Jakarta Post
No evidence of graft in Tangerang sea barrier case: Bareskrim

The Bareskrim says no evidence has been found to indicate that the illegal structure has incurred losses to the state, but that the National Police’s new antigraft corps is looking into possible corruption involving two Kohod village officials who are embroiled in a separate case of document fraud.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sun, April 13, 2025 Published on Apr. 12, 2025

Members of the Indonesian Navy's elite Frogman Command remove a section of an illegal sea barrier on Jan. 22, 2025, in the waters off Tanjung Pasir, Tangerang regency, Banten. (Antara/Muhammad Iqbal)

T

he National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) says that no evidence has been found to support a corruption charge in the case of the 30-kilometer illegal sea barrier installed in the waters of Tangerang regency, Banten.

The announcement comes after the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) returned the Bareskrim’s case file naming four suspects, including Kohod village head Arsin and secretary Ujang Karta, who were alleged of forging right to build (HGB) permits and ownership certificates (SHM) for coastal land opposite the makeshift bamboo fence.

Prosecutors had instructed police investigators to also charge the suspects with document fraud and accepting illicit gratuities and bribery under the Anticorruption Law, in addition to the Criminal Code, as the AGO had found indications of potential abuse of power leading to state losses.

Based on insights from experts and the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK), however, the Bareskrim concluded there was no evidence of state losses, an essential element in a corruption charge as mandated by a 2016 Constitutional Court ruling.

According to Bareskrim general crimes director Brig. Gen. Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, local fishers were the only victims of financial losses discovered so far.

The Indonesian Ombudsman estimated that some 4,000 local fishers had suffered income losses of at least Rp 24 billion (US$1.4 million), excluding the cost of repairing their fishing boats damaged by the sea barrier, due to the structure restricting their access to the sea.

“We have reviewed the AGO’s instructions thoroughly and concluded that this is not a corruption case,” Djuhandhani said on Thursday, as quoted by Tempo.co.

Members of the Indonesian Navy's elite Frogman Command remove a section of an illegal sea barrier on Jan. 22, 2025, in the waters off Tanjung Pasir, Tangerang regency, Banten.
Politics

No evidence of graft in Tangerang sea barrier case: Bareskrim
Bukit Barisan I Military Command (Kodam) commander Maj. Gen. Rio Firdianto (left) inspects soldiers on April 1, 2025, prior to their deployment on border security in Papua from the Port of Belawan in Medan, North Sumatra.
Archipelago

House awaiting TNI’s detailed plans for 5 new Kodam
Officials of the National Police Commission (Kompolnas) and Tanah Karo Police personnel look at the scene of a fire that killed a journalist and three family members in Karo regency, North Sumatra, on July 2, 2024.
Archipelago

N. Sumatra prosecutors appeal life sentences for murderers of journalist, family

Illustration of Fly Jaya's fleet
Companies

New airlines’ entry a gamble in domestic market headwind
Press Council chairwoman Ninik Rahayu delivers a statement condemning the alleged intimidation of journalists of 'Tempo' news magazine in Jakarta on March 21, 2025.
Editorial

What’s with the attitude, cop?
President Prabowo Subianto (left) accompanied by his son Didit Hediprasetyo arrives at the Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, the United States, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. Prabowo is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with his US counterpart Joe Biden on Tuesday.
Politics

Prabowo requests for a meeting with Trump over tariffs

Politics

No evidence of graft in Tangerang sea barrier case: Bareskrim
Archipelago

House awaiting TNI’s detailed plans for 5 new Kodam
Regulations

US exempts tech imports in tariff step back
Companies

Meikarta consumers can claim full refund on stalled units, govt says
Middle East and Africa

Gazans struggle to find water as clean sources become increasingly scarce
Americas

Judge says US can deport pro-Palestinian student protester
Economy

Taiwan says first tariff talks held with US
Archipelago

N. Sumatra prosecutors appeal life sentences for murderers of journalist, family
