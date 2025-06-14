TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Jia CURATED 2025: Celebrating evolving perspectives in design, art and culture

Jia CURATED returns bigger than ever, showcasing 70 curated presentations and spotlighting around 150 designers and brands from Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

Anggi Pande (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Contributor/London
Sat, June 14, 2025 Published on Jun. 13, 2025 Published on 2025-06-13T12:51:54+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Jia CURATED 2025: Celebrating evolving perspectives in design, art and culture Previous edition: Artworks presented by Arsene X Studio Aliri are seen during Jia CURATED 2024. Courtesy of Indra Wiras (Indra Wiras/-)

 

 

 

Set against Bali’s rich cultural landscape, Jia CURATED is once again preparing to showcase the breadth and diversity of Indonesia’s art and design sector.

Following a well-received 2024 edition that attracted over 6,000 visitors, this year’s program expands significantly, featuring 70 curated presentations and highlighting the work of approximately 150 designers and brands from Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

Taking place from Aug. 14 to 18, this immersive event is open to both professionals and the public, who can explore design, craft and architecture on display. In addition to art installations, the program includes panel discussions, cultural performances, live music and a variety of food and beverage offerings.

Spanning over 10,000 square meters, the striking landscape of Bali Festival Park in Sanur, an abandoned theme park, will once again provide a distinctive backdrop for the event. Cofounder Budiman Ong explained the decision to host Jia CURATED in such unconventional spaces on the island.

Popular

Tension grows between North Sumatra, Aceh over disputed border

Tension grows between North Sumatra, Aceh over disputed border
Planned MRT extension to South Tangerang to cost $1.25b

Planned MRT extension to South Tangerang to cost $1.25b
Prabowo skips G7 summit to meet Putin in Russia

Prabowo skips G7 summit to meet Putin in Russia

Related Articles

Batik makers packing in as imitations flood market

Prabowo to meet Putin in Russia for talks

Prabowo’s S. Korean approach

US labels QRIS a trade barrier, what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?

Celebrating Indonesia and France's shared gastronomic history

Related Article

Batik makers packing in as imitations flood market

Prabowo to meet Putin in Russia for talks

Prabowo’s S. Korean approach

US labels QRIS a trade barrier, what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?

Celebrating Indonesia and France's shared gastronomic history

Popular

Tension grows between North Sumatra, Aceh over disputed border

Tension grows between North Sumatra, Aceh over disputed border
Planned MRT extension to South Tangerang to cost $1.25b

Planned MRT extension to South Tangerang to cost $1.25b
Prabowo skips G7 summit to meet Putin in Russia

Prabowo skips G7 summit to meet Putin in Russia

More in Culture

 View more
Previous edition: Artworks presented by Arsene X Studio Aliri are seen during Jia CURATED 2024. Courtesy of Indra Wiras
Art & Culture

Jia CURATED 2025: Celebrating evolving perspectives in design, art and culture
.
Food

Good Day Latte names BABYMONSTER as first K-Pop brand ambassador, launches new variants
Pet Sounds cover art
Entertainment

Brian Wilson's top five Beach Boys songs

Highlight
A demonstrator holds an anti-war sign during a protest against Israeli strikes on Iran, in New York City, US, June 13, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Calls for restraint after Israel strikes Iran
West Java governor Dedi Mulyadi (third left) talks with some students when inspecting a character and discipline training at a military education in West Bandung regency, West Java on May 5, 2025. Hundreds of students from various regions across West Java who are found of involved in street brawls, motorbike gangs and addicted to online games undergo an intensive training led by Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel for at least 14 days.
Editorial

Early school a new burden

A woman holds a picture of Seyed Amir Hossein Feghhi, the slain head of Iran's Nuclear Science and Technology Research Institute, as people gather for a protest against Israel's wave of strikes on Iran in central Tehran on June 13, 2025. Israel hit about 100 targets in Iran on June 13, including nuclear facilities and military command centers and killing senior figures including the armed forces chief and top nuclear scientists.
Middle East and Africa

Israel, Iran launch more strikes as Israel aims to wipe out Tehran's nuclear program

The Latest

 View more
Americas

President Prabowo receives call from Trump ahead of Russia visit
Archipelago

US Jet Ski tourist found safe after drifting overnight off Bali
Art & Culture

Jia CURATED 2025: Celebrating evolving perspectives in design, art and culture
Economy

Batik makers packing in as imitations flood market
Jakarta

Daytime hustle forces Jakartans to find joy in nighttime workouts
Middle East and Africa

Israel, Iran launch more strikes as Israel aims to wipe out Tehran's nuclear program
Middle East and Africa

Calls for restraint after Israel strikes Iran
Opinion

Analysis: Govt rolls out stimulus package to bolster consumption

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jia CURATED 2025: Celebrating evolving perspectives in design, art and culture

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.