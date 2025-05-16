Sinarmas World Academy’s OceanVoyager team wins IB’s Global Youth Action Fund

T hree students from Sinarmas World Academy (SWA) have achieved international recognition by winning the prestigious Global Youth Action Fund (GYAF) grant from the International Baccalaureate (IB), securing US$3,000 to develop their innovative project, OceanVoyager. This initiative, designed to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), empowers young leaders to create impactful solutions addressing global challenges.

OceanVoyager, developed by SWA students Zhenxuan, Ruoyi and Samarth, is a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROUV) aimed at enhancing coral reef restoration efforts. The project gained international acclaim after winning the Future Innovator Junior category at the World Robot Olympiad 2024 in Izmir, Turkey, where it competed among more than 560 teams from over 80 countries.

In a testament to the project's significance, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka visited SWA to meet the OceanVoyager team. During his visit, he expressed admiration for the students' dedication and innovation, highlighting the importance of youth-led initiatives in advancing environmental sustainability.

Adding to this honor, the three students also received a certificate of appreciation from South Tangerang Mayor H. Benyamin Davnie, as well as special recognition from the head of the South Tangerang Education Agency, Deden Deni.

The GYAF grant will enable the OceanVoyager team to scale their project, enhancing its capabilities and expanding its impact on marine conservation efforts. This achievement not only underscores the students' commitment to environmental stewardship, but also positions them as role models for youth engagement in addressing global issues.

Deddy Djaja Ria, General Manager of SWA, said: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our students. Their success with the OceanVoyager project highlights the power of innovation and the commitment to sustainability that we nurture through our BEST Pathways® program.”

The success of the OceanVoyager team exemplifies SWA’s dedication to nurturing future leaders equipped to tackle pressing global challenges, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence and empowering students to become changemakers in their communities and beyond.