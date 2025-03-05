TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

InterContinental Bali Resort introduces restorative Silent Retreat

Front Row (The Jakarta Post)
Bali
Wed, March 5, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
InterContinental Bali Resort introduces restorative Silent Retreat

I

n celebrating Nyepi, the Balinese Day of Silence, InterContinental Bali Resort in Jimbaran, is offering the Silent Retreat package that enables guests to embrace a journey of peace, serenity and renewal.

Nyepi, or the Saka New Year in the Balinese calendar, falls on March 29 and is believed to be a day of reflection and tranquility.

The Silent Retreat package will allow you and your loved ones to embrace a journey of peace and serenity. It starts from Rp 6 million net for two nights.

Designed to embrace this profound tradition in a luxurious beachfront sanctuary, the package will run from March 28 to March 30.

This exclusive experience, perfect for those seeking renewal, seamlessly blends cultural immersion with holistic wellness.

The package includes daily breakfast for two, one-time lunch and dinner on Nyepi Day, access to complimentary wellness programs (yoga, taichi, meditation and more); access to Planet Trekkers Children’s Club for the little ones and participation in the Ogoh-Ogoh Parade on Nyepi eve, a vibrant cultural procession.

During Nyepi, Bali, known as the Island of Gods, embraces absolute stillness as there are no flights, lights, nor noise, allowing for deep introspection and serenity.

Within the resort’s tranquil setting, you can indulge in mindful activities, reconnect with nature and experience the beauty of silence like never before.

To further enhance your journey of renewal, InterContinental Bali Resort presents a deeply restorative spa ritual at Spa Uluwatu, designed to renew your mind, body, and spirit.

Embrace serenity on the Day of Silence with the 90-minute Timeless Harmony package at Rp 1.15 million net per person, including a 30-minute Balinese inner healing to restore balance and a 60-minute rejuvenating massage.

You can experience Nyepi in Bali by joining programs offered at InterContinental Bali Resort. These include Ogoh-Ogoh Bike Tour to be held on March 28, a day prior to the Nyepi Day. The program priced at Rp 250,000 will run from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Guests can also enjoy other events available as complimentary, yoga from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.; billiards from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the Ogoh - Ogoh Parade from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

During the Nyepi Day on March 29, complimentary programs on offer include taichi from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; a temple tour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., outdoor gym exercise from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; and meditation class from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, guests are invited to indulge themselves in programs on March 30, including Vinyasa Yoga priced at Rp 250,000 net, from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. with massage lessons from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. as complimentary.

Nyepi Day on March 30 also offers private palm readings priced at Rp 350,000 net, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and purification priced at Rp 350,000 net, from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Popular

Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java

Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java
Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT

Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT
‘Paralyzed’ Bekasi scrutinized for poor urban planning, disaster mitigation

‘Paralyzed’ Bekasi scrutinized for poor urban planning, disaster mitigation

Related Articles

Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java

InterContinental Bali Resort introduces restorative Silent Retreat

Hard Rock Hotel Bali plants 3,800 trees after successful Rock N’ Run charity event

Farmers, companies join hands planting mangrove trees in Bali

The Apurva Kempinski Bali unveils ‘Powerful Indonesia to the World’ campaign for 2025

Related Article

Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java

InterContinental Bali Resort introduces restorative Silent Retreat

Hard Rock Hotel Bali plants 3,800 trees after successful Rock N’ Run charity event

Farmers, companies join hands planting mangrove trees in Bali

The Apurva Kempinski Bali unveils ‘Powerful Indonesia to the World’ campaign for 2025

Popular

Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java

Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java
Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT

Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT
‘Paralyzed’ Bekasi scrutinized for poor urban planning, disaster mitigation

‘Paralyzed’ Bekasi scrutinized for poor urban planning, disaster mitigation

More in Front row

 View more
.
Front Row

InterContinental Bali Resort introduces restorative Silent Retreat
.
Front Row

Hard Rock Hotel Bali plants 3,800 trees after successful Rock N’ Run charity event
.
Front Row

Padma Hotels offers extra rewards

Highlight
A bus travels near Cirebon-1 coal-fired power plant in Cirebon, West Java on Oct. 18, 2020. The Asian Development Bank has agreed to help the state-owned electricity company PLN retire the plant 15 years earlier than its lifespan.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, South Africa say US withdrawing from climate finance deal
A drone view shows a flooded residential area following heavy rains in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Editorial

Fighting floods, together
People gather by the rubble of destroyed buildings for a mass gathering for a communal iftar fast-breaking meal on the second day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the area of al-Dahduh in Gaza City's Tal al-Hawa district on March 2, 2025 amid the ongoing truce in the war between Israel and Hamas.
Middle East and Africa

FM Sugiono in Jeddah to attend emergency Palestine meeting

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

JETP secretariat plays down US withdrawal
Archipelago

Drugs trade amounts to Rp 524 trillion per year
Archipelago

West Java cracks down on overdevelopment in Puncak following massive floods
Economy

German factory orders down 7%, marking largest fall in a year
Society

Remote working allowed for civil servants ahead of Nyepi, Idul Fitri holidays
Markets

Global coffee trade grinding to a halt, hit hard by brutal price hikes
Companies

Freeport secures permit for copper concentrate exports until mid-year
Companies

Gummy giant Yupi seeks IPO to fund new factory, global expansion
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.