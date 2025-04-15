TheJakartaPost

SWA student Ayden admitted to Harvard, Stanford, and other Top Global Universities

Ayden Haoken
Jakarta
Tue, April 15, 2025

Gift Premium Articles to Anyone
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
SWA student Ayden admitted to Harvard, Stanford, and other Top Global Universities

A

yden Haoken, a senior in the Class of 2025 from Sinarmas World Academy (SWA) in Tangerang, Banten, has earned admission to some of the world’s most prestigious universities in recognition not only of his academic excellence, but also his role as a tech-driven changemaker and young entrepreneur committed to global impact.

  • Harvard University – Full scholarships and grants
  • Stanford University – Merit-based scholarship
  • University of Pennsylvania – Wharton School
  • University of California, Berkeley – Regents' and Chancellor's Scholarship
  • University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
  • University of California, San Diego (UCSD)
  • University of Washington (Seattle)
  • Purdue University

.

With Harvard’s acceptance rate below 4 percent and Stanford admitting only a handful of Indonesians each year, Ayden’s achievement represents an extraordinary milestone for an Indonesian student. Chairman of the Sinarmas World Academy Foundation, Deddy Djaja Ria, expressed immense pride in Ayden’s achievements.

“Ayden’s innovation reflects SWA’s mission to develop not only academically excellent students, but also socially and environmentally conscious individuals,” he said. “We aim to empower our students to become changemakers in their communities and beyond.”

As a RISE Global Winner 2024, Ayden was named one of the world’s top 100 young changemakers under 18 for creating technologies that tackle inequality and broaden access to opportunity. His work spans from clean energy innovations to digital entrepreneurship, with each venture designed to create scalable, real-world impact. His flagship project, the Zenith Charge System, is a solar-tracking wireless charger that offers a safer, sustainable alternative to fossil-fueled electricity for farmers.

He also launched a platform that connects content creators with small businesses, enabling grassroots economic growth through organic digital marketing. At the heart of these initiatives is Ayden’s belief that entrepreneurship must be inclusive, mission-driven and rooted in the communities it serves.

.

Ayden’s work has received wide acclaim, here are a few examples:

  • RISE Global Winner 2024 – Recognized for scaling climate tech and access tools
  • First Robotics Competition (FRC): Industrial Design Award sponsored by General Motors
  • Dr. Siva Kumari IB MYP Student Innovators’ Grant – Awarded US$10,000 for his project “Auto-regulated wireless re-charging mechanism with AI to surge agricultural growth”
  • World Robot Olympiad (WRO) – 1st Place in Canada, 3rd Place in Germany
  • Cambridge Learner Award for Climate Action – Honoring his environmental leadership and science communication
  • The Best STEM Research Paper - University of Tokyo

Looking back, Ayden reflects on the simple principles that have guided him: “Take on challenges even if they seem big, stay curious about your purpose, learn from every setback, try to put what you learn into practice and be thankful for the people and community who support you along the way”.

Ayden’s story stands as a testament to the exceptional educational experience at Sinarmas World Academy where interdisciplinary learning, character development and global citizenship are at the core of nurturing future-ready leaders.

The Jakarta Post
Gift Premium Articles to Anyone
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

