the Ice Hotel in the village of Jukkasjarvi, near Kiruna, in Swedish Lapland on February 9, 2020.
Environment

Summer 2024 was Lapland's warmest in 2,000 years: study
Chris Cornell and Soundgarden Perform at the Sound Academy on January 25, 2013 in Toronto.
Entertainment

Outkast, Soundgarden, Cyndi Lauper among Rock Hall inductees

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto addresses reporters after Danantara’s first town hall meeting at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on Monday, April 29, 2025.
Companies

Prabowo scolds ‘bad’ SOEs directors behind closed doors
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left) and Foreign Minister Sugiono and their Chinese counterparts Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Defense Minister Dong Jun attend a press briefing after the first meeting of China-Indonesia joint foreign and defense ministerial dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guest House on April 21, 2025 in Beijing, China.
Editorial

Comprehensive, strategic ties with China
Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono looks on during the first meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 28, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia calls for stronger cooperation at BRICS summit

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Spain grid operator report warned of blackout risk from renewables
Regulations

Furniture exporters decry new quarantine rule
Economy

RI secures $60m for floating solar project through JETP
Society

Free meals program lacks public transparency, accountability: ICW
Society

BGN to improve food safety standards following mass poisoning incidents
Economy

Industry minister admits legal loopholes enable transshipment through RI
Society

Govt urged to disclose coal power plants' emissions data
Regulations

Ministry plans to make use of unlicensed oil wells
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Local firm JumpStart releases smart coffee machine with a designer's touch

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.