Dharma Pongrekun unrepentant over unfounded claims

From a Dajjal-affiliated school system to a group of globalists controlling the population, the 58-year-old retired three-rank police general, has differentiated himself from rivals by peddling groundless claims about government policies that often leave rivals and viewers scratching their heads.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, October 12, 2024

Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Dharma Pongrekun (left) and his running mate Kun Wardana (right) poses during the first debate between candidates at JIExpo Kemayoran in Jakarta on Oct. 6, 2024. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)
Indonesia Decides

Jakarta's independent gubernatorial candidate Dharma Pongrekun has doubled down on his use of conspiracy theories in his election campaign, which has earned him the nickname “conspiracy general”.

From a Dajjal-affiliated school system to a group of globalists controlling the population, the 58-year-old retired three-rank police general, has differentiated himself from rivals by peddling groundless claims about government policies that often leave rivals and viewers scratching their heads.

On Sunday’s televised election debate with rivals Ridwan Kamil and Pramono Anung, Dharma sparked controversy by claiming that the COVID-19 pandemic was part of a "covert agenda by foreign nations" aimed at undermining Indonesia’s sovereignty.

“I’ve been trained to remain vigilant and to question everything, both literally and figuratively. We must treat every issue with skepticism, whether it’s genuine or part of foreign infiltration using health issues to erode our sovereignty,” Dharma said.

He went on to claim, without evidence, that “the pandemic was a covert agenda by foreign [countries] to seize our national sovereignty, and we became followers due to our nation’s fragility”.

Read also: Jakarta governor candidates battle for Betawi suppor

Sunday’s debate, however, was not the first time Dharma has pushed conspiracy theories and groundless claims rooted in fringe science that have raised eyebrows among listeners.

A boat carrying Rohingya refugees sails ashore on Oct. 23, 2024, off the coast of Labuhan Haji in southern Aceh.
Archipelago

N. Sumatra regency looks to relocate Rohingya refugees
Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (right) and his successors (from left to right) Culture Minister Fadli Zon, Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro and Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti pose for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024 after a transfer of authority event in Jakarta.
Archipelago

Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension
Practicing discipline: President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25.
Politics

President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman

Highlight
Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Editorial

Sexism in Indonesian politics
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

