Jia CURATED 2025: Celebrating evolving perspectives in design, art and culture

Previous edition: Artworks presented by Arsene X Studio Aliri are seen during Jia CURATED 2024. Courtesy of Indra Wiras (Indra Wiras/-)

Jia CURATED returns bigger than ever, showcasing 70 curated presentations and spotlighting around 150 designers and brands from Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

Set against Bali’s rich cultural landscape, Jia CURATED is once again preparing to showcase the breadth and diversity of Indonesia’s art and design sector.

Following a well-received 2024 edition that attracted over 6,000 visitors, this year’s program expands significantly, featuring 70 curated presentations and highlighting the work of approximately 150 designers and brands from Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

Taking place from Aug. 14 to 18, this immersive event is open to both professionals and the public, who can explore design, craft and architecture on display. In addition to art installations, the program includes panel discussions, cultural performances, live music and a variety of food and beverage offerings.

Spanning over 10,000 square meters, the striking landscape of Bali Festival Park in Sanur, an abandoned theme park, will once again provide a distinctive backdrop for the event. Cofounder Budiman Ong explained the decision to host Jia CURATED in such unconventional spaces on the island.