InterContinental Bali Resort introduces restorative Silent Retreat

I n celebrating Nyepi, the Balinese Day of Silence, InterContinental Bali Resort in Jimbaran, is offering the Silent Retreat package that enables guests to embrace a journey of peace, serenity and renewal.

Nyepi, or the Saka New Year in the Balinese calendar, falls on March 29 and is believed to be a day of reflection and tranquility.

The Silent Retreat package will allow you and your loved ones to embrace a journey of peace and serenity. It starts from Rp 6 million net for two nights.

Designed to embrace this profound tradition in a luxurious beachfront sanctuary, the package will run from March 28 to March 30.

This exclusive experience, perfect for those seeking renewal, seamlessly blends cultural immersion with holistic wellness.

The package includes daily breakfast for two, one-time lunch and dinner on Nyepi Day, access to complimentary wellness programs (yoga, taichi, meditation and more); access to Planet Trekkers Children’s Club for the little ones and participation in the Ogoh-Ogoh Parade on Nyepi eve, a vibrant cultural procession.

During Nyepi, Bali, known as the Island of Gods, embraces absolute stillness as there are no flights, lights, nor noise, allowing for deep introspection and serenity.

Within the resort’s tranquil setting, you can indulge in mindful activities, reconnect with nature and experience the beauty of silence like never before.

To further enhance your journey of renewal, InterContinental Bali Resort presents a deeply restorative spa ritual at Spa Uluwatu, designed to renew your mind, body, and spirit.

Embrace serenity on the Day of Silence with the 90-minute Timeless Harmony package at Rp 1.15 million net per person, including a 30-minute Balinese inner healing to restore balance and a 60-minute rejuvenating massage.

You can experience Nyepi in Bali by joining programs offered at InterContinental Bali Resort. These include Ogoh-Ogoh Bike Tour to be held on March 28, a day prior to the Nyepi Day. The program priced at Rp 250,000 will run from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Guests can also enjoy other events available as complimentary, yoga from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.; billiards from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the Ogoh - Ogoh Parade from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

During the Nyepi Day on March 29, complimentary programs on offer include taichi from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; a temple tour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., outdoor gym exercise from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; and meditation class from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, guests are invited to indulge themselves in programs on March 30, including Vinyasa Yoga priced at Rp 250,000 net, from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. with massage lessons from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. as complimentary.

Nyepi Day on March 30 also offers private palm readings priced at Rp 350,000 net, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and purification priced at Rp 350,000 net, from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.