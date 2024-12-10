TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

South Tangerang awards SWA’s World Robot Olympiad winner

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, December 10, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
South Tangerang awards SWA’s World Robot Olympiad winner

T

he head of the South Tangerang Education Agency, Deden Deni, visited Sinarmas World Academy (SWA) to present an award to the school’s Ocean Voyager team, which placed first in the Junior age group (11-15 years) of the Future Innovator category at the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) International Final 2024, held on Nov. 28-30 in Izmir, Türkiye.

The Ocean Voyager team, consisting of ninth graders Zhenxuan and Samarth and eighth grader Ruoyi, demonstrated extraordinary abilities in technological innovation and beat out more than 560 participants from over 85 countries.

"The victory of Sinarmas World Academy students in this competition is a source of pride for us in South Tangerang," said Deden.

"We hope this achievement will motivate other schools to continue supporting students’ creativity so they can compete internationally, in line with our plan to produce superior human resources, with schools as one of the main components."

The team’s Ocean Voyager project involved developing a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to support coral reef restoration efforts, and reflects the students' mastery and application of technology to produce solutions for real-life problems, specifically in solving environmental challenges.

In addition to presenting the award on behalf of the city in Banten, Deden visited the SWA Robotics Laboratory to observe firsthand how the school’s sophisticated facilities empower students in realizing their innovative projects. His visit further reinforced the important role cutting-edge resources play in enabling students to create solutions for global challenges.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

"We welcome the appreciation and recognition from the South Tangerang city government. This award not only motivates us to continue supporting students in developing creativity and innovation, but also our contribution in supporting the government's efforts to create a globally competitive young generation," said Deddy Djaja Ria, chairman of the Tjiptamas Eka Bangsa Foundation, the organization behind SWA.

.

Deden added that the team’s winning first place at the WRO 2024 showed how SWA supported its students in using technology to turn their ideas into useful solutions with a positive impact.

In addition to the Ocean Voyager team, the education agency also presented an award to the SWA Roboknights Jr team, consisting of third grader Raphael William Maruli Hutapea and fourth grader Haejin Lee.

The team won a Future Innovators bronze medal in the Elementary age group at this year’s WRO finals with its Tsunami Emergency Starter Kit project, a device that uses sensors and communication technology to help manage disasters.

In offering internationally recognized programs such as the International Baccalaureate (IB) Middle Years Programme, the IB Diploma Programme) and BEST Pathways, SWA remains committed to preparing its students to face future challenges by developing the necessary skills and mindsets.

Popular

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub
Indonesia mulling social media ban for children

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Related Articles

Academy to host first overseas ceremony to honor young filmmakers

Pertamina awards scholarship to celebrate Indonesian independence

Santini Group rolls out 2024 Santini JebreeetMedia Awards

MRT Jakarta mulls extending rail line to South Tangerang

Inspiring TEDxYouth conference returns to Sinarmas World Academy

Related Article

Academy to host first overseas ceremony to honor young filmmakers

Pertamina awards scholarship to celebrate Indonesian independence

Santini Group rolls out 2024 Santini JebreeetMedia Awards

MRT Jakarta mulls extending rail line to South Tangerang

Inspiring TEDxYouth conference returns to Sinarmas World Academy

Popular

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub
Indonesia mulling social media ban for children

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

More in Opinion

 View more
.
Academia

South Tangerang awards SWA’s World Robot Olympiad winner
A coal power plant is seen along the north coast of Jakarta on July 4, 2024.
Academia

Illusions of green: The hard truth about Indonesia's energy future
Seeking critical change: The G20 logo is displayed as Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira speaks during a press conference following the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 22.
Academia

What the G20 can do for Africa's energy agenda

Highlight
Riot police guard during a protest against planned controversial revisions to election law outside the Indonesian Parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 22, 2024.
Politics

Police brutality persistent this year, study finds
A teenager uses her mobile phone to access social media on Jan. 31, 2024 in New York City, US.
Academia

Time to regulate
This aerial picture shows residential areas surrounding the city center in Jakarta on Dec. 2, 2021.
Economy

Govt’s pitch to foreign housing developers no easy sell

The Latest

 View more
Society

Mangroves save $855b in global flood mitigation costs: Study
Society

Asa Ren, Health Ministry continue work on collecting biological samples
Markets

Govt to slash corn, salt, sugar import quotas for 2025
Economy

Xi says trade war with US will have 'no winners'
Markets

China stocks jump on Politburo policy shift; Aussie falls after RBA
Middle East and Africa

Trial of Prime Minister Netanyahu resumes in Tel Aviv
Academia

South Tangerang awards SWA’s World Robot Olympiad winner
Middle East and Africa

Syria rebel leader discusses 'transfer of power' after Assad's fall
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.