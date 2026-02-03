Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
mid intensifying regional conflicts across the globe, President Prabowo Subianto has maintained Indonesia’s non-bloc, non-alignment foreign policy but hinted at the harsh realities of global politics, which might have compelled him to take sides on some international political issues.
During a national coordination meeting for governors, mayors and regents in Bogor, West Java, on Monday, Prabowo delivered a 90-minute speech before more than 4,000 participants comprising his cabinet members and regional heads from Aceh to Papua.
The speech saw the President boasting of his administration’s achievements and targets this year, including his flagship programs like free meals for schoolchildren and lactating mothers nationwide.
Prabowo also warned that Indonesia was standing in a precarious position amid mounting tensions between rival global powers and the looming risk of world war, drawing on his recent discussion with world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
“There has been worry at the international level over a [potential] World War III involving nuclear [weapons]. If it happens, Indonesia could be affected even though we are not involved [in the conflict],” Prabowo said on Monday, warning of a nuclear winter that could affect the country environmentally.
Despite the volatile state of the world, the President reaffirmed Indonesia’s non-alignment and non-bloc foreign policy, declaring that the country “would not join any military pact”.
“My foreign policy philosophy is 1,000 friends are too few, one enemy is too many,” he added.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.