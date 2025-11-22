Saudi opens doors to all Indonesian travelers

I ndonesia, home to one of the world’s largest population of young people, is a key strategic market in Saudi’s push to become a global tourism hub.

“Saudi has so much to offer. We have many beautiful, pristine sites, rich culture and deep heritage. We are the home of Arabia, where the region’s culture originated,” Eyad Jan, Southeast Asia Market Unit Senior Director of Saudi Tourism Authority, said on November 14 during the Visit Saudi Travel Fair, which ran from November 12 to 16 at Gandaria City in South Jakarta.

Jan emphasized that Saudi Arabia was open to all travelers, not only Muslims.

From The Weekender I wasn’t into nationalist orchestras, then Satoe Indonesia surprised me What started as a rainy-night obligation turned into a nostalgic reminder that the songs of our childhood never really leave us. Read on The Weekender

“Regions like Aseer offer cooler weather, colorful architecture, flowers and diverse cultural expressions, not just the traditional black and white robes many people imagine,” he added.

To enhance its outreach, the STA opened its Jakarta office in 2023 and continues to collaborate with local travel agents, airlines, wedding organizers and tourism ecosystem partners.

Young Indonesian travelers, described as tech-savvy, adventurous and social media-driven, are seen as a major market for Saudi Arabia’s expanding tourism offerings, beyond religious pilgrimages.

Saudi also promotes sports, entertainment and leisure events, such as this year’s Esports World Cup and Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as well as the upcoming Riyadh Expo 2030 and FIFA World Cup 2034.

Jan noted that the Saudi Pro League had grown significantly in popularity, especially after global soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Al Nassr Football Club.

“Indonesian fans of CR7 can now experience his presence through the Unreal Calendar, a global campaign showcasing a dynamic lineup of world-class sports, cultural activities and entertainment events in Saudi,” he added, referring to the Portuguese player by his nickname.

The Unreal Calendar features hundreds of experiences, attractions and entertainment offerings curated for international visitors.

Jan also pointed to the development of Qiddiya, a city located 45 kilometers from Riyadh, which aims to also position Saudi as a world-class entertainment and sports hub.

The country offers easy access to visas for Indonesians eager to visit Saudi, ensuring a smooth start to their journey. During the recent travel fair, potential visitors could apply for a tourist visa at the booth for Tasheer, Saudi’s official visa service center.

Four types of visas are available for Indonesian travelers: the tourist, Umrah, stopover visas and visa on arrival (VoA), all of which can be used for the shorter pilgrimage to Mecca.

While tourist visas were processed by Tasheer, Umrah visas were issued by travel agencies, Jan explained.

“If you’re flying with Saudia Airlines and transiting beyond Saudi Arabia, you are eligible for a stopover visa of up to 96 hours, and it is offered free of charge,” he added.

Rise in honeymoons, leisure tourism

STA research findings show rising interest among Indonesians to be wedded or to honeymoon in Saudi Arabia. To support this, the STA has partnered with Yuktravel and Weddingku to launch the Jawahara Celebration wedding travel package, which includes nuptials and honeymoons.

“Couples can start married life in Mecca or Medina and continue their honeymoon in destinations like Al-Ula, which is extremely popular with Indonesian visitors,” Jan said.

Other recommended destinations for newlyweds include Al-Baha and Aseer, known for their rich history, green mountains and cooler temperatures, even in summer.

The country is also developing premium leisure destinations such as Red Sea Global, which includes luxury resort brands like St. Regis.

As part of its tourism expansion, Saudi now accommodates direct flights from nine Indonesian cities including Jakarta, Bali, Surabaya, Medan and Makassar served by Saudia Airlines, Garuda Indonesia and Lion Air. Qatar Airways and Etihad also offer stopovers via Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, free stopover visas for up to 96 hours are available to travelers flying with Saudia.

Saudi leverages cultural familiarity, including culinary options, to make Indonesian visitors feel at home, while Bahasa Indonesia is now spoken widely at major tourist attractions.

“For example, at Shaden Resort in Al-Ula, guests can find staff and chefs who speak Bahasa Indonesia as well as Indonesian dishes on the menu,” Jan said.

Indonesian cuisines are also widely available in Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, Jeddah and even Al-Ula.

“Many families in Saudi, including mine, frequently eat Indonesian food. When Indonesians come to Saudi, we want them to feel at home,” Jan emphasized.

Visit Saudi 2025 campaign

The five-day Visit Saudi Travel Fair concluded on Nov. 16 with resounding success, drawing close to 18,000 visitors.

Organized by the STA, the event invited Indonesians to “Discover the Soul of Arabia”, bringing the kingdom’s vibrant culture, warm hospitality and diverse travel experiences to life while enhancing engagement with one of its most important tourism markets.

The fair’s 2025 edition recorded stronger attendance and higher engagement than last year’s. Visitors were drawn to 18 exhibitors representing travel and trade partners, exclusive promotional offers, on-site visa support by Tasheer and immersive cultural showcases that transformed Gandaria City into a celebration of Saudi’s traditional heritage and modern attractions.

Among the highlights were a performance of the traditional sword dance Ardah, which drew large crowds with its powerful drumming and rhythmic dance; hands-on cultural experiences featuring Arabic calligraphy and playing oud; and a coffee and dates showcase, a visitor favorite for its warmth, tradition and authenticity.

The fair also sparked strong commercial interest, with participating partners reporting increased inquiries and package bookings to destinations such as Al-Ula, Jeddah and Riyadh. Promotions offered by Saudia Airlines, Garuda Indonesia and Bank Syariah Indonesia also boosted bookings, reflecting growing interest among Indonesians to explore Saudi beyond pilgrimages.

The Unreal Calendar also captured attention, highlighting a year-round lineup of international sporting, cultural and entertainment events, from the F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Finals in Riyadh to MDLBEAST Soundstorm.

With direct flights now available from nine major cities across Indonesia, coupled with simplified eVisa and VoA options, travel between the two countries has become increasingly seamless and convenient.

Indonesia is currently one of Saudi’s fastest-growing tourism markets: welcoming 1.6 million Indonesian visitors in 2024, an increase of 6.7 percent from the previous year that continues to sustain the strong momentum after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitor numbers are expected to grow further as more Indonesians embark on a journey to Saudi, not only for religious purposes but also for culture and leisure, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) and weddings.

“Indonesia is a significant market, connected by spiritual ties, cultural familiarity and a growing excitement to explore Saudi,” Jan concludes.