NU to expand role in Prabowo’s free meals program

Following a meeting with the President on Tuesday, Nahdlatul Ulama has been entrusted with managing 1,000 meal kitchens and is already active at several sites.
ahdlatul Ulama, the country’s largest Muslim organization, has committed to expand its involvement in President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free nutritious meal program, following a meeting with the President on Tuesday.
NU Chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf said the organization had been entrusted with managing 1,000 meal kitchens in the near future.
The meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta was also attended by representatives from the National Nutrition Agency (BGN), which oversees the program.
“It’s a major responsibility for NU, and we will need to coordinate closely [with the BGN] to ensure its successful implementation,” Yahya said after the meeting, which also touched on broader cooperation between the government and religious organizations in carrying out national strategic programs.
Yahya expressed confidence in NU’s ability to meet the target, noting that the organization is already active at several sites and is accelerating its efforts to expand.
“We hope the expansion process can move forward more smoothly,” he added.
NU had previously voiced its commitment to supporting President Prabowo’s programs during its 102nd anniversary celebration in February, which the President attended.
