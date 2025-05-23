TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Museums should serve as pillar of national cultural infrastructure: Fadli Zon

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, May 23, 2025 Published on May. 23, 2025 Published on 2025-05-23T16:55:43+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Museums should serve as pillar of national cultural infrastructure: Fadli Zon (Courtesy of The Ministry of Culture)

C

ommemorating this year’s International Museum Day, Culture Minister Fadli Zon has reaffirmed his commitment to making museums a pillar of national cultural infrastructure.

Fadli conveyed the sentiment in his opening remarks at the international seminar "SEA Museum Collaboration: Innovating Museum Public Programs for a Rapidly Changing Society" held at the National Museum in Jakarta on Thursday.

SEA Museum Collaboration is a regional forum that brings together Southeast Asian museum stakeholders in order to strengthen collaboration, innovation and the relevance of museums amid the challenges of a changing world.

In his speech, Fadli said museums are an active forum for cultural education, civic dialogue and cross-generational understanding. For this reason, he continued, collaborative activities are needed as part of a joint commitment to strengthen the role and transformative power of museums in society.

"Museums are not only guardians of heritage, but also drivers of dialogue, inclusion and sustainable development in our region. Activities such as the SEA Museum Collaboration are very important as our joint commitment to the transformation of museums," he said.

According to Fadli, museums face various important questions on their role in shaping the nation’s future as well as efforts to remain relevant in the modern age, especially amid rapid global development, technological disruption, the climate crisis and a constantly changing digital sphere.

He added that museums must serve as a learning ecosystem that helps the public deal with complexity as opposed to being a static storage place for artifacts. Therefore, the theme of this year's International Museum Day is "Innovation of Museum Public Programs for a Changing Society".

"There are more than 2,500 museums in the Southeast Asia region that are facing the challenge of creating inclusive and interesting public programs and ensuring that they remain relevant to all generations, backgrounds and communities. For this, solidarity and collaboration from all museums in Southeast Asia is needed as a starting point for long-term regional initiatives," he said.

The SEA Museum Collaboration was attended by representatives from the ASEAN Secretariat, ICOM Indonesia, Indonesian Hidden Heritage Creative Hub, heads of museums, museum professionals and speakers from various ASEAN countries. Also present at the opening were the Culture Ministry’s Director General of Diplomacy, Promotion and Cooperation Endah T.D. Retnoastuti; Charge d'Affaires of the Royal Thai Embassy to Indonesia, Hathaichanok Riddhagni Frumau; Charge d'Affaires of the Philippines Embassy to Indonesia, Gonaranao B. Musor; Commercial Attache of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia to Indonesia, Rem Nhanh; Third Secretary of the Laos Embassy to Indonesia, Chanthakhone Mangvilaita; Director of the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) in Indonesia, Miklos Gaspar; Senior Member of ICOM, KRT. Thomas Haryonagoro; Director of the Singapore Children's Museum, Asmah Alias; Director of the Penang State Museum, Malaysia, Haryany Muhammad; Representative of the Bangkok National Museum, Suppawan Nongnut; Representative of the National Gallery Singapore, Ong Zhen Min; and the Representative of the National Museum of the Philippines, Jorell Marcos Legaspi.

First Secretary of the Singaporean Embassy ​​Roystan Ang said the forum is very important to establish collaboration and exchange ideas.

"This activity is a platform for museums across the region to come together, discuss and exchange ideas and perspectives. I am confident that this will benefit all of us in facing the complex challenges in the months and years to come," he said.

This article was published in collaboration with The Culture Ministry

Popular

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
US trade court blocks tariffs in major setback for Trump

US trade court blocks tariffs in major setback for Trump
Oscar-winning director McQueen returns to art with Tate show

Oscar-winning director McQueen returns to art with Tate show

Related Articles

Developing nations face 'tidal wave' of China debt: report

Museums should serve as pillar of national cultural infrastructure: Fadli Zon

Analysis: Prabowo regime rewriting national “his-story”

Beyond inflation: Paving the way for fairer toll road tariffs

Jakarta governor apologizes for last week's massive traffic snarl-up

Related Article

Developing nations face 'tidal wave' of China debt: report

Museums should serve as pillar of national cultural infrastructure: Fadli Zon

Analysis: Prabowo regime rewriting national “his-story”

Beyond inflation: Paving the way for fairer toll road tariffs

Jakarta governor apologizes for last week's massive traffic snarl-up

Popular

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
US trade court blocks tariffs in major setback for Trump

US trade court blocks tariffs in major setback for Trump
Oscar-winning director McQueen returns to art with Tate show

Oscar-winning director McQueen returns to art with Tate show

More in Culture

 View more
'Wonder Woman 1984' sees Gal Gadot reprising the titutar character.
Entertainment

Five arrested in UK for disrupting film starring Gal Gadot
Founder of Geometric Intelligence, Gary Marcus, is interviewed by Executive Editor of operations for MIT Technology Review, Amy Nordrum, at the Web Summit Vancouver 2025 tech conference in Vancouver Canada, on May 27, 2025.
Science & Tech

Generative AI too flawed to be transformative: Expert
In this file photo taken on February 01, 2022, The New York Times Building in New York .
Science & Tech

New York Times signs AI licensing deal with Amazon

Highlight
Indonesia's Chief Minister for Law and Human Rights, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, speaks as Australia's Minister for Home Affairs, Tony Burke, listens during a press conference following their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Yusril denies Indonesia courting Israeli support for OECD bid
AJG/French President Emmanuel Macron (left) talks to President Prabowo Subianto during a press conference at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 28, 2025.
Editorial

RI, France aim for centennial
A security personnel patrols past the building housing sovereign wealth fund known as Daya Anagata Nusantara, or Danantara, in Jakarta on Feb. 24, 2025, which was earlier launched by President Prabowo Subianto. Prabowo on Feb. 24 launched a new sovereign wealth fund set to be the biggest in Southeast Asia's largest economy and give the ex-general greater control of the country's coffers. He wants to tap into the fund's assets – planned to be more than US$900 billion – to boost Indonesia to developed economy status, despite expert concerns about its governance.
Economy

Dalio’s reported exit sparks questions over Danantara’s game plan

The Latest

 View more
Economy

US April inflation cooled more than expected, despite tariffs
Society

Govt scrambles to help Indonesian students in the US amid visa suspension policy
Markets

Stocks head for best month since 2023 ahead of inflation data
Sports

Indonesia, France sign deal to develop equestrian sports
Asia & Pacific

Yusril denies Indonesia courting Israeli support for OECD bid
Middle East and Africa

Macron says stance on Israel must 'harden' unless Gaza situation improves
Regulations

Manpower Ministry bans age restrictions in job postings
Economy

Trump spurs questions about safety of Germany's gold in New York
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.