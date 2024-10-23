New villages minister admits using minister invitation for family event

Drawing controversy: Yandri Susanto poses shortly before President Prabowo Subianto announces his cabinet lineup at the Merdeka Palace on Oct. 20. Yandri was appointed as the villages and regional development minister. (Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja)

N ewly sworn-in Villages and Regional Development Minister Yandri Susanto has apologized to the public for using a letter bearing his ministry letterhead to invite local leaders in Banten to attend the second anniversary of the death of his mother on Tuesday.

Pictures of the letter made rounds on social media, sparking criticism from the general public and former coordinating political, legal and security affairs minister Mahfud MD.

"To use an official letter from the ministry for a family event like commemorating a death anniversary is wrong,” Mahfud wrote on his X account on Tuesday.

“The village minister should have instead invited the guests personally. He should not use the ministry letterhead or stamps [in the invitation], please be careful in the future.”

Mahfud also posted the picture of the official invitation, which was signed by Yandri on Monday, the day he was sworn in as a member of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet.

Shortly after the commemoration ceremony of his mother’s death in Serang, Banten, on Tuesday, Yandri admitted that he had made a mistake by using the ministry letter to invite village heads in Banten and officials from the provincial administration to the event.

"We thank Pak Mahfud for his criticism. God willing, we will not repeat it again," Yandri told reporters in Serang, as quoted from Kompas.com.