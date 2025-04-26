TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Art Jakarta Gardens 2025: An oasis in the urban sprawl

Tracing its beginning to the COVID-era lockdowns, the fourth installment of Art Jakarta's "garden edition" exudes freshness and renewal through crafts, sculptures and innovative pieces.

Carla Bianpoen (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, April 26, 2025 Published on Apr. 24, 2025

Art Jakarta Gardens 2025: An oasis in the urban sprawl

A

rt fairs are very often scenes of collectors rushing among booths showcasing artists’ latest works, but this year’s Art Jakarta Gardens offers an atmosphere infused with a notion of joyful peace and peacefulness.

Here, art lovers and collectors can both enjoy artworks while sitting in the shadows of tall trees amid lush vegetation that soothe both the eyes and the mind. Two tents showcase indoor works, while sculptures are scattered in the open air at Hutan Kota by Plataran, situated within the grounds of the iconic Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Senayan, Jakarta.

The fourth installment of the highly anticipated fair opened on Tuesday with an exclusive day for VIP invitees, after which it opened to the public from April 23 to 27.

Art Jakarta director Tom Tandio and his team can look back on the fair’s origins and subsequent growth with great satisfaction.

“Actually, we initiated the garden edition after the COVID [pandemic] that held us within the walls of buildings,” explained Tom.

The inaugural Art Jakarta Gardens was a huge success: Everyone could breathe freely again, and the euphoric spirit led to good sales as well.

“We were then asked to continue the [garden] edition in nature, adding sculptures to enhance the holiday atmosphere in the beautiful garden,” he said.

The Jakarta Post
