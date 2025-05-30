TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Generative AI too flawed to be transformative: Expert

Marcus became a prominent figure of the AI revolution in 2023, when he sat beside OpenAI chief Sam Altman at a Senate hearing in Washington as both men urged politicians to take the technology seriously and consider regulation.

News Desk (AFP)
Vancouver
Fri, May 30, 2025 Published on May. 30, 2025 Published on 2025-05-30T10:16:53+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Generative AI too flawed to be transformative: Expert Founder of Geometric Intelligence, Gary Marcus, is interviewed by Executive Editor of operations for MIT Technology Review, Amy Nordrum, at the Web Summit Vancouver 2025 tech conference in Vancouver Canada, on May 27, 2025. (AFP/Don MacKinnon)

T

wo and a half years since ChatGPT rocked the world, scientist and writer Gary Marcus still remains generative artificial intelligence's great skeptic, playing a counter-narrative to Silicon Valley's AI true believers.

Marcus became a prominent figure of the AI revolution in 2023, when he sat beside OpenAI chief Sam Altman at a Senate hearing in Washington as both men urged politicians to take the technology seriously and consider regulation.

Much has changed since then. Altman has abandoned his calls for caution, instead teaming up with Japan's SoftBank and funds in the Middle East to propel his company to sky-high valuations as he tries to make ChatGPT the next era-defining tech behemoth.

"Sam's not getting money anymore from the Silicon Valley establishment," and his seeking funding from abroad is a sign of "desperation," Marcus told AFP on the sidelines of the Web Summit in Vancouver, Canada.

Marcus's criticism centers on a fundamental belief: generative AI, the predictive technology that churns out seemingly human-level content, is simply too flawed to be transformative.

The large language models (LLMs) that power these capabilities are inherently broken, he argues, and will never deliver on Silicon Valley's grand promises.

"I'm skeptical of AI as it is currently practiced," he said. "I think AI could have tremendous value, but LLMs are not the way there. And I think the companies running it are not mostly the best people in the world."

His skepticism stands in stark contrast to the prevailing mood at the Web Summit, where most conversations among 15,000 attendees focused on generative AI's seemingly infinite promise. 

Many believe humanity stands on the cusp of achieving super intelligence or artificial general intelligence (AGI) technology that could match and even surpass human capability.

That optimism has driven OpenAI's valuation to $300 billion, unprecedented levels for a startup, with billionaire Elon Musk's xAI racing to keep pace. 

Yet for all the hype, the practical gains remain limited. 

The technology excels mainly at coding assistance for programmers and text generation for office work. AI-created images, while often entertaining, serve primarily as memes or deepfakes, offering little obvious benefit to society or business.

Marcus, a longtime New York University professor, champions a fundamentally different approach to building AI -- one he believes might actually achieve human-level intelligence in ways that current generative AI never will.

"One consequence of going all-in on LLMs is that any alternative approach that might be better gets starved out," he explained. 

This tunnel vision will "cause a delay in getting to AI that can help us beyond just coding -- a waste of resources."

'Right answers matter' 

Instead, Marcus advocates for neurosymbolic AI, an approach that attempts to rebuild human logic artificially rather than simply training computer models on vast datasets, as is done with ChatGPT and similar products like Google's Gemini or Anthropic's Claude.

He dismisses fears that generative AI will eliminate white-collar jobs, citing a simple reality: "There are too many white-collar jobs where getting the right answer actually matters."

This points to AI's most persistent problem: hallucinations, the technology's well-documented tendency to produce confident-sounding mistakes. 

Even AI's strongest advocates acknowledge this flaw may be impossible to eliminate.

Marcus recalls a telling exchange from 2023 with LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, a Silicon Valley heavyweight: "He bet me any amount of money that hallucinations would go away in three months. I offered him $100,000 and he wouldn't take the bet."

Looking ahead, Marcus warns of a darker consequence once investors realize generative AI's limitations. Companies like OpenAI will inevitably monetize their most valuable asset: user data.

"The people who put in all this money will want their returns, and I think that's leading them toward surveillance," he said, pointing to Orwellian risks for society. 

"They have all this private data, so they can sell that as a consolation prize."

Marcus acknowledges that generative AI will find useful applications in areas where occasional errors don't matter much. 

"They're very useful for auto-complete on steroids: coding, brainstorming, and stuff like that," he said. 

"But nobody's going to make much money off it because they're expensive to run, and everybody has the same product."

 

Popular

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
ITB, Prasetiya Mulya aim to bolster STEM education, research on semiconductors

ITB, Prasetiya Mulya aim to bolster STEM education, research on semiconductors
Greater Jakarta LRT breaks new ridership record

Greater Jakarta LRT breaks new ridership record

Related Articles

New York Times signs AI licensing deal with Amazon

Police release ITB student arrested over ‘indecent’ meme

ASEAN expands AI guide to address deepfakes, other risks

ChatGPT search opens to all users in challenge to Google

Will your encrypted messages remain private in Europe?

Related Article

New York Times signs AI licensing deal with Amazon

Police release ITB student arrested over ‘indecent’ meme

ASEAN expands AI guide to address deepfakes, other risks

ChatGPT search opens to all users in challenge to Google

Will your encrypted messages remain private in Europe?

Popular

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
ITB, Prasetiya Mulya aim to bolster STEM education, research on semiconductors

ITB, Prasetiya Mulya aim to bolster STEM education, research on semiconductors
Greater Jakarta LRT breaks new ridership record

Greater Jakarta LRT breaks new ridership record

More in Culture

 View more
Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour“ at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, the United States.
Entertainment

Taylor Swift gains control of her music catalog
'Wonder Woman 1984' sees Gal Gadot reprising the titutar character.
Entertainment

Five arrested in UK for disrupting film starring Gal Gadot
Founder of Geometric Intelligence, Gary Marcus, is interviewed by Executive Editor of operations for MIT Technology Review, Amy Nordrum, at the Web Summit Vancouver 2025 tech conference in Vancouver Canada, on May 27, 2025.
Science & Tech

Generative AI too flawed to be transformative: Expert

Highlight
Rescuers use heavy equipment to search for landslide victims buried under rocks at the C excavation site in Cipanas, Dukupuntang, Cirebon Regency, West Java, on May 30, 2025. At least eight people were killed and a dozen injured on Friday in a rockfall at the limestone quarry, police said.
Archipelago

Rock collapse in Cirebon quarry kills at least 13 people
Residents pass through the Blok M Hub transit oriented development (TOD) area inaugurated by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung on May 24, 2025.
Editorial

Looking beyond South Jakarta
A level head: A volunteer measures the diameter of a child’s head on Jan. 18, 2023, at an integrated health services post (Posyandu) in Gelogor hamlet in Denpasar, Bali, as part of the country’s fight against stunting and malnutrition in children.
Society

Stunting declines nationwide, but underlying risks remain

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Crypto duo faces kidnapping charges in alleged bitcoin theft attempt
Economy

China manufacturing shrinks in May despite trade war truce
Jakarta

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking
Asia & Pacific

South Koreans to rally for presidential hopefuls before vote
Asia & Pacific

Pentagon chief warns China 'preparing' to use military force in Asia

Economy

Trump says will double steel, aluminum tariffs to 50%
Middle East and Africa

Conditions in Gaza are catastrophic despite renewed aid, UN says
Entertainment

Taylor Swift gains control of her music catalog
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.