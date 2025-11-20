‘Dopamin’: A triangle of money, marriage and madness

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Teddy Soeria Atmadja’s genre-defying film follows a young couple as the craziest circumstances hit uncomfortably close to home.
icture this: A struggling married couple finds themselves in an outlandish reality in which a Good Samaritan creates more chaos than calm and the bad guys unexpectedly become the voice of reason. Here, abundance is a test, the truth doesn’t set anyone free and a secret keeps a bond together.
Such is the maddening world as envisioned in Dopamin (Dopamine) by film director-writer Teddy Soeria Atmadja, best known for his critically acclaimed features Lovely Man (2011) and The Architecture of Love (2024).
In his latest offering, a survival drama, Angga Yunanda and Shenina Cinnamon play the main protagonists, who are placed in a cinematic petri dish where one bonkers variable after another continues to push their limits.
Dopamin might be Teddy’s most madcap outing in recent years. That said, the film also shares the essence of many of his previous films: the human connection.
"If you look at all my films, from Banyu Biru [Blue Banyu] to Lovely Man, Something in the Way and About a Woman, the common thread has been all about human connection, be it a thriller or drama," Teddy said during an interview on Oct. 29, following Dopamin’s press screening in Jakarta.
"That's why when making a film like Dopamin that might have a thriller aspect to the story, it's still about human connection nonetheless. It's still about husband and wife. It's still about love," he said.
Saving love or money
