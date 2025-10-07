TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

B50 policy to trim CPO exports by 5.3m tonnes, minister says
Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Lost to modernity: Urban expansion squeezes Batavia-era warehouse
Leopard captured at Bandung hotel to undergo rehabilitation
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

B50 policy to trim CPO exports by 5.3m tonnes, minister says
Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Lost to modernity: Urban expansion squeezes Batavia-era warehouse
Leopard captured at Bandung hotel to undergo rehabilitation
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

OpenAI unveils ChatGPT app integration feature

Chief Executive Sam Altman announced the new tool to a crowd of enthusiastic developers gathered in San Francisco for the company's annual "Developer Day."

News Desk (Agencies)
San Francisco, United States
Tue, October 7, 2025 Published on Oct. 7, 2025 Published on 2025-10-07T15:31:47+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An illustrative picture shows icons of Google's artificial intelligence (AI) app BardAI, or ChatBot, OpenAI's app ChatGPT and other AI apps on a smartphone screen in Oslo, on July 12, 2023. An illustrative picture shows icons of Google's artificial intelligence (AI) app BardAI, or ChatBot, OpenAI's app ChatGPT and other AI apps on a smartphone screen in Oslo, on July 12, 2023. (AFP/Olivier Morin)

O

penAI on Monday unveiled a new feature for ChatGPT, the leading generative AI model with 800 million weekly users, enabling it to interact with everyday apps like Spotify and Booking.com.

Chief Executive Sam Altman announced the new tool to a crowd of enthusiastic developers gathered in San Francisco for the company's annual "Developer Day."

The new feature, Apps SDK, allows ChatGPT to interact with various apps to select music, search for real estate or explore hotel and flight booking sites.

.

From The Weekender

Smaller, smarter: The new economics of Gen Z homes

As housing costs rise, compact design, community access and creative financing are redefining what it means to own a home.

Read on The Weekender

Initial partners including Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, Spotify and Zillow launched Monday in markets where their services operate.

Additional partners, including Uber, AllTrails and DoorDash, are expected later this year.

However, the feature is not yet available in Europe, where rules on deployment of data-heavy AI tools are stricter.

The move marks a significant expansion of ChatGPT's capabilities, blending traditional interactive elements like maps and playlists with conversational AI.

Users could, for example, ask "Spotify, make a playlist for my party this Friday" and have the music streaming app intervene within the chat.

ChatGPT can also suggest apps when relevant to the conversation.

For example, if a user is discussing buying a new home, ChatGPT can turn to the Zillow app to browse listings matching their budget on an interactive map inside ChatGPT.

One engineer gave a live demo showing how someone could useChatGPT to generate a readymade playlist in Spotify, or ask Zillow to narrow down a list of properties to just show those with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Executives said this was the start of a broader vision of transforming ChatGPT into a central portal where users can access a broader range of services.

"What you're going to see over the next six months is an evolution of ChatGPT from an app that is really, really useful into something that feels a little bit more like an operating system," ChatGPT head Nick Turley said.

Spotify said in a press release about its partnership that it would not share user data with OpenAI to train models. Asked if the same policy applied to the other deals, Turley said it would abide by the preferences users selected in their data settings.

OpenAI had always planned to target the enterprise market, but its AI models were not previously ready for the higher demands of business-use cases, Altman said.

"We needed to let the models get better. The models are there now," he said, adding that the company had selected "a few active early partnerships."

Popular

B50 policy to trim CPO exports by 5.3m tonnes, minister says

B50 policy to trim CPO exports by 5.3m tonnes, minister says
Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Lost to modernity: Urban expansion squeezes Batavia-era warehouse

Lost to modernity: Urban expansion squeezes Batavia-era warehouse

Related Articles

Scientists urge global AI 'red lines'

Why governing algorithmic politics in electoral law matters

AI, humanity and the utopian choice

AI to spur more music creativity, not a threat: Spotify CEO

Beyond the algorithm: Rescuing Indonesia’s soundscapes from digital extinction

Related Article

Scientists urge global AI 'red lines'

Why governing algorithmic politics in electoral law matters

AI, humanity and the utopian choice

AI to spur more music creativity, not a threat: Spotify CEO

Beyond the algorithm: Rescuing Indonesia’s soundscapes from digital extinction

Popular

B50 policy to trim CPO exports by 5.3m tonnes, minister says

B50 policy to trim CPO exports by 5.3m tonnes, minister says
Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Lost to modernity: Urban expansion squeezes Batavia-era warehouse

Lost to modernity: Urban expansion squeezes Batavia-era warehouse

More in Culture

 View more
Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai is pictured at Premio Formentor de las Letras 2024, in Marrakech, Morocco, September 27, 2024 in this handout photo. Krasznahorkai was awarded 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature.
Books

Hungary's 'master of the apocalypse' Krasznahorkai wins literature Nobel
Elusive chanteuse: United States singer Mariah Carey takes to the stage for the Mariah Carey-The Celebration of Mimi concert on Oct. 4, 2025 at the Sentul International Convention Center (SICC) in Bogor, West Java.
Entertainment

Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’
'Those Emerging Through the Flesh of Rise and Fall' by Jiyoung Kwon, combined glazed porcelain, engobe, pigment, ceramic pencil, acrylic on wood panel.
Art & Culture

Where art meets energy: The faces and forms of Art Jakarta 2025

Highlight
Palestinians make their way along Al-Rashid road toward Gaza City from Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on October 10, 2025. Israeli forces declared a ceasefire and withdrew from some positions in Gaza on October 10, as thousands of displaced Palestinians began to trek home and the families of October 7 hostages awaited news. Israeli prime minister's office said that the government had “approved the framework“ of a hostage release deal with Hamas, as both sides edged closer to ending more than two years of hostilities in Gaza.
Middle East and Africa

Israel ceases fire and Gazans start returning home
Visitors seek information about job opening in the JobFest 2025 at the Jakarta International Velodrome in Jakarta on Aug. 19, 2025.
Editorial

We can’t afford a lost generation
Palestinians hold on the Palestinian flag near rubble in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 10, 2025 following Israeli forces' withdrawal from the area after Israel and Hamas agreed on the Gaza ceasefire.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia hails Gaza truce, calls for renewed two-state talks

The Latest

 View more
Americas

US threatens visa restrictions, sanctions against nations backing shipping emissions plan
Economy

Developing nations rack up $3.9 bln in net debt payments to China a year: Study
Middle East and Africa

Israeli settlements close in on West Bank herding community
Society

Scrap metal import in spotlight after recent radioactive cases
Asia & Pacific

Global court rejects release bid by Philippines ex-president Duterte
Sports

Coach Arnold tells Iraqis to focus on Indonesia as Saudi clash looms
Europe

Macron reappoints Sebastien Lecornu as France's PM
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN to discuss Myanmar election observers at October summit
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.