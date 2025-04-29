TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Outkast, Soundgarden, Cyndi Lauper among Rock Hall inductees

Cyndi Lauper, Chubby Checker, Soundgarden, Bad Company and Joe Cocker round out the performer slate of artists nominated into the prestigious music pantheon.

News Desk (AFP)
New York
Tue, April 29, 2025 Published on Apr. 29, 2025 Published on 2025-04-29T16:41:21+07:00

Chris Cornell and Soundgarden Perform at the Sound Academy on January 25, 2013 in Toronto. (shutterstock.com/Brian Patterson Photos/File)

H

ip-hop pioneers Outkast and grunge originators Soundgarden are among 2025's class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, the organization announced late Sunday.

Cyndi Lauper, Chubby Checker, the White Stripes, Bad Company and Joe Cocker round out the performer slate of artists nominated into the prestigious music pantheon.

Hip hop icons Salt-N-Pepa along with rocker Warren Zevon will receive awards for musical influence, while the late record producer Thom Bell, pianist Nicky Hopkins and bassist Carol Kaye will receive the prizes for musical excellence.

The Ahmet Ertegun Award, which goes to a non-performing industry notable, is this year bestowed on Lenny Waronker, whose resume includes heading Warner Bros. Records and signing Prince and R.E.M. 

The induction ceremony -- which doubles as a star-studded concert gala rife with tributes to the honorees -- will be held November 8 in Los Angeles.

It will stream live on Disney+, and will air later on the network ABC.

The inductees were announced live on ABC late Sunday on "American Idol," during a special rock edition of the long-running music talent show.

Eligible nominees into the Rock Hall must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to being nominated.

Outkast, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker and Bad Company were all first-time nominees.

The 2024 class of inductees included Cher, Mary J. Blige and Ozzy Osbourne.

