Jakarta Post
Raisa's 'ambiVert': An album of love and wisdom

Raisa's latest studio album is the singer-songwriter’s “wisest” to date, featuring love songs grounded in dignity and self-respect.

Felix Martua (Contributor)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, August 11, 2025

Starkly stronger: Raisa appears in an undated promotional photo. Starkly stronger: Raisa appears in an undated promotional photo. (Juni Records/-)

I

t seems there are more love songs than oxygen these days. That being said, the love songs on Raisa's fifth original studio album, ambiVert, hit different.

From the serene "Semua Di Sini" (Everything is here) to the stormy "Terserah" (Up to you), these pop songs come from the lyrical penmanship and the voice of someone who has seen it all.

Interestingly, when ambiVert dropped on June 24, it arrived at a time when local audiences were no longer interested in ballads about romantic naïveté and inexperienced love.

Instead, they seem more eager to learn the truth about life and love from much wiser, more mature artists. Perhaps ambiVert is just the ticket from which such listeners can gain more wisdom about this mad world.

As Raisa said, “When it comes to my songs, I want to convey that it's OK if we're feeling melancholy, but we shouldn’t let it last. We should continue to remember our self-worth. We should remember to love ourselves."

What makes you beautiful

Six days after wrapping up a showcase of her album in the stately Graha Bhakti Budaya at Taman Ismail Marzuki in Menteng, Central Jakarta, Raisa sat down for this interview on July 29. Having had time to reflect and evaluate, the multiple AMI Award winner believed the showcase successfully achieved one of her ultimate goals.

Asia & Pacific

Malaysia's top court allows jailed ex-PM Najib to pursue legal bid for house arrest
