Jakarta Post
NU to expand role in Prabowo’s free meals program

Following a meeting with the President on Tuesday, Nahdlatul Ulama has been entrusted with managing 1,000 meal kitchens and is already active at several sites.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, June 25, 2025

NU to expand role in Prabowo’s free meals program Careful preparation: Officers prepare free meal packages on June 25 at the Nutrition Fulfillment Service Unit (SPPG) in Palmerah, Jakarta. The National Nutrition Agency (BGN) emphasized that there has never been a policy to distribute raw ingredients or snacks as part of the program. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

N

ahdlatul Ulama, the country’s largest Muslim organization, has committed to expand its involvement in President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free nutritious meal program, following a meeting with the President on Tuesday.

NU Chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf said the organization had been entrusted with managing 1,000 meal kitchens in the near future. 

The meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta was also attended by representatives from the National Nutrition Agency (BGN), which oversees the program.

“It’s a major responsibility for NU, and we will need to coordinate closely [with the BGN] to ensure its successful implementation,” Yahya said after the meeting, which also touched on broader cooperation between the government and religious organizations in carrying out national strategic programs.

Yahya expressed confidence in NU’s ability to meet the target, noting that the organization is already active at several sites and is accelerating its efforts to expand.

“We hope the expansion process can move forward more smoothly,” he added.

NU had previously voiced its commitment to supporting President Prabowo’s programs during its 102nd anniversary celebration in February, which the President attended.

More in Indonesia

A girl stands in the wake of a ‘bajaj’ on June 25, 2025, as its driver plows through a flooded street in Muara Angke, North Jakarta. The Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) has advised northern coastal communities in the city that high tide flooding due to the super new moon on Wednesday could last until June 29.
Jakarta

North Jakarta braces for tidal flooding until end June
Careful preparation: Officers prepare free meal packages on June 25 at the Nutrition Fulfillment Service Unit (SPPG) in Palmerah, Jakarta. The National Nutrition Agency (BGN) emphasized that there has never been a policy to distribute raw ingredients or snacks as part of the program.
Politics

NU to expand role in Prabowo’s free meals program
This handout photo, taken on June 23, 2025, by the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), shows rescue workers attempting to evacuate Juliana Marins, a Brazilian national who fell into a ravine on Mount Rinjani, Lombok Island, West Nusa Tenggara, after going missing on June 21.
Archipelago

Brazilian found dead after fall at Mount Rinjani

Highlight
Residents walk through tidal flooding in Muara Angke, North Jakarta, on June 25, 2025) The Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) has urged communities living along the city’s northern coast to remain alert for potential tidal flooding triggered by the super new moon phenomenon, which is expected to last until June 29, 2025.
Jakarta

North Jakarta braces for tidal flooding until end June
This aerial picture taken on August 4, 2021 shows a housing complex for residents in Jakarta, near the border with a neighboring province.
Editorial

Housing for whom?
Thousands of truck drivers parked their vehicles along Siliwangi Street in Semarang, Central Java on June 23, 2025 to protest against the government’s planned crackdown against oversized and overoaded trucks.
Archipelago

Truck drivers demand fair freight rates amid planned crackdown on overloaded vehicles

The Latest

Americas

Envoy nominee proposed for Indonesian Embassy in Washington

Europe

What does NATO's 5% spending deal really mean?
Middle East and Africa

Iran lawmakers back suspending cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
Companies

Danantara injects Rp 6.65 trillion into Garuda Indonesia
Jakarta

North Jakarta braces for tidal flooding until end June
Europe

NATO leaders set to back Trump defense spending goal at Hague summit
Economy

China urges AIIB to step up cross-border development funding
Asia & Pacific

Vietnam abolishes death penalty for spying, anti-state activities
2
Total Rp 35,000

