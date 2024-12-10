South Tangerang awards SWA’s World Robot Olympiad winner

T he head of the South Tangerang Education Agency, Deden Deni, visited Sinarmas World Academy (SWA) to present an award to the school’s Ocean Voyager team, which placed first in the Junior age group (11-15 years) of the Future Innovator category at the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) International Final 2024, held on Nov. 28-30 in Izmir, Türkiye.

The Ocean Voyager team, consisting of ninth graders Zhenxuan and Samarth and eighth grader Ruoyi, demonstrated extraordinary abilities in technological innovation and beat out more than 560 participants from over 85 countries.

"The victory of Sinarmas World Academy students in this competition is a source of pride for us in South Tangerang," said Deden.

"We hope this achievement will motivate other schools to continue supporting students’ creativity so they can compete internationally, in line with our plan to produce superior human resources, with schools as one of the main components."

The team’s Ocean Voyager project involved developing a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to support coral reef restoration efforts, and reflects the students' mastery and application of technology to produce solutions for real-life problems, specifically in solving environmental challenges.

In addition to presenting the award on behalf of the city in Banten, Deden visited the SWA Robotics Laboratory to observe firsthand how the school’s sophisticated facilities empower students in realizing their innovative projects. His visit further reinforced the important role cutting-edge resources play in enabling students to create solutions for global challenges.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

"We welcome the appreciation and recognition from the South Tangerang city government. This award not only motivates us to continue supporting students in developing creativity and innovation, but also our contribution in supporting the government's efforts to create a globally competitive young generation," said Deddy Djaja Ria, chairman of the Tjiptamas Eka Bangsa Foundation, the organization behind SWA.

Deden added that the team’s winning first place at the WRO 2024 showed how SWA supported its students in using technology to turn their ideas into useful solutions with a positive impact.

In addition to the Ocean Voyager team, the education agency also presented an award to the SWA Roboknights Jr team, consisting of third grader Raphael William Maruli Hutapea and fourth grader Haejin Lee.

The team won a Future Innovators bronze medal in the Elementary age group at this year’s WRO finals with its Tsunami Emergency Starter Kit project, a device that uses sensors and communication technology to help manage disasters.

In offering internationally recognized programs such as the International Baccalaureate (IB) Middle Years Programme, the IB Diploma Programme) and BEST Pathways, SWA remains committed to preparing its students to face future challenges by developing the necessary skills and mindsets.