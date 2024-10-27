TheJakartaPost

East Java election: All-women race for NU votes

Java's easternmost province will see a race between three female gubernatorial candidates, with experts saying that voters affiliated with the country's largest Muslim group Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) hold the key to determining the winner.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sun, October 27, 2024

East Java gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left to right) Luluk Nur Hamidah-Lukmanul Hakim, Khofifah Indar Parawansa-Emil Elestianto Dardak and Tri Rismaharini-Zahrul "Gus Hans" Azhar Asumta show their ballot numbers during a plenary meeting of the East Java General Elections Commission (KPU) in Surabaya, East Java, on Sept. 23. (Antara/Moch Asim)
Indonesia Decides

Recent surveys have found former governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa to be the frontrunner of the East Java gubernatorial election, but the campaign window remains open and her two rivals have shown no signs of conceding in a contest hinging upon voters aligned with the influential Muslim group Nahdlatul Ulama (NU).

Most of the followers of the country’s largest Islamic organization are based in East Java, and experts say candidates affiliated with the group likely have a better chance of winning the regional election.

With over 31 million registered voters, East Java will have the second-largest regional election in the November polls. The province’s gubernatorial seat is, therefore, seen as a strategic post, offering possible entry into the national political stage.

All-women contest

Khofifah, whose gubernatorial tenure ended in February, is eyeing reelection alongside her deputy Emil Dardak, a Democratic Party politician.

Khofifah served as a House of Representatives lawmaker in the 1990s. Before eventually leading East Java for five years from 2019, she was a social affairs minister in former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo first cabinet, from 2014 to 2018.

She is also no stranger to NU, serving as chair of the group’s women’s wing, Muslimat NU, whose network comprises over 30 million members.

Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (right) and his successors (from left to right) Culture Minister Fadli Zon, Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro and Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti pose for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024 after a transfer of authority event in Jakarta.
Archipelago

Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension
Practicing discipline: President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25.
Politics

President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman
Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024, after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership

Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership
Newly appointed ministers of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka's Red and White Cabinet stand to attention during the retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo wants new 'political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

Economy

US finalizes curbs on investing in Chinese tech
Archipelago

Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension
Politics

President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman
Academia

When AI friends turn fatal
Opinion

Analysis: Two institutions with one task Establishing an SOEs super-holding
Companies

Rescue plan kicks off for bankrupt textile firm Sritex
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership
Middle East and Africa

X suspends new account posting on behalf of Iran's Khamenei
