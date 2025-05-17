‘The Knight’s Dreams’: When artists' dreams and reflections collide

Shadow play: A visitor observes Teguh “Gula” Septian Arifianto’s artworks at The Knight’s Dreams exhibition at the JPLive! Space in The Jakarta Post’s building, Jakarta, on May 15, 2025. Gula drew inspiration for his works from wayang, the traditional Indonesian shadow puppet theater. (JP/Nur Janti)

The exhibition takes its title from one of the collaborative sculptures, which depicts three characters working together in a "panjat pinang" competition as it represents the Indonesian spirit of "gotong royong".

D rawing inspiration from everyday life and Japanese pop culture, three young artists, Teguh “Gula” Septian Arifianto, Apin, and Rato Tanggela, present a collection of contemporary artwork in The Knight’s Dreams, an exhibition that opened on Thursday.

Held in collaboration between The Jakarta Post’s JPLive! Space and Murai Art Projects, the exhibition will run through the end of May on the fifth floor of The Jakarta Post’s building in Jakarta.

Curator Mardohar Simanjuntak described the event as a creative platform for the trio, portrayed as “young knights” who grew up immersed in the world of Japanese anime by Eichiro Oda and Akira Toriyama, as well as various role-playing games.

The exhibition takes its title from one of the collaborative sculptures, which depicts three characters working together in a panjat pinang competition, a traditional game where climbers ascend a greased pole to retrieve prizes, often a highlight of Indonesia’s Independence Day celebrations.

"We created a character based on our personalities. The panjat pinang represents the Indonesian spirit of gotong royong [mutual cooperation], because to achieve our dreams, we must work together," said Rato.

The Post’s CEO Judistira Wanandi, who attended the opening, noted that the exhibition showcases sculptures representing each artist’s individual style, along with a collaborative piece that symbolizes Indonesia.

Together we stand: Curator Mardohar Simanjuntak (right) speaks at the opening of The Knight’s Dreams exhibition, accompanied by three young artists, Apin (left), Teguh “Gula” Septian Arifianto (second left), and Rato Tanggela (second right), at the JPLive! Space in The Jakarta Post building, on May 15, 2025. The four stood next to a collaborative piece by the trio, on display until May 31, 2025. (JP/Nur Janti)