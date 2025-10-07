OpenAI unveils ChatGPT app integration feature

An illustrative picture shows icons of Google's artificial intelligence (AI) app BardAI, or ChatBot, OpenAI's app ChatGPT and other AI apps on a smartphone screen in Oslo, on July 12, 2023. (AFP/Olivier Morin)

Chief Executive Sam Altman announced the new tool to a crowd of enthusiastic developers gathered in San Francisco for the company's annual "Developer Day."

O penAI on Monday unveiled a new feature for ChatGPT, the leading generative AI model with 800 million weekly users, enabling it to interact with everyday apps like Spotify and Booking.com.

The new feature, Apps SDK, allows ChatGPT to interact with various apps to select music, search for real estate or explore hotel and flight booking sites.

Initial partners including Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, Spotify and Zillow launched Monday in markets where their services operate.

Additional partners, including Uber, AllTrails and DoorDash, are expected later this year.

However, the feature is not yet available in Europe, where rules on deployment of data-heavy AI tools are stricter.

The move marks a significant expansion of ChatGPT's capabilities, blending traditional interactive elements like maps and playlists with conversational AI.

Users could, for example, ask "Spotify, make a playlist for my party this Friday" and have the music streaming app intervene within the chat.

ChatGPT can also suggest apps when relevant to the conversation.

For example, if a user is discussing buying a new home, ChatGPT can turn to the Zillow app to browse listings matching their budget on an interactive map inside ChatGPT.

One engineer gave a live demo showing how someone could useChatGPT to generate a readymade playlist in Spotify, or ask Zillow to narrow down a list of properties to just show those with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Executives said this was the start of a broader vision of transforming ChatGPT into a central portal where users can access a broader range of services.

"What you're going to see over the next six months is an evolution of ChatGPT from an app that is really, really useful into something that feels a little bit more like an operating system," ChatGPT head Nick Turley said.

Spotify said in a press release about its partnership that it would not share user data with OpenAI to train models. Asked if the same policy applied to the other deals, Turley said it would abide by the preferences users selected in their data settings.

OpenAI had always planned to target the enterprise market, but its AI models were not previously ready for the higher demands of business-use cases, Altman said.

"We needed to let the models get better. The models are there now," he said, adding that the company had selected "a few active early partnerships."